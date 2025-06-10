‘Incredibles 3’ Enlists ‘Elemental’ Director Pete Sohn

Pixar has set Pete Sohn to direct “Incredibles 3,” TheWrap has learned. The filmmaker behind Pixar’s “Elemental” and “The Good Dinosaur” will step into the director’s chair that was filled by Brad Bird for the first two movies. Dana Murray (“Soul”) is producing, and Bird remains involved in this third film as a writer and producer.

Disney announced “Incredibles 3” was in the works at D23 last summer, providing few details beyond the fact that Bird was developing a third movie in the superhero franchise.

Sohn worked on Bird’s seminal 1999 film “The Iron Giant” and was brought to Pixar by Bird when the filmmaker joined the studio to make the first “Incredibles.” Sohn then made his directorial debut with the studio’s 2015 film “The Good Dinosaur.” His next feature for the animation studio, “Elemental,” was inspired by his own life as the son of immigrant parents. That original film grossed nearly $500 million worldwide in 2023.

Released in 2004, “The Incredibles” told the story of a superhero family living in secret. The film spawned a tremendously successful sequel, “Incredibles 2,” in 2018 that Bird also directed. The follow-up grossed over $1.2 billion at the box office.

Pixar is coming off the gangbusters performance of last year’s “Inside Out 2” and will next release the original sci-fi film “Elio” later this month. That will be followed by the comedy “Hoppers” in March 2026 and “Toy Story 5” in June 2026. The studio is also developing a “Coco” sequel for release in 2029.

“Incredibles 3” doesn’t yet have a release date.