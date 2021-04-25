New ‘In the Heights’ Trailer Makes ‘a Little Noise’ on Oscars Night (Video)

The new trailer for Jon M. Chu’s film adaptation of “In the Heights” has Anthony Ramos as Usnavi asking, “Can we make a little noise tonight?” They picked a good night on Oscar Sunday.

“In the Heights” is one of three trailers that premiered during tonight’s Oscars, along with “West Side Story” and “Summer of Soul.” Lin-Manuel Miranda introduced the clip by saying the first movie he saw in a theater was the Best Picture winner “Kramer vs. Kramer” when he was just six weeks old, joking that he was the only one in the theater not crying.

Check out the new “In the Heights” trailer via Twitter below:

The time has come for the event of the SUMMER. ☀️ #InTheHeightsMovie pic.twitter.com/fCoYZkDK9A — In The Heights Movie (@intheheights) April 26, 2021

Prior to his smash hit “Hamilton,” Miranda made a name for himself on Broadway with this Tony-winning musical about Usnavi, a resident of Washington Heights in New York who dreams of a better life. During a fateful summer, Usnavi and his family and neighbors face tough decisions that challenge their sense of hope and reveal what home truly means to them.

Directed by “Crazy Rich Asians” filmmaker Jon M. Chu, “In the Heights” stars Anthony Ramos as Usnavi along with a cast that includes Leslie Grace, Melissa Barrera, Olga Merediz, Corey Hawkins and Jimmy Smits. And of course, Miranda, who played Usnavi in the original production on Broadway, will make a cameo in the film.

“In the Heights” won the Tony for Best Musical and Best Original Score in 2008. The musical was created by Miranda and Quiara Alegría Hudes, who wrote the script with Marc Klein (“Serendipity”). Miranda is producing alongside Scott Sanders, Anthony Bregman and Mara Jacobs. David Nicksay, Jill Furman, Kevin McCollum and Jeffrey Seller are executive producing.

The film was originally set for release on June 26, 2020, but was pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will now debut at the Tribeca Film Festival before premiering in theaters and on HBO Max on June 11. Check out the new trailer above.

