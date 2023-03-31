Imagine Entertainment Inks Multiyear First-Look Deal at Amazon Studios

Amazon Studios has closed an exclusive multiyear first-look film deal with Brian Grazer and Ron Howard’s Imagine Entertainment, the company announced on Friday.

Under the pact, Amazon Studios will have a first look on narrative features and documentaries Imagine Entertainment intends to produce.

“Whether it’s a captivating drama like ‘Thirteen Lives’ or a poignant documentary like ‘Lucy and Desi,’ the team at Imagine Entertainment has an incredible gift for storytelling,” Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon and MGM Studios said in a statement. “As we look forward to more exciting projects on the horizon, we are honored to make our longstanding relationship official and to bring more powerful, engaging stories to audiences around the world.”

“Brian, Ron, and I, along with our entire team at Imagine including Karen Lunder, President of Imagine Features, and Sara Bernstein, President of Imagine Documentaries, couldn’t be more excited to have a home at Amazon and continue our shared desire to make tentpole films that inspire, elevate, and entertain audiences,” Justin Wilkes, President of Imagine Entertainment added. “The team at Amazon is best-in-class and loves making movies as much as we do. We can’t wait to expand our slate through this partnership.”

The news of the deal comes just ahead of Prime Video’s April 21 release of Amazon Studios and Imagine Entertainment’s documentary “Judy Blume Forever,” documenting the life and legacy of trailblazing author Judy Blume.

The two companies already have an established relationship with a slate including the upcoming holiday comedy” Candy Cane Lane,” starring Eddie Murphy; the Emmy Award-winning documentary “Lucy and Desi;” Ron Howard’s “Thirteen Lives,” which Prime Video released last year; and the spy action-comedy “The U.S.P.S.,” which is in development at Amazon Studios.