Netflix’s ‘In Your Dreams’ Trailer Teases a Candy-Coated Animated Fantasy

Netflix “In Your Dreams” is almost here.

The animated fantasy, directed by Pixar vet Alex Woo, arrives on the streaming service on Nov. 14. The film, according to Netflix’s official synopsis, “follows Stevie and her brother Elliot as they journey into the absurd landscape of their own dreams. If the siblings can withstand a snarky stuffed giraffe, zombie breakfast foods, and the queen of nightmares, the Sandman will grant them their ultimate dream come true…the perfect family.” And a new trailer will give you an even better idea of colorful, warm-hearted animated feature.

The cast for “In Your Dreams” includes Craig Robinson, Simu Liu, Cristin Milioti, Jolie Hoang-Rappaport, Elias Janssen, Omid Djalili, Gia Carides, SungWon Cho and Zachary Noah Piser. It features a rousing score by composer John Debney and bright animation from Sony Pictures Imageworks.

A passion project for Woo, who had worked on the movie for nearly a decade via his Kuku Studios, “In Your Dreams” is his first feature since leaving Pixar, where he worked as a story artist on “WALL•E,” “Finding Dory,” “Incredibles 2” and many more. It’s also his debut feature as a director. Before “In Your Dreams” he co-created and executive produced the Emmy-winning animated series “Go! Go! Cory Carson,” which also streamed on Netflix.

“In Your Dreams” comes as Netflix’s animated feature output is red-hot following the smash hit release of “KPop Demon Hunters,” now the most popular Netflix original film of all time. Also on deck is “The Twits,” a lively Roald Dahl adaptation that will arrive on the service in October.

“In Your Dreams” arrives on Netflix on Nov. 14.