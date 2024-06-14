Discovery Channel is giving you more reasons to fear Mother Nature this summer. “In the Eye of the Storm,” the six-part limited series featuring firsthand footage of natural disasters, premieres July 14, TheWrap has exclusively learned.

“God please spare this town,” an unseen man says in the first teaser for the series. The clip then cuts between footage of massive tornadoes, a house falling over from the wind, blinding snow and exploding yachts.

“The destruction is heartbreaking,” an interview subject says in between handheld clips of these disasters. Watch the full trailer above.

“In the Eye of the Storm” is set to premiere on Discovery Channel July 14 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The series will offer firsthand accounts and eyewitness footage of close calls with deadly storms. It will cover everything from 2021’s Hurricane Ida to the 2023 Maui wildfires.

“‘In the Eye of the Storm’ will premiere out of Shark Week – our biggest annual

programming event – keeping audiences engaged with incredible accounts of near-death experiences caused by nature’s greatest forces,” Howard Lee, president of Discovery Networks, said in a statement. “We’ll witness how people respond in real life-or-death scenarios right as they are unfolding, and we’ll experience the raw intensity of never-before-seen personal recordings. It’s an awe-inspiring look at the power of Mother Nature and humanity’s courage and resilience.”

The upcoming series is produced by Arrow Media for Discovery. It will also be available to stream on Max.