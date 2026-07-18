BAFTA Student Awards Won by Schools from Spain, France, China, the U.K. and the U.S.

Student filmmakers from Spain, France, China, the United Kingdom and the United States won awards at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts’ BAFTA Student Awards, which were handed out at a ceremony in Los Angeles on Friday evening.

The winners were selected from among more than 600 entries in film, games and immersive storytelling categories. The ceremony was hosted by Elle Osili Wood and came at the end of an Experience Week that treated the finalists to studio visits, workshops and networking opportunities.

A jury that included actor Joel Kim Booster, composer Laura Karpman, filmmaker Smriti Mundhra, comedian Nico Santos and EON Productions Creative Director Heather Callow awarded the Albert R. “Cubby” Broccoli Special Jury Prize to “Rage,” a film from Fran Moreno Blanco and Santi Pujol Amat from the Escola Superior de Cinema i Audiovisuals de Catalunya in Spain.

Other film winners included “Gauze,” from Gobelins in France, “Strangers on Our Land,” from the University of California, Berkeley in the U.S. and “Whispers of the Waves” from the Beijing Film Academy.

The Games award went to “Candellum” from Isart Digital in France, while the immersive category was won by “Sonderambla” from the University of the Arts London.

BAFTA’s headline partner for the awards was e.l.f. Cosmetics.

Here is the full list of winners.

THE ALBERT R. “CUBBY” BROCCOLI SPECIAL JURY PRIZE:

“Rage”

Fran Moreno Blanco, Santi Pujol Amat

Escola Superior de Cinema i Audiovisuals de Catalunya, Spain

FOR ANIMATION PRESENTED BY CRUNCHYROLL:

“Gauze”

Noran Fikri Alezabi, Nicholas Arujah, Xinyue Ma, Yulin Yue, Xiaonan Zhou

Gobelins, France

FOR DOCUMENTARY PRESENTED BY ESPN BOLD:

“Strangers on Our Land”

Zane Karram, Kelsey Oliver

University of California, Berkeley, United States

FOR LIVE ACTION:

“Whispers of the Waves”

Patricia Xu

Beijing Film Academy, China

FOR GAMES:

“Candellum”

Eva Martinello, Mattéo Gomez

Isart Digital, France

FOR IMMERSIVE:

“Sonderambla”

Tomis Fras

University of the Arts London, United Kingdom