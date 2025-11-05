IMDb Adds 12 New Professional Credit Categories, Including Intimacy Coordinator and Choreographer

IMDb and IMDbPro are adding 12 new professional credit categories to offer greater visibility for those working in the film and TV industry, including choreography, intimacy coordination and expanded voice acting credits that will now include dubbing foreign language versions of movies and shows.

The new categories are: Choreography; Color Department; Craft Services; Health and Safety Department; Intimacy Coordination; Legal; Production Department; Production Finance and Accounting; Property Department; Publicity; Puppetry; and Voice Actor – Dubbing. Previously, these existing credits were primarily listed in the “Additional Crew” category. With these additions, IMDb now features 45 professional credit categories.

These additions were made through ongoing consultation with industry organizations, including the Choreographers Guild, Colorist Society, I.A.T.S.E. Local 161, I.A.T.S.E. Local 871, National Association of Voice Actors (NAVA), Property Masters Guild, and SAG-AFTRA. IMDb said it will continue to expand professional credit categories and recognition opportunities based on industry feedback.

IMDb has already begun migrating existing credits to the new categories and expects it to be completed by Sunday, Nov. 9 at 11:59 PM PST.

“Our vision is to ensure every profession involved in making movies and TV shows receives equal recognition,” said Nikki Santoro, CEO of IMDb. “We’re grateful to our IMDbPro customers and industry collaborators who helped shape these updates, and we look forward to continuing this important work together.”

“When our members work on a production, it’s important that they be credited in the right way — not just because it feels good to see our names connected to our titles, but because it’s a professional resource that the community looks to, to be informed,” said Sean Astin, SAG-AFTRA President. “It’s important that IMDbPro has made this commitment to recognizing the many professionals whose creativity and dedication make film and television possible. This is an important step toward creating an accurate and more inclusive reflection of the industry we all create, and we thank them for working to ensure that every contributor to a production is visible and valued in their own right.”

“Having the Choreography credit category on IMDb and IMDbPro is a sign of respect for our profession and the value we bring to the entertainment industry,” said Mandy Moore, Executive Board Member of Choreographers Guild and three-time Emmy Award-winning Choreographer (La La Land, Taylor Swift’s “The Eras Tour”). “We are excited and grateful to see one of the collective goals of our community realized.”