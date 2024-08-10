‘Incredibles 3′ in the Works at Pixar

Before Pete Docter left the stage at D23 tonight, he had one final surprise: “Incredibles 3” is coming. The crowd, understandably, went wild.

Brad Bird, the original writer/director of “The Incredibles” and “Incredibles 2,” is “developing” the project, Pixar said. What his precise role will be when the film goes into production isn’t known at this time.

Instead, Bird is in the middle of making “Ray Gunn,” his ambitious sci-fi detective story for Skydance and Netflix. The “Ray Gunn” script pre-dates “The Iron Giant” and was meant to be produced at Warner Bros. Animation, as a traditionally animated 2D feature. The project was briefly revived at Warner Bros., before Skydance head John Lasseter wooed Bird to the studio. “Ray Gunn” is now CG and is intended for release on Netflix in 2026.

“The Incredibles” and “Incredibles 2” are two of the most successful and beloved movies in Pixar’s catalogue. “Incredibles 2,” until very recently, was the highest grossing animated feature in history. (It was undone by “Inside Out 2,” Pixar’s recent blockbuster, which has amassed $1.56 billion at the worldwide box office.) The series has inspired a theme park attraction at Disney California Adventure (the Incredicoaster) and more merchandise than can properly be catalogued.

The first two films starred Craig T. Nelson, Helen Hunt, Sarah Vowell, Samuel L. Jackson and Bird, as superhero costumer Edna Mode. It’s unclear who will be returning for the third installment.

This marks the latest Pixar sequel following the smashing box office success of “Inside Out 2,” which was the first sequel from the animation studio in five years. Also in the works is “Toy Story 5,” which hits theaters in 2026.