‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ Available on Digital Later This Month

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” is headed home.

Starting on Aug. 29, you can buy the final Indiana Jones adventure, once again starring Harrison Ford as the titular archeologist, from all major digital retailers including Prime Video, Apple TV and Vudu. Included in the digital package for “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” are never-before-seen special features including five chapters that chart the making of the latest blockbuster film.

This time around Indiana Jones, reaching the twilight of his life, is ensnarled in a plot that involves his goddaughter (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) and an old Nazi foe (played by Mads Mikkelsen), who are both searching for an ancient artifact that has the power to send the archeologist back in time. He’s studied history for his entire adult life, now he could become history.

For this installment director Steven Spielberg and producer Kathleen Kennedy handed the keys to James Mangold, director of “Logan,” “Walk the Line” and “Ford v. Ferrari.” Spielberg and George Lucas were credited as executive producers, while the script is credited to Jez Butterworth & John-Henry Butterworth and David Koepp and Mangold. Antonio Banderas, John Rhys-Davies, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Thomas Kretschmann, Toby Jones and Boyd Holbrook also star.

The Indiana Jones franchise, of course, began with 1981’s “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” directed by Spielberg from a story by Lucas, and continued with 1984’s “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” and 1989’s “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade.” 1989 also saw the opening of the Indiana Jones Stunt Spectacular at Walt Disney World (it’s still going!) After the third film, the quietly groundbreaking television series “The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles” ran from 1992 to 1993. Indiana Jones and the Temple of Peril opened at Disneyland Paris in 1993 and the Indiana Jones Adventure opened at Disneyland in 1995 (this same attraction wouldn’t open in Tokyo DisneySea until 2001). In 2008 Spielberg and Lucas got the band back together for “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull,” which seemed like it would be the final film in the series. Until, of course, “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” (the first film since Disney acquired Lucasfilm in 2012, was spun. (Note: Subscribers to Disney+ will have to wait a little longer to stream the film.)

And now you can watch all of Indiana Jones’ adventures at home. Whip and hat not included.