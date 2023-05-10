Ready to step into the world of Walt Disney Animation Studios like never before? Well, soon you’ll get your chance.

Lighthouse Immersive Studios and Walt Disney Animation Studios have announced that Los Angeles will be the next city to premiere Immersive Disney Animation on June 23. The Los Angeles version of Immersive Disney Animation will be housed in Lighthouse ArtSpace Los Angeles – the same venue that was home to the popular Original Immersive Van Gogh – in the iconic former Amoeba Music Building at 6400 Sunset Blvd.

Immersive Disney Animation lets you live your favorite Disney animated movies in a new and unique way. You step into the space and experience sequences from Disney classics, both older and more recent. It’s supposed to be utterly spellbinding and it’s great that the experience will finally be coming to Los Angeles, where the magic actually gets made (well, down the street in Burbank at least).

After premiering in Toronto last December it is now open in 13 cities including Atlanta, Boston, Cleveland, Columbus, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Las Vegas, Minneapolis, Nashville and San Antonio and its first intercontinental presentation in Tokyo. Additional cities will be announced soon.

The creative team behind Immersive Disney Animation is led by Oscar-winning producer J. Miles Dale; Special Projects Producer Dorothy McKim, who is spearheading the project for Disney Animation, Lighthouse Immersive’s Global Creative Director David Korins; and Mexico City-based Cocolab.

“The rollout of Immersive Disney Animation has been met with overwhelming positivity and tremendous acclaim in the 13 cities we’ve debuted the show so far,” McKim said in an official statement. “And we are proud to announce that we will be presenting this spectacular exhibition in the birthplace of Disney Animation, where our studio’s first creations took shape. We can’t imagine a more fitting locale for this celebration of Disney animation, and the incredible artists and animators that bring these worlds to life.”

Reviews for the experience have been exceedingly warm and for a Disney Animation fan, this is undoubtedly a must-do.

Tickets for the Los Angeles presentation of Immersive Disney Animation start at $29.99 and go on sale May 12 at 10 a.m. PT at lighthouseimmersive.com/Disney.