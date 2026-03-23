Rhea Seehorn, Rachel Sennott and Abby Phillip Among 2026 Gracie Awards Winners

The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation (AWMF) revealed the winners of the 51st Gracie Awards on Monday morning.

The annual list aims to honor the women in media who consistently show up, tell the truth and make it impossible for viewers to look away. As a result, this year’s Gracie Awards winners include not just celebrated Hollywood performers like “The Pitt” star Katherine LaNasa, “I Love L.A.” creator Rachel Sennott, “Pluribus” star Rhea Seehorn and “All Her Fault” lead Sarah Snook, but also CNN anchor Abby Phillip, Oprah Winfrey, Monica Lewinsky and Tina Knowles.

Sennott, Barbie Kligman (“Doc”) and Quiana Burns (“The Tamron Hall Show”) all took home this year’s top showrunner awards, while Seehorn and LaNasa won the awards for Best Leading and Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, respectively. Elsewhere, “Landman” star Paulina Chávez won Best Actress in a Breakthrough Role for her work in the Paramount+ original series, and Snook won Best Actress in a Leading Role in a Made for TV Movie or Limited Series for her turn in Peacock’s “All Her Fault.”

The female-led cast of Showtime’s “Yellowjackets” also took home this year’s Gracie Award for Best Ensemble Cast.

This year’s national winners will be honored at the Gracie Awards Gala on Tuesday, May 19, at the Beverly Wilshire in Beverly Hills. The Gracies’ local television, radio and student award recipients, meanwhile, will be recognized a month later at the Gracie Awards Luncheon on Tuesday, June 16, at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City.

You can find the full list of this year’s streaming and television winners below. The full list of national and local 2026 Gracie winners can also be found here.

Drama

“Paradise”

Limited Series

“All Her Fault”

Feature Film

“LILLY”

Documentary – Grand Award

“Barbara Walters: Tell Me Everything”

Documentary

“Sally”

Feature Film – Biography

“Marlee Matlin: Not Alone Anymore”

News Program

“Nightline”

Documentary Series

“The Fall of Diddy”

Competition Series

“Dancing with the Stars”

Talk Show – Entertainment

“TODAY with Jenna & Friends”

Documentary Series – Investigative

“My Nightmare Stalker: The Eva LaRue Story”

Non-English Program – News

“Neither Male Nor Female: Intersex”

Made for Television Movie – Drama

“Toni Braxton’s He Wasn’t Man Enough”

Made for Television Movie

“A Grand Ole Opry Christmas”

Ensemble Cast

“Yellowjackets”

Comedy

“Small Achievable Goals”

Showrunner Fiction – Comedy

Rachel Sennott, “I Love LA”

Showrunner Fiction – Drama

Barbie Kligman, “Doc”

Showrunner Non-Fiction

Quiana Burns, “The Tamron Hall Show”

Actress in a Leading Role – Drama

Rhea Seehorn, “Pluribus”

Actress in a Leading Role – Made for TV Movie or Limited Series

Sarah Snook, “All Her Fault”

Actress in a Leading Role – Comedy or Musical

Terri J. Vaughn, “Miss Governor”

Actress in a Supporting Role – Drama

Katherine LaNasa, “The Pitt”

Actress in a Supporting Role – Comedy or Musical

Vera Farmiga, “Boots”

Actress in a Supporting Role – Made for TV Movie or Limited Series

Sharon Horgan, “The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox”

Actress in a Breakthrough Role

Paulina Chávez, “Landman”

On-Air Talent – News

Abby Phillip, “NewsNight with Abby Phillip”

On-Air Talent – Entertainment

Desi Lydic, “The Daily Show”

Director – Drama Feature Film

Nia DaCosta, “Hedda”

Director – Drama Mini Series

Robin Wright, “The Girlfriend”

Director – Comedy

Janicza Bravo, “The Bear”

Writing Team, Scripted

Naomi Sheldon, Gabbie Asher, Additional Writing: Polly Cavendish, “The Girlfriend”

Writer Unscripted/Non-Fiction

Nik Robinson, “The Kelly Clarkson Show”

Family Series

“Wizards Beyond Waverly Place”

Variety

“Leanne Morgan: Unspeakable Things”

News Magazine – Feature

“48 Hours: Joe Hunter’s Mission”

News Magazine

“ABC News 20/20”

Investigative Feature

“ABC News Investigates: Web of Danger: 764”

Non-English Individual Achievement – Producer

Adry Rodriguez and Johanna Usma

Director – Sports Documentary

Annetta Marion, “First to the Finish”

Unscripted/Reality

“Baylen Out Loud”

Investigative Feature

“60 Minutes: Character AI”

Documentary – Historical

“Cleopatra’s Final Secret”

Family Series – Animated

“DORA”

Non-English Program- Hard News

“Femicide Surge: Romanian Women Killed Despite Seeking Help”

Sports Program

“First to the Finish”

Hard News Feature

“Haiti: The Worst Place in the World to be a Woman”

On-Air Talent – Anchor

Hallie Jackson

Documentary Series – Sports

“Harlem Ice”

On-Air Talent – Sports

Jenn Hildreth

Producer – Documentary

Kayla Shea, “The Rise of America’s ICE Towns”

Director – Sports Series

Kristen Lappas, “The Kingdom”

Non-English Individual Achievement-On-Air Talent

Lourdes Hurtado

Crisis Coverage/Breaking News

Pamela Brown’s Coverage of the Historic Texas Floods, “The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer and Pamela Brown”

News Feature Series

“Poisoned: Fentanyl’s Child Victims”

Women’s Health News Feature/Series

“Pregnant in Custody”

Soft News Feature

“CBS Mornings: Roxanne’s Revenge”

Producer – Entertainment

Salli Richardson-Whitfield, “The Gilded Age”

Director – Documentary

Sasha Joelle Achilli, Sara Obeidat, “Syria’s Detainee Files”

Sports Feature

“SC Featured: Love, Abby”

Producer – News

Susan Chun, “The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper”

Documentary – News/Investigative

“Syria’s Detainee Files”

Interview Feature

“The Circuit with Emily Chang: Reese Witherspoon”

Special

“The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl”

Comedy – Animated

“The Simpsons” – “Aunt Misbehavin’”

Reporter/Correspondent

Yasmin Vossoughian, “Pregnant in Custody”