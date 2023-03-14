Imax Inks Deal With EntTelligence for ‘Leading-Edge’ Data on Audience Content Exposure

Imax Corp. has signed a deal with data and measurement firm EntTelligence for analysis of its audiences.

The agreement calls for the premium format operator to obtain detailed analysis related to capacity and attendance measurement. EntTelligence gathers data on over 3,000 theaters.

EntTelligence’s platform crunches data from hundreds of theater chains by market and even time of day to enable operators to measure audience exposure to content, including the ads and trailers shown on specific screens. Imax had 1,716 locations in 87 countries as of Dec. 31.

“Imax has revolutionized the theatrical viewing experience. To have this advanced team recognize EntTelligence’s capabilities is a testament to what our brilliant engineers and thought leaders have built,” EntTelligence’s Chief Strategy Officer and Partner Steve Buck said. “We’re thrilled to partner with Imax and assist with the detailed analysis of their impressive slate of films.”

Along with Imax, Los Angeles-based EntTelligence has a similar deal with Cinemark Theatres, announced in January. An Imax representative could not be immediately reached for more details.

Imax reported last month that it was once again profitable during the fourth quarter, thanks in large part to mega-hits “Avatar: the Way of Water” and Disney’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” Its success drawing key audiences had helped cement its role in the success of blockbusters.

The continued draw of “Avatar 2,” which the company said is its highest grossing release ever, along with the February release of Disney’s “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” and this month’s debuts of MGM’s “Creed III,” Warner Bros./New Line’s “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” and Lionsgate’s “John Wick: Chapter 4” are expected to carry the company’s quarter.

CEO Rich Gelfond predicted that 2023 would see “pre-pandemic levels of performance,” in part thanks to the reopening of China, which accounted for almost half of its revenue in the fourth quarter, after years of strict lockdowns.

“We’re excited to collaborate with EntTelligence and dig even deeper into theatrical analytics as we continue to drive growth across global box office,” Craig Dehmel, Imax head of global distribution, said. “We look forward to tapping into their leading-edge technology and measurement insights to further enhance the Imax Experience for moviegoers.”

Imax shares rose 43 cents, or 2.5%, to $17.62 in morning trading. The stock has changed hands between $12.13 and $20.50 in the past 52 weeks, and is up about 19% since the start of the year.