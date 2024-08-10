‘Incredibles 3′ in the Works at Pixar

Another installment in the superhero franchise is being planned by the studio

Pixar

Before Pete Docter left the stage at D23 tonight, he had one final surprise: “Incredibles 3” is coming. The crowd, understandably, went wild.

Brad Bird, the original writer/director of “The Incredibles” and “Incredibles 2,” is “developing” the project, Pixar said. What his precise role will be when the film goes into production isn’t known at this time.

Instead, Bird is in the middle of making “Ray Gunn,” his ambitious sci-fi detective story for Skydance and Netflix. The “Ray Gunn” script pre-dates “The Iron Giant” and was meant to be produced at Warner Bros. Animation, as a traditionally animated 2D feature. The project was briefly revived at Warner Bros., before Skydance head John Lasseter wooed Bird to the studio. “Ray Gunn” is now CG and is intended for release on Netflix in 2026.

Inside Out 2 Riley
Read Next
‘Inside Out 2’ Director Kelsey Mann Breaks Down the Movie’s Beautiful, Horrible Ending

“The Incredibles” and “Incredibles 2” are two of the most successful and beloved movies in Pixar’s catalogue. “Incredibles 2,” until very recently, was the highest grossing animated feature in history. (It was undone by “Inside Out 2,” Pixar’s recent blockbuster, which has amassed $1.56 billion at the worldwide box office.) The series has inspired a theme park attraction at Disney California Adventure (the Incredicoaster) and more merchandise than can properly be catalogued.

The first two films starred Craig T. Nelson, Helen Hunt, Sarah Vowell, Samuel L. Jackson and Bird, as superhero costumer Edna Mode. It’s unclear who will be returning for the third installment.

This marks the latest Pixar sequel following the smashing box office success of “Inside Out 2,” which was the first sequel from the animation studio in five years. Also in the works is “Toy Story 5,” which hits theaters in 2026.

brad bird
Read Next
Animated Detective Noir 'Ray Gunn' From Brad Bird Finally in the Works at Skydance

Drew Taylor

Drew Taylor is a reporter at TheWrap. Before joining the organization in 2021, Drew was a freelance film journalist with a keen interest in animation and Disney history. Drew has been covering film, television and theme parks for 15 years. He has written for the New York Times, the New York Daily News, Time Out…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.