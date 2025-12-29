‘Frankenstein,’ ‘One Battle After Another,’ ‘Sinners’ Lead Make-Up and Hair Styling Nominations

“Frankenstein,” “One Battle After Another,” “Sinners,” “Weapons” and “Wicked: For Good” lead all films in nominations for the Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild’s 13th annual MUAHS Guild Awards, the guild announced on Monday.

Those five films received three nominations each, honored for their makeup, prosthetics and hair styling. “Frankenstein,” “One Battle,” “Sinners” and “Wicked” all recently made the Academy’s 10-film shortlist in the Best Makeup and Hairstyling category, but “Weapons” was left off that list.

(The Oscars’ category treats makeup and hairstyling as single words, while the guild hyphenates make-up and splits hair styling into two words.)

Other films that made the Oscars shortlist and were nominated for MUAHS Awards were “Marty Supreme” and “The Smashing Machine,” while “The Alto Knights,” “Kokuho,” “Nuremberg” and “The Ugly Stepsister” were shortlisted by the Academy but bypassed by MUAHS. Films that joined “Weapons” in being embraced by the guild but ignored by the Academy were “Bugonia,” “Superman,” “Eddington,” “Jurassic World: Rebirth,” “The Ballad of a Small Player” and “The Naked Gun.”

In the categories for television series, limited series and TV movies, “Monster: The Ed Gein Story,” “Stranger Things” and “Wednesday” led with three nominations each, with multiple noms also going to “Abbott Elementary,” “All’s Fair,” “Emily in Paris,” “The Studio,” “Chief of War” and “Palm Royale.” “Dancing With the Stars” led in the television special or live program categories with four nominations, while “Saturday Night Live” received three, plus an additional nom for its 50th anniversary special.

The guild also announced nominees in categories devoted to children’s television, commercials and music videos and theatrical productions.

The MUAHS Awards previously announced the winners of their honorary awards: make-up artist Greg Nelson and hair stylist Judy Alexander Cory will receive Lifetime Achievement Awards, while make-up artist Michael Johnston will receive the Vanguard Award.

The Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild Awards have been presented since 1999. About 75% of the nominees in the Oscars Best Makeup and Hairstyling category are first nominated by the guild. Last year, four of the five Oscar nominees were first recognized by MUAHS.

The MUAHS Awards ceremony will take place on Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026, at the Westin Bonaventure Hotel in Los Angeles.

The full list of nominees:

FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE

Best Contemporary Make-Up

“Bugonia” (Focus Features)

“Eddington” (A24)

“Jurassic World: Rebirth” (Universal Pictures)

“One Battle After Another” (Warner Bros. Pictures/HBO Max)

“Superman” (Warner Bros. Pictures/HBO Max)



Best Period and/or Character Make-Up

“Frankenstein” (Netflix)

“Sinners” (Warner Bros. Pictures/HBO Max)

“The Smashing Machine” (A24)

“Weapons” (Warner Bros. Pictures/HBO Max)

“Wicked: For Good” (Universal Pictures)



Best Special Make-Up Prosthetics

“Frankenstein” (Netflix)

“One Battle After Another” (Warner Bros. Pictures/HBO Max)

“Sinners” (Warner Bros. Pictures/HBO Max)

“Weapons” (Warner Bros. Pictures/HBO Max)

“Wicked: For Good” (Universal Pictures)



Best Contemporary Hair Styling

“Ballad of a Small Player” (Netflix)

“Bugonia” (Focus Features)

“Naked Gun” (Paramount)

“One Battle After Another” (Warner Bros. Pictures/HBO Max)

“Superman” (Warner Bros. Pictures/HBO Max)



Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling

“Frankenstein” (Netflix)

“Marty Supreme” (A24)

“Sinners” (Warner Bros. Pictures/HBO Max)

“Weapons” (Warner Bros. Pictures/HBO Max)

“Wicked: For Good” (Universal Pictures)

TELEVISION SERIES – LIMITED OR MOVIE FOR TELEVISION

Best Contemporary Make-Up – TIE*

“Abbott Elementary” (ABC/Hulu)

“All’s Fair” (Hulu)

“Emily in Paris” (Netflix)

“I Love LA” (HBO Max)

“The Studio” (Apple TV+)

