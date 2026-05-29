Emily Blunt Refused to Use AI to Create Her ‘Disclosure Day’ Alien Voice | Video

Emily Blunt refused to use Artificial Intelligence during a key scene in director Steven Spielberg’s new sci-fi film “Disclosure Day,” admitting that she is “a bit terrified” of the technology.

Blunt appeared on this week’s episode of “Hot Ones” to discuss not only “Disclosure Day” but other films, projects and moments from her career. Early in the interview, “Hot Ones” host Sean Evans asked Blunt about a “singular sequence” in “Disclosure Day” where her character starts abruptly making inhuman clicking and breathing sounds in the middle of a weather broadcast.

“It’s a four-minute oner that we shot that leads up to that moment where she’s gradually sort of disintegrating,” Blunt noted of the scene, “There’s various ways you could do it. You could go the AI route, which I’m a bit terrified of. I thought I could make some real, really strange sounds.”

“I said, ‘Maybe I could come in and we’ll just do a range of weird sounds,’ and it’s what we did,” Blunt continued. “I did sort of clicking sounds. I did sort of humming sounds, consonant sounds, breathing-strange sounds. And what we did was we put a one microphone here [by her mouth] and one here [by her throat], and so it kind of captures it in a really weird way. Then the sound designer went away and created that weird sound.”

You can watch Blunt’s full “Hot Ones” interview yourself below.

Blunt’s comments about refusing to use Artificial Intelligence in her “Disclosure Day” scenes reflect previous remarks that she, a one-time Oscar nominee, has made about AI. Last year, while promoting director Benny Safdie’s “The Smashing Machine,” she commented on Tilly Norwood, the AI-generated “actress” that made headlines in the second half of 2025.

“Good Lord, we’re screwed. That is really, really scary,” Blunt said when asked about Norwood during an appearance on Variety’s “Awards Circuit” podcast. She also reacted to then-recent reports that Hollywood talent agents had reached out about representing Norwood, remarking, “Come on, agencies, don’t do that. Please stop. Please stop taking away our human connection.”

Blunt’s “Hot Ones” admission comes at a time when certain studios and companies, including Amazon MGM Studios, are becoming more aggressive about their AI pursuits. Earlier this week, Amazon announced a new GenAI Creators’ Fund designed to greenlight and produce more AI-supported and generated entertainment titles.