how i met your father demand hulu hilary duff

Hilary Duff stars on Hulu's "How I Met Your Father." (Hulu)

Hulu’s ‘How I Met Your Father’ Is Struggling to Maintain Audience Demand | Chart

by | March 23, 2022 @ 2:15 PM

Meanwhile, another reboot, Peacock’s ”Bel Air,“ is building demand as its season progresses

In this weekly data series powered by Parrot Analytics we look at the top breakout shows of the past week. Breakout shows are the most in-demand series that have premiered in the past 100 days.

While Hulu’s “How I Met Your Father” ranks No. 5 on this week’s list of the most in-demand new shows, according to Parrot Analytics data, and Peacock’s “Bel Air” is at No. 7, they’re good examples of series that are reboots of beloved shows that are each charting a different course in sustaining audience demand.

Parrot Analytics

Parrot Analytics is the industry leader in global audience demand measurement. The company measures global supply and demand for entertainment, capturing over 2 billion audiences expressing demand for content and talent in over 100 languages, across all platforms, in 200+ countries. Parrot Analytics' partners use this knowledge to help better understand global supply and demand across all platforms to value content and talent, drive better production, distribution, acquisition and marketing decisions, as well as increase D2C growth and retention. For more information, see www.parrotanalytics.com.

