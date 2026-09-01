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Emily Blunt to Receive Kirk Douglas Award From Santa Barbara Film Festival

The “Disclosure Day” actress will be honored at a SBIFF dinner on Dec. 10

Steve Pond
Disclosure Day - Emily Blunt
Emily Blunt in "Disclosure Day" (Universal Pictures)
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Emily Blunt has been named recipient of the 19th annual Kirk Douglas Award for Excellence in Film, the Santa Barbara International Film Festival announced on Tuesday.

This year, Blunt has appeared in Steven Spielberg’s “Disclosure Day” and in “The “Devil Wears Prada 2.” She has previously won an Actor Award for “A Quiet Place,” a Critics Choice Award for “Edge of Tomorrow” and a Golden Globe Award for the television drama “Gideon’s Daughter,” and she was nominated for a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for “Oppenheimer.”

Her other films include “The Young Victoria,” “Mary Poppins Returns,” “The Girl on the Train,” “Into the Woods,” “Sicario” and last year’s “The Smashing Machine.”

Emily Blunt in "Disclosure Day" (Credit: Universal)
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“Emily Blunt takes risks most actors wouldn’t dare — moving between drama, comedy and blockbuster spectacle with the same precision and commitment,” actor Michael Douglas said in a SBIFF statement. “That range and authenticity are exactly what the Kirk Douglas Award for Excellence in Film was created to celebrate.”

The Kirk Douglas Award for Excellence in Film has been presented since 2006, with previous recipients including Martin Scorsese, Warren Beatty, Jane Fonda, Ryan Gosling, Will Ferrell and Cynthia Erivo.

The award will be presented at a black-tie dinner at the Ritz-Carlton Bacara in Santa Barbara on Dec. 10. The dinner also serves as a fundraiser for the festival and its year-round film programs.

The 42nd Santa Barbara International Film Festival will take place from Feb. 3-13, 2027, in the coastal town north of Los Angeles.

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Steve Pond

Steve Pond

Steve Pond is TheWrap’s Executive Editor, Awards and has been writing and overseeing awards coverage on the site since 2009. He spent decades writing about film, television, music and the entertainment industry for the Los Angeles Times, Washington Post, Rolling Stone, Premiere, New York Times, Playboy and many other publications. He is the author of…

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