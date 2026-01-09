‘Come See Me in the Good Light’ Named Best Documentary at Cinema Eye Honors

“Come See Me in the Good Light,” Ryan White’s moving documentary about the last year in the life of poet Andrea Gibson and their partner Megan Falley, was named the best nonfiction film of 2025 at the 19th annual Cinema Eye Honors, which took place on Thursday night in New York City.

“The Tale of Silyan” won the Audience Choice Award.

Geeta Gandbhir won the direction award for “The Perfect Neighbor,” while the production category resulted in a tie between Petra Costa and Alessandra Orofino for “Apocalypse in the Tropics” and Andrew Jarecki and Charlotte Kaufman for “The Alabama Solution.”

“Seeds” won the award for the best debut film, while “To the West in Zapata” won the Spotlight Award for a film that warrants wider exposure, and “The Voice of Hind Rajab” won the Hererodox Award for a film that mixes nonfiction and fiction techniques.

Craft awards went to the cinematography of “Seeds,” the editing of “The Perfect Neighbor,” the visual design of “It’s Never Over, Jeff Buckley,” the sound design of “Deaf President Now!” and the score to “Come See Me in the Good Light.”

Broadcast winners included “Conan O’Brien Must Go” for anthology series, “Social Studies” for nonfiction series and “Pee-wee as Himself” for broadcast film.

The Cinema Eye winner has gone on to win the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature five times in its first 18 years, with one of those matches coming last year with “No Other Land.” In recent years, as the Academy’s Documentary Branch has gotten bigger, more international and more adventurous, the overlap has gotten more pronounced.

“Come See Me in the Good Light” is one of the 15 films on the shortlist for the Oscars’ documentary feature category, and so are other Cinema Eye winners “The Alabama Solution,” “Apocalypse in the Tropics,” “The Perfect Neighbor” and “Seeds.”

The ceremony took place at the New York Academy of Medicine in East Harlem.

Here is the full list of winners:

Feature: “Come See Me in the Good Light” — Ryan White, Jessica Hargrave, Tig Notaro, Stef Willen, Brandon Somerhalder, Berenice Chávez, Blake Neely, Dave Richards, Brent Kiser, Andrea Gibson and Megan Falley

Direction: Geeta Gandbhir — “The Perfect Neighbor”

Editing: Viridiana Lieberman — “The Perfect Neighbor”

Production (TIE): Petra Costa and Alessandra Orofino — “Apocalypse in the Tropics” and Andrew Jarecki and Charlotte Kaufman — “The Alabama Solution”

Cinematography: Brittany Shyne — “Seeds”

Original Music Score: Blake Neely — “Come See Me in the Good Light”

Sound Design: James LeBrecht, Greg Francis and Nina Hartstone — “Deaf President Now”

Visual Design: Sara Gunnarsdóttir and Josh Shaffner — “It’s Never Over, Jeff Buckley”

Debut: “Seeds” — Directed by Brittany Shyne

Spotlight Award: “To the West, in Zapata” — Directed by David Bim

Heterodox Award: “The Voice of Hind Rajab” – Kaouther Ben Hania

Audience Choice Prize: “The Tale of Silyan” — Directed by Tamara Kotevska

Broadcast Film: “Pee-wee as Himself” — Directed by Matt Wolf

Nonfiction Series: “Social Studies” — Directed by Lauren Greenfield

Anthology Series: “Conan O’Brien Must Go” — Executive producers Conan O’Brien and Jeff Ross

Broadcast Editing: “Social Studies” — Edited by Alyse Ardell Spiegel, Helen Kearns, Catherine Bull and Charles Little II

Broadcast Cinematography “Omnivore” — Directors of photography Tom Elliott, Sy Turnbull and Jurgen Lisse

Nonfiction Short Film: “All the Empty Rooms” – directed by Joshua Seftel

Unforgettables Honorees

Noam Shuster-Eliassi — “Coexistence, My Ass!”

Andrea Gibson and Megan Falley — “Come See Me in the Good Light”

Seymour Hersh — “Cover-Up”

Sara Shahverdi — “Cutting Through Rocks”

Pavel Talankin — “Mr. Nobody Against Putin”

Jacinda Ardern — “Prime Minister”

Fatma Hassona — “Put Your Soul on Your Hand and Walk”