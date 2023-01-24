Cinemark Theatres on Tuesday said it extended its deal with data analytics and measurement provider EntTelligence.

The deal enables EntTelligence to deploy its platform, which provides detailed analysis and information on moviegoer impressions, in approximately 3,000 of CInemark’s more than 5,800 theaters. The data EntTelligence collects allows precise measuring of capacity and attendance at the auditorium and showtime level, the companies said in a statement.

The technology “homogenizes” information from theaters and parses the data by market, the statement explained. Its data is intended to help operators accurately determine audience exposure to content, including ads and trailers shown in individual screenings.

“With the rapidly evolving theatrical landscape, we’re thrilled to collaborate with a cutting-edge technology and insights company that provides distinct analytics and caters to our expansive data vision,” said Justin McDaniel, Cinemark SVP for global content strategy and analysis. “EntTelligence has already provided significant value and insights with their data tracking services, and we look forward to working alongside the team to garner even more insight as we evolve our strategic actions and tactics.”

“Cinemark has always provided industry thought leadership and continues to find innovative ways to consume and utilize data,” EntTelligence partner and chief strategy officer Steve Buck said. “It’s exciting to partner with such a pioneering exhibitor to analyze the reach of the 2023 moviegoer, and to help them maximize opportunities for the amazing slate of upcoming studio films.”

Cinemark is the nation’s third-largest theater chain, operating in 42 states, along with 15 countries in Central and South America.

The company is slated to report its fourth quarter 2022 results in February.

Analysts expect the Plano, Texas-based company to post a loss of 4 cents per share for the period, on revenue of $656.53 million. While that would be down from a profit of 5 cents per share on revenue of $666.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, last year’s results surprised Wall Street, which was expecting a per-share loss.

The company posted a 50% leap in revenue for 2022’s third quarter despite a difficult summer at the box office.

CEO Sean Gamble said last year that despite the growth in streaming, he believes studios still see value in theatrical releases.

Cinemark shares rose 30 cents, or 2.7%, to $11.49 in midday trading. The stock has soared 35% since the start of the year.

Rival AMC has seen a similar jump of about 33% since the start of trading in 2023, but was down 9 cents to $5.57 on Tuesday as the broader markets remained flat.