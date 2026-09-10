Ella Langley Leads the 60th Annual CMA Awards With 9 Nominations

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Ella Langley led the 60th Annual CMA Awards with nine nominations in part to her record-breaking hit “Choosing Texas.”

The country music hit has spent 21 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, moving her one week closer to beating Mariah Carey’s record for most weeks spent at the top of the chart for “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”

Other top nominees include Miranda Lambert with seven nominations and Kacey Musgraves and Ben West with five nominations each.

“For six decades, the CMA Awards have celebrated excellence in Country Music,” Sarah Trahern, CMA chief executive officer, said. “We’re grateful to CMA’s Professional members, whose collective voice determines every nomination, bringing real expertise to the balloting process each year. Congratulations to all of this year’s deserving nominees. We cannot wait to celebrate our milestone anniversary together in November.”

Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, Langley, Chris Stapleton and Lainey Wilson will all compete for the night’s top honor of Entertainer of the Year.

The nominees are determined by CMA’s 7,083 voting-eligible professional members, spanning the country music landscape. This year’s nominees were revealed first on “Good Morning America” and livestreamed on CMA’s official YouTube channel.

The 60th Annual CMA Awards will broadcast live from from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena Wednesday, Nov. 18 at 8 p.m. ET.

See the full list of nominees below:

Entertainer of the Year

Luke Combs

Cody Johnson

Ella Langley

Chris Stapleton

Lainey Wilson

Single of the Year (Award goes to Artist, Producer(s) and Mix Engineer(s))

“Be Her” – Ella Langley, Producers: Miranda Lambert, Ella Langley, Ben West, Mix Engineer: Dave Clauss

“Choosin’ Texas” – Ella Langley, Producers: Miranda Lambert, Ella Langley, Ben West, Mix Engineer: Dave Clauss

“I Knew It, I Knew You” – Taylor Swift, Producers: Jack Antonoff, Taylor Swift, Mix Engineer: Laura Sisk

“Somewhere Over Laredo” – Lainey Wilson, Producer: Jay Joyce, Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce

“The Fall” – Cody Johnson, Producer: Trent Willmon, Mix Engineer: Jack Clarke

Album of the Year (Award goes to Artist, Producer(s) and Mix Engineer(s))

Ain’t In It For My Health – Zach Top

Dandelion – Ella Langley

Middle of Nowhere – Kacey Musgraves

Parker McCollum – Parker McCollum

The Way I Am – Luke Combs

Song of the Year (Award goes to Songwriter(s))

“Be Her” Songwriters: Smith Ahnquist, Michael Hardy, Ella Langley, Jordan Schmidt

“Beautiful Things” Songwriters: Jessi Alexander, Jessie Jo Dillon, Connie Harrington, Megan Moroney

“Choosin’ Texas” Songwriters: Luke Dick, Ella Langley, Miranda Lambert, Joybeth Taylor

“Dry Spell” Songwriters: Luke Laird, Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves, Josh Osborne

“Gary” Songwriter: Stephen Wilson Jr.

Female Vocalist of the Year

Miranda Lambert

Ella Langley

Megan Moroney

Kacey Musgraves

Lainey Wilson

Male Vocalist of the Year

Luke Combs

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Zach Top

Stephen Wilson Jr.

Vocal Group of the Year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

The Red Clay Strays

Vocal Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Muscadine Bloodline

Thelma & James

Musical Event of the Year

“A Song To Sing” – Miranda Lambert (with Chris Stapleton), Producer: Dave Cobb

“Horses and Divorces” – Kacey Musgraves (feat. Miranda Lambert), Producers: Kacey Musgraves, Daniel Tashian

“I Can’t Love You Anymore” – Ella Langley & Morgan Wallen, Producers: Austin Goodloe, Ella Langley, Ben West

“If I Don’t Leave I’m Gonna Stay” – Carly Pearce & Riley Green, Producers: Carly Pearce, Ben West

“McArthur” – HARDY, Eric Church, Morgan Wallen & Tim McGraw, Producer: Jay Joyce

Musician of the Year

Stephen Wilson Jr.

Tom Bukovac – Guitar

Jenee Fleenor – Fiddle

Paul Franklin – Steel Guitar

Rob McNelley – Guitar

Charlie Worsham – Guitar

Music Video of the Year (Award goes to Artist(s) and Director(s))

“Choosin’ Texas” – Ella Langley, Directors: Ella Langley, Caylee Robillard, Wales Toney

“Dry Spell” – Kacey Musgraves, Directors: Hannah Lux Davis, Kacey Musgraves

“Gary” – Stephen Wilson Jr., Directors: Tim Cofield, Stephen Wilson Jr.

“The Fall” – Cody Johnson, Director: Dustin Haney

“White Horse” – Chris Stapleton, Director: Running Bear

New Artist of the Year