Alan Cumming Uses Emmys Speech to Spotlight Voter Registration: ‘The Time for Talk Is Over’

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Alan Cumming used his acceptance speech at the 2026 Emmys Monday night to urge Americans to register to vote this week, insisting, “The time for talk is over.”

Cumming took to the stage at this year’s Emmys when “The Traitors” won the award for Outstanding Reality Competition Program. While he was flanked onstage by members of the “Traitors” crew and creative team, Cumming not only shouted out this year’s Voter Registration Day in the U.S. but also noted the irony of his hit Peacock reality series’ ability to bring viewers together.

“It’s just incredible, the way you all get together and watch the show together,” Cumming said. “That is so beautiful. That a show about treachery and betrayal brings people together.”

“Tonight, we have received the most votes, but tomorrow is Voter Registration Day in this country,” Cumming continued. “So please make sure you’re registered to vote, because the time for talk is over. It is now time to vote, America. Thank you so much.”

Cumming’s remarks stood out in an edition of the Emmys that proved throughout its first hour to be shockingly apolitical.

His acceptance speech actually marked Cumming’s second Emmys appearance of the night. He previously took the stage to co-present the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series alongside “Furious” star Emmy Rossum. It was “The Diplomat” star Allison Janney who ultimately took home that award Monday night.

This year’s Emmys are hosted by longtime “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” star Mariska Hargitay. The TV veteran opened the ceremony with a cover of Joan Jett’s “I Love Rock ’n’ Roll,” followed by a monologue in which she copied Nicole Kidman’s infamous AMC Theaters pre-screening speech and told the latter actress, who was also in attendance Monday night, “Zip it, movie lady. It’s TV’s turn tonight.”

You can find the full, up-to-the-minute list of this year’s Emmy winners here.