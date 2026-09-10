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Ella Langley Leads the 60th Annual CMA Awards With 9 Nominations

Miranda Lambert has seven nominations with Kacey Musgraves and Ben West closely behind with five each

Ella Langley performs onstage at Nissan Stadium during CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
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Ella Langley led the 60th Annual CMA Awards with nine nominations in part to her record-breaking hit “Choosing Texas.”

The country music hit has spent 21 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, moving her one week closer to beating Mariah Carey’s record for most weeks spent at the top of the chart for “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”

Other top nominees include Miranda Lambert with seven nominations and Kacey Musgraves and Ben West with five nominations each.

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“For six decades, the CMA Awards have celebrated excellence in Country Music,” Sarah Trahern, CMA chief executive officer, said. “We’re grateful to CMA’s Professional members, whose collective voice determines every nomination, bringing real expertise to the balloting process each year. Congratulations to all of this year’s deserving nominees. We cannot wait to celebrate our milestone anniversary together in November.”

Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, Langley, Chris Stapleton and Lainey Wilson will all compete for the night’s top honor of Entertainer of the Year.

The nominees are determined by CMA’s 7,083 voting-eligible professional members, spanning the country music landscape. This year’s nominees were revealed first on “Good Morning America” and livestreamed on CMA’s official YouTube channel.

The 60th Annual CMA Awards will broadcast live from from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena Wednesday, Nov. 18 at 8 p.m. ET.

See the full list of nominees below:

Entertainer of the Year

  • Luke Combs
  • Cody Johnson
  • Ella Langley
  • Chris Stapleton
  • Lainey Wilson

Single of the Year (Award goes to Artist, Producer(s) and Mix Engineer(s))

  • “Be Her” – Ella Langley, Producers: Miranda Lambert, Ella Langley, Ben West, Mix Engineer: Dave Clauss
  • “Choosin’ Texas” – Ella Langley, Producers: Miranda Lambert, Ella Langley, Ben West, Mix Engineer: Dave Clauss
  • “I Knew It, I Knew You” – Taylor Swift, Producers: Jack Antonoff, Taylor Swift, Mix Engineer: Laura Sisk
  • “Somewhere Over Laredo” – Lainey Wilson, Producer: Jay Joyce, Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce
  • “The Fall” – Cody Johnson, Producer: Trent Willmon, Mix Engineer: Jack Clarke

Album of the Year (Award goes to Artist, Producer(s) and Mix Engineer(s))

  • Ain’t In It For My Health – Zach Top
  • Dandelion – Ella Langley
  • Middle of Nowhere – Kacey Musgraves
  • Parker McCollum – Parker McCollum
  • The Way I Am – Luke Combs

Song of the Year (Award goes to Songwriter(s))

  • “Be Her” Songwriters: Smith Ahnquist, Michael Hardy, Ella Langley, Jordan Schmidt
  • “Beautiful Things” Songwriters: Jessi Alexander, Jessie Jo Dillon, Connie Harrington, Megan Moroney
  • “Choosin’ Texas” Songwriters: Luke Dick, Ella Langley, Miranda Lambert, Joybeth Taylor
  • “Dry Spell” Songwriters: Luke Laird, Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves, Josh Osborne
  • “Gary” Songwriter: Stephen Wilson Jr.
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Female Vocalist of the Year

  • Miranda Lambert
  • Ella Langley
  • Megan Moroney
  • Kacey Musgraves
  • Lainey Wilson

Male Vocalist of the Year

  • Luke Combs
  • Cody Johnson
  • Chris Stapleton
  • Zach Top
  • Stephen Wilson Jr.

Vocal Group of the Year

  • Lady A
  • Little Big Town
  • Midland
  • Old Dominion
  • The Red Clay Strays

Vocal Duo of the Year

  • Brooks & Dunn
  • Brothers Osborne
  • Dan + Shay
  • Muscadine Bloodline
  • Thelma & James

Musical Event of the Year

  • “A Song To Sing” – Miranda Lambert (with Chris Stapleton), Producer: Dave Cobb
  • “Horses and Divorces” – Kacey Musgraves (feat. Miranda Lambert), Producers: Kacey Musgraves, Daniel Tashian
  • “I Can’t Love You Anymore” – Ella Langley & Morgan Wallen, Producers: Austin Goodloe, Ella Langley, Ben West
  • “If I Don’t Leave I’m Gonna Stay” – Carly Pearce & Riley Green, Producers: Carly Pearce, Ben West
  • “McArthur” – HARDY, Eric Church, Morgan Wallen & Tim McGraw, Producer: Jay Joyce

Musician of the Year

  • Stephen Wilson Jr.
  • Tom Bukovac – Guitar
  • Jenee Fleenor – Fiddle
  • Paul Franklin – Steel Guitar
  • Rob McNelley – Guitar
  • Charlie Worsham – Guitar

Music Video of the Year (Award goes to Artist(s) and Director(s))

  • “Choosin’ Texas” – Ella Langley, Directors: Ella Langley, Caylee Robillard, Wales Toney
  • “Dry Spell” – Kacey Musgraves, Directors: Hannah Lux Davis, Kacey Musgraves
  • “Gary” – Stephen Wilson Jr., Directors: Tim Cofield, Stephen Wilson Jr.
  • “The Fall” – Cody Johnson, Director: Dustin Haney
  • “White Horse” – Chris Stapleton, Director: Running Bear

New Artist of the Year

  • Avery Anna
  • Carter Faith
  • Emily Ann Roberts
  • Tucker Wetmore
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Tess Patton

Tess Patton is a TV business reporter for TheWrap, covering the creator economy, microseries, podcasting and AI. She joined TheWrap as the company’s first reporting fellow in 2024. She has covered a range of beats from Los Angeles wildfire recovery to carpet coverage at the Emmys and the Academy Awards. Tess has received awards for…

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