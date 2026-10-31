‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ Leads 2026 Daytime Emmys (Complete List of Winners)

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” has gone golden again.

The talk show hosted by the popular musician and “American Idol” winner led all nominees at the 2026 Daytime Emmys, taking home five awards. These included Outstanding Daytime Talk Series and Outstanding Directing for a Daytime Studio Non-Fiction Series.

This brings “The Kelly Clarkson Show” to a total of 29 wins at the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences’ annual awards show, where Clarkson won Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host for her debut season in 2020. This is the third-largest haul the show has ever taken home following its seven wins in 2022 and its six wins in 2023.

Coming in close behind were “General Hospital” and “Beyond the Gates,” which won four Daytime Emmys each. ABC’s “General Hospital” took home the Outstanding Daytime Drama Series prize, while CBS’ “Beyond the Gates” won Outstanding Lead Performer in a Daytime Drama Series: Actress for Tamara Tunie in the show’s debut season. CBS also led all networks with 10 wins.

“Tonight, we celebrated the outstanding talent and enduring impact of daytime television,” said Adam Sharp, President & CEO of NATAS. “For more than 50 years, daytime programming has brought people together through stories that entertain, inform, and inspire, reflecting the world around us and creating lasting connections with audiences across generations.”

Among “General Hospital’s” wins was an Outstanding Guest Performance in a Daytime Drama Series prize for Jeff Kober. Kober also got a Primetime Emmys nod this year for Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for his work on “The Pitt” (that prize went to his “The Pitt” co-star Ernest Harden Jr.).

The prize for Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host went to Sherri Shepherd for her show, “Sherri.” Like “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” which ended in August, “Sherri” recently celebrated its final episode, which premiered in May. Both shows will be eligible next year for their final seasons.

“General Hospital” star Genie Francis received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the ceremony, presented by husband Jonathan Frakes. Next February will mark the 50th anniversary of her debut on the show.

You can see a full list of winners below.

53rd Annual Daytime Emmys Winners

Outstanding Daytime Drama Series

“General Hospital” (ABC)

Outstanding Daytime Talk Series

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” (NBCUniversal Syndication Studios)

Outstanding Entertainment News Series

“Entertainment Tonight” (CBS Media Ventures)

Outstanding Culinary Instructional Series

“Be My Guest With Ina Garten” (Food Network [Pacific Productions])

Outstanding Culinary Cultural Series

“Lucky Chow” (PBS [Lucky Rice])

Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Series

“Justice for the People With Judge Milian” (Entertainment Studios)

Outstanding Travel and Adventure Program

“Solo Traveling with Tracee Ellis Ross” (Roku [Joy Mill Entertainment | Story Syndicate | Artists First])

Outstanding Instructional / How-To Program

“Home Town Takeover” (HGTV [RTR Media Inc.])

Outstanding Lifestyle Program

“A Different Breed” (InkBlot Narratives [Purina Films])

Outstanding Arts and Popular Culture Program

“Off Script With The Hollywood Reporter” (The Hollywood Reporter [IFC])

Outstanding Daytime Special

“Unleashing Hope: The Power of Service Dogs for Children with Autism” (Hulu [NY27 Productions | Shivelight LLC | Zables & Associates])

Outstanding Daytime Short Form Program

“Glam Through The Ages” (KeyTV Network)

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actress

Tamara Tuniem, “Beyond the Gates”(CBS)

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actor

Scott Clifton, “The Bold and the Beautiful” (CBS [Bell-Phillip TV Productions, Inc.])

Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actress

Beth Maitland, “The Young and the Restless” (CBS [Sony Pictures Television])

Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actor

Roger Howarth, “The Young and the Restless” (CBS [Sony Pictures Television])

Outstanding Emerging Talent in a Daytime Drama Series

Ambyr Michelle, “Beyond the Gates” (CBS)

Outstanding Guest Performance in a Daytime Drama Series

Jeff Kober, “General Hospital” (ABC)

Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host

Sherri Shepherd, “Sherri” (Debmar-Mercury)

Outstanding Culinary Host

Ina Garten, “Be My Guest with Ina Garten” (Food Network [Pacific Productions])

Outstanding Daytime Personality – Daily

Star Jones & Corey Jovan, “Divorce Court” (FOX)

Outstanding Daytime Personality – Non-Daily

Giada De Laurentiis, “Giada in My Kitchen” (Prime Video [Butternut])

Outstanding Writing Team for a Daytime Drama Series

“General Hospital” (ABC)

Outstanding Writing for a Daytime Non-Fiction Series

“Expedition Unknown” (“Searching for World War II’s Lost Hero”; Discovery Channel [Ping Pong Productions])

“This Old House” (“Asheville Rebuilds”; PBS | Roku)

Outstanding Directing Team for a Daytime Drama Series

“Days of our Lives” (Peacock [Corday Productions, Inc. | Sony Pictures Television])

Outstanding Directing for a Daytime Non-Studio Non-Fiction Series

“A Different Breed” (“The Season Begins”; InkBlot Narratives [Purina Films])

Outstanding Directing for a Daytime Studio Non-Fiction Series

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” (“Episode 5033”; NBCUniversal Syndication Studios)

Outstanding Music Direction and Composition for a Daytime Program

“Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade” (NBC | Peacock [Done & Dusted])

Outstanding Technical Direction and Video for a Daytime Studio Program

“Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade” (NBC | Peacock [Done & Dusted])

Outstanding Cinematography or Camerawork for a Daytime Program

“Long Way Home” (“Lost in Lapland”; Apple [Long Way Productions])

Outstanding Editing for a Daytime Non-Studio Program

“A Different Breed” (“The Season Begins”; InkBlot Narratives [Purina Films])

Outstanding Editing for a Daytime Studio Program

“Craft Roundtables” (“Editors”; IndieWire.com)

Outstanding Sound Mixing and Sound Editing for a Prerecorded Daytime Program

“Long Way Home” (“Lost in Lapland”; Apple [Long Way Productions])

Outstanding Sound Mixing and Sound Editing for a Live Daytime Program

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” (“Episode 5007”; NBCUniversal Syndication Studios)

Outstanding Lighting Direction for a Daytime Program

“Beyond the Gates” (“Episode 104”; CBS)

Outstanding Art Direction / Set Decoration / Scenic Design for a Daytime Program

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” (“Episode 5033”; NBCUniversal Syndication Studios)

Outstanding Costume Design / Styling for a Daytime Program

“The Young and the Restless” (“Episode 13273”; CBS [Sony Pictures Television])

Outstanding Hairstyling and Makeup for a Daytime Program

“Beyond the Gates” (“Episode 103”; CBS)

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” (“Episode 5033”; NBCUniversal Syndication Studios)

Outstanding Casting for a Daytime Program

“General Hospital” (ABC)

Outstanding Main Title and Graphic Design for a Daytime Program

“The Drew Barrymore Show” (CBS Media Ventures)

Outstanding Regional Content in a Daytime Genre

“Requiem for Colour: A Journey through Lament and Joy” (MultyCam [Midsouth Chapter])