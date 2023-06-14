Attendees at the gala premiere of “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” in Los Angeles Wednesday received something more than just the new film. Alongside the usual cast and creatives introducing the movie, they were also treated to a surprise orchestral performance of the iconic “Indiana Jones” theme music, conducted by John Williams himself.

You can see a clip from that performance below now:

A timeless theme. 🎶 An unforgettable performance by the legendary John Williams at the U.S. Premiere of #IndianaJones and the Dial of Destiny. pic.twitter.com/fNjcejQSMl — Disney (@Disney) June 15, 2023

Williams was introduced by Steven Spielberg, who while introducing the James Mangold-directed film coyly paid tribute to George Lucas and Harrison Ford who were onstage with him, as the co-creators of Indiana Jones. Then he acknowledged someone who wasn’t there — Williams — only for the curtain to rise and reveal the 91-year-old maestro and the orchestra.

The film formally lands in theaters June 30. Alongside Harrison Ford, who returns as Indiana Jones, “Dial of Destiny” also stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Antonio Banderas, John Rhys-Davies, Shaunette Renee Wilson, Thomas Kretschmann, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook Oliver Richters and Ethann Isidore.