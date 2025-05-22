Ina Treciokas Launches Ingenuity Group in Wake of Slate PR Dissolution

Former Slate PR co-founder and high-profile publicist Ina Treciokas is launching Ingenuity Group, a “next-generation talent and brand consultancy,” Acceleration of Community Companies announced on Thursday.

The move comes one month after the shocking dissolution of Slate PR, which saw co-founders Stephen Huvane, Simon Halls, Robin Baum, and Andy Gelb start their own new PR firm Apex. Ingenuity Group is Treciokas’ venture.

“Traditional publicity is not enough – today’s talent needs brand stewardship,” said Treciokas. “Ingenuity Group helps clients shape their narratives, expand creative platforms, and uncover opportunities that are as multi-dimensional as they are.” She added, “Joining ACC gives us the ability to deliver bespoke strategies backed by analytics, cultural intelligence, and creative collaboration.”

Treciokas will be based in the Los Angeles office of DKC and will collaborate closely with DKC and other ACC agencies. She’ll work in close partnership with DKC CEO Sean Cassidy and ACC Founder & CEO Michael Nyman.

“Ina delivers world-class communications in an industry undergoing massive transformation,” said Nyman. “Her vision, paired with our resources and expertise, positions Ingenuity Group to redefine how talent, brands, and creators connect with culture.”

Treciokas brought her client roster with her to Ingenuity Group, which includes Sarah Jessica Parker, Harrison Ford, Woody Harrelson, Justin Theroux, Liev Schreiber, Allison Janney, Camila Mendes, Owen Wilson, Mike Myers, Ben Kingsley, John Leguizamo, Jon Favreau, George Lopez, Charlie Cox and David Schwimmer.