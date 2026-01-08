‘Train Dreams,’ ‘Sinners,’ ‘Frankenstein’ Receive Nominations from American Society of Cinematographers

The cinematographers of “Sinners,” “One Battle After Another,” “Train Dreams,” Marty Supreme” and “Frankenstein” have been nominated for the top feature-film award by the American Society of Cinematographers, which announced its nominations on Thursday.

The nominees are Autum Durald Arkapaw for “Sinners,” Michael Bauman for “One Battle After Another,” Darius Khondji for “Marty Supreme,” Dan Lausten for “Frankenstein” and Adolpho Veloso for “Train Dreams.”

Arkapaw is only the fifth woman ever nominated in the feature-film category by the ASC, following Alice Brooks for “Wicked” Rachel Morrison for “Mudbound,” Ari Wegner for “The Power of the Dog” and Mandy Walker for “Elvis.” Walker is the only woman to win.

In the documentary feature category, the three nominees were Mstyslav Chernov and Alex Babenko for the first-person war zone lensing of “2000 Meters from Andriivka,” Brandon Somerhalder for the intimate close-ups in “Come See Me in the Good Light” and Lars Erlend Tubaas Øymo and Tor Edvin Eliassen for the Norwegian dog sled saga “Folktales”

“One Battle After Another” nominee Bauman was also cited in the limited series category for his work on “Monster: The Ed Gein Story.” Other TV programs nominated by the ASC included “Hacks,” “Adolescence,” “The Studio,” “Black Rabbit” and “Severance.”

According to the ASC, the number of nominees in the feature-film category can be any number between five and 10, depending on the percentage of votes a film receives. In practice, the category has consisted of five nominees 36 times in the 40 years the ASC Awards have existed. It had seven nominees in 2014 and six in 1996 and ’97.

Over the last decade, the ASC and the Academy agreed on all five nominees three times, on four out of five six times and on three out of five once. Overall, more than 80% of ASC nominees typically go on to receive Oscar nominations.

Last year, veteran cinematographer Ed Lachman won the feature film award for his work on “Maria.” He was nominated at the Oscars as well, where the winner was Lol Crawley for “The Brutalist.”

Nominees for the 40th Annual ASC Awards

Theatrical Feature Film (Sponsored by Keslow Camera)

Autumn Durald Arkapaw, ASC for “Sinners”

Michael Bauman for “One Battle After Another”

Darius Khondji, ASC, AFC for “Marty Supreme”

Dan Laustsen, ASC, DFF for “Frankenstein”

Adolpho Veloso, ABC, AIP for “Train Dreams”

Episode of a Half-Hour Series (Sponsored by RED Digital Cinema)

Adam Bricker, ASC for “Hacks” (“I Love LA”)

Fraser Brown, CSC for “Twisted Metal” (“NUY3ARZ”)

Paul Daley for “The Righteous Gemstones” (“Prelude”)

Daniel Grant for “Murderbot” (“Escape Velocity Protocol”)

Matthew J. Lloyd, ASC for “Government Cheese” (“Trial and Error”)

Adam Newport-Berra for “The Studio” (“The Oner”)

Limited or Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television (Sponsored by ARRI)

Michael Bauman for “Monster: The Ed Gein Story” (“Buxum Bird”)

Sam Chiplin for “The Narrow Road to the Deep North” (“Episode One”)

Pete Konczal, ASC for “Black Rabbit” (“Isle of Joy”)

Matthew Lewis for “Adolescence” (“Episode Two”)

Igor Martinović for “Black Rabbit” (“Attaf**kinboy”)

Episode of a One-Hour Regular Series (Sponsored by Panavision)

Alex Disenhof, ASC for “Task” (“Crossings”)

Jessica Lee Gagne for “Severance” (“Hello, Ms. Cobel”)

Dana Gonzalez, ASC for “Alien: Earth” (“Neverland”)

Ben Kutchins, ASC for “The White Lotus” (“Killer Instincts”)

Christophe Nuyens, SBC for “Andor” (“I Have Friends Everywhere”)

Spotlight Award (Sponsored by Panavision)

Steven Breckon for “The Plague”

Mátyás Erdély, ASC, HSC for “Orphan”

Karl Walter Lindenlaub, ASC, BVK for “Amrum”



Documentary Award (Sponsored by Canon U.S.A.)

Mstyslav Chernov and Alex Babenko for “2000 Meters from Andriivka”

Brandon Somerhalder for “Come See Me in the Good Light”

Lars Erlend Tubaas Øymo and Tor Edvin Eliassen for “Folktales”

ASC Music Video Award (Sponsored by Nanlux)

Jeff Cronenweth, ASC for “Supernatural” (Performed by Ariana Grande)

Jon Joffin, ASC for “False Prophet” (Performed by Pillars of a Twisted City)

Jon Joffin, ASC for “Visiting Hours” (Performed by Jon Bryant)

Juliette Lossky for “Altamaha-ha” (Performed by Stacy Subero)

Rodrigo Prieto, ASC, AMC for “The Fate of Ophelia” (Performed by Taylor Swift)