“The White Lotus” (HBO Max)

Best Period and/or Character Make-Up

“Chief of War” (Apple TV+)

“Monster: The Ed Gein Story” (Netflix)

“Palm Royale” (Apple TV+)

“Stranger Things – Season 5” (Netflix)

“Wednesday” (Netflix)

Best Special Make-Up Prosthetics

“The Last of Us – Season 2” (HBO Max)

“Monster: The Ed Gein Story” (Netflix)

“Star Trek: Section 31” (Paramount +)

“Stranger Things – Season 5” (Netflix)

“Wednesday” (Netflix)

Best Contemporary Hair Styling

“Abbott Elementary” (ABC/Hulu)

“All’s Fair” (Hulu)

“Emily in Paris” (Netflix)

“Nobody Wants This” (Netflix)

“The Studio” (Apple TV+)

Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling

“Chief of War” (Apple TV+)

“Monster: The Ed Gein Story” (Netflix)

“Palm Royale” (Apple TV+)

“Stranger Things – Season 5” (Netflix)

“Wednesday” (Netflix)

TELEVISION SPECIAL, ONE HOUR OR MORE LIVE PROGRAM SERIES

Best Contemporary Make-Up

“A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter” (Netflix)

“Dancing with the Stars” (ABC)

“Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

“The Voice – Season 28” (NBC)

“Wicked: One Wonderful Night” (NBC)

Best Period and/or Character Make-Up and/or Prosthetics

“Dancing with the Stars” (ABC)

“Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney” (Netflix)

“Jimmy Kimmel Live” (ABC)

“The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl” (Disney+)

“Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Best Contemporary Hair Styling

“American Idol” (ABC)

“Dancing with the Stars” (ABC)

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” (Warner Bros./ABC, NBC, FOX, CBS, CW)

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” (NBC)

“The Voice” (NBC)

Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling

“Dancing with the Stars” (ABC)

“Everybody’s Live with John Mulany” (Netflix)

“Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

“Saturday Night Live 50th Anniversary Special” (NBC)

“Wicked: One Wonderful Night” (NBC)

CHILDREN AND TEEN TELEVISION PROGRAMMING

Best Make-Up

“Goosebumps: The Vanishing” (Disney +)

“Percy Jackson and the Olympians” (Disney+)

“Skeleton Crew” (Disney +)

“Wizards Beyond Waverly Place” (Disney Channel)

“ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires” (Disney Channel)

Best Hair Styling

“Electric Broom” (Disney Channel)

“Goosebumps: The Vanishing” (Disney +)

“Percy Jackson and the Olympians” (Disney+)

“Skeleton Crew” (Disney +)

“Wizards Beyond Waverly Place” (Disney Channel)

COMMERCIALS AND MUSIC VIDEOS

Best Make-Up

“Ariana Grande – ‘Eternal Sunshine’” (YouTube)

“BUBBA Burger: ‘Unbelievable’” (Hulu)

“Lady Gaga – ‘Abracadabra’” (YouTube)

“Six Flags 2025 Haunt: ‘Come Out and Play’” (Internet)

“Walmart – ‘WhoKnewVille’ Top Brands” (YouTube)

Best Hair Styling

“Amazon Prime Day featuring LeBron James” (multiple platforms)

“Chapter III: PVP Time” (YouTube)

“Discover x Stranger Things (S5)” (Netflix/Fox Sports)

“Tyson™ | Royal Jewels” (multiple platforms)

“Walmart ‘WhoKnewVille’ Holiday Campaign” (multiple platforms)

LIVE THEATRICAL PRODUCTIONS (Live Stage)

California Regional: Best Make-Up and Hair Styling

“Ainadamar” (LA Opera)

“Jaja’s African Hair Braiding” (Mark Taper Forum)

“The Monkey King” (San Francisco Opera)

“Rigoletto” (LA Opera)

“West Side Story” (LA Opera)

Broadway and International: Best Make-Up and Hair Styling

“Bat Boy: The Musical” (New York City Center)

“Beetlejuice” (Palace Theatre, NYC)

“Death Becomes Her” (The Lunt-Fontanne Theatre)

“Frankenstein” (Segerstrom Center for the Arts)

“TINA – The Tina Turner Musical” (International Tour)