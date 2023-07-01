Indiana Jones 5 Lucasfilm Harrison Ford

‘Indiana Jones 5’ Headed for Tepid $60 Million Box Office Opening

by | July 1, 2023 @ 8:29 AM

Harrison Ford’s final turn with the hat and whip is unlikely to turn profit against its $295 million budget

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” isn’t showing signs that it will turn a theatrical profit for Disney and Lucasfilm, earning $24 million from 4,600 theaters on its opening day as industry estimates project a $60 million opening weekend.

While that’s on the lower end of the $60-$65 million projections that independent trackers had for the fifth and final “Indiana Jones” movie, it’s well short of the $100 million opening weekend that “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull” had in 2008. Those are the sort of numbers that “Dial of Destiny” needs to break even against its reported $295 million budget before a top-dollar marketing campaign that included a world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival and screenings and press tours for the cast in Berlin and Sicily.

Jeremy Fuster

Box Office Reporter • jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com • Twitter: @jeremyfuster

