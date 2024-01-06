Film Independent has announced the winners in three Emerging Filmmaker categories at the 2024 Film Independent Spirit Awards, with the awards given to Set Hernandez, Monique Walton and Monica Sorelle.

The announcement was part of the Spirit Awards Nominees Brunch, which took place on Saturday at the Hotel Casa Del Mar in Santa Monica, California. Unlike other Spirit Awards, the Emerging Filmmaker prizes aren’t trophies, they’re unrestricted $25,000 grants. Colman Domingo and Lily Gladstone presented the awards.

The Truer Than Fiction Award, in its 29th year, is presented to a nonfiction feature director who has yet to be recognized. Set Hernandez won for “unseen.”

The Producers Award, which is in its 27th year and is sponsored by Bulleit Frontier Whiskey, goes to emerging producers, who in the words of Film Independent, “despite highly limited resources, demonstrate the creativity, tenacity and vision required to produce quality independent films.” It was won by Monique Walton, who produced 2023’s “Sing Sing,” starring Domingo. (He presented her with the award.)

And finally, the Someone to Watch Award, which is in its 30th year, goes to “a filmmaker of singular vision who has not yet received appropriate recognition.” Gladstone announced the winner: Monica Sorelle for “Mountains.”

Indie Spirit winners in the other 14 film and six television categories will be announced on Sunday, Feb. 25 during a live ceremony at the beach in Santa Monica.

Here are the nominees in the three grants categories, with winners indicated by *WINNER.

PRODUCERS AWARD

Rachael Fung

Graham Swon

Monique Walton *WINNER

SOMEONE TO WATCH AWARD

Laura Moss, director of “Birth/Rebirth”

Joanna Arnow, director of “The Feeling That the Time for Doing Something Has Passed”

Monica Sorelle, director of “Mountains” *WINNER

TRUER THAN FICTION AWARD

Set Hernandez, director of “unseen” *WINNER

Jesse Short Bull, Laura Tomaselli, director of “Lakota Nation vs. United States”

Sierra Urich, director of “Joonam”