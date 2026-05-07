Golden Globes Rules Do Not ‘Automatically Disqualify’ AI Usage for Films, Television

The Golden Globes have made a ruling regarding the use of artificial intelligence in film and television to qualify for the award.

According to a new rules update shared by the Globes on Thursday, the use of artificial intelligence (including the oft-discussed generative AI) “does not automatically disqualify a work from consideration, provided that human creative direction, artistic judgment and authorship remain primary throughout the production process.”

“All submitted work will be evaluated based on the extent to which creative direction, artistic decision-making, and execution originate from credited individuals,” the Globes ruled. “AI and similar technologies may be used as part of the production process in the manner described below, but may not replace the core creative contributions of human talent.”

All submissions to the Golden Globes must disclose how generative AI was employed in a given project and whether any alterations were made to actors’ performances using AI.

Only performances that are “primarily derived from the work

of the credited performer” will be eligible for Golden Globes going forward, rendering performances largely rendered by AI ineligible. However, performances may use AI so long as “such tools are used only to enhance or support

a performance that remains fundamentally human-driven and under the creative control of the credited performer, and that any such use is authorized by the performer,” per the Globes.

“For purposes of this rule, ‘substantially generated or created’ refers to the extent to which AI replaces or materially determines the performance itself, including the performer’s expression, movement, or vocal delivery,” the Globes ruled. “This determination is not based solely on screen time, but on the overall creative contribution of the performer relative to the use of AI. The use of AI for technical or cosmetic enhancements (such as de-aging, aging, or visual modifications) may be permissible, provided the underlying performance remains that of the credited individual and AI does not replace or materially alter the performer’s work.”

This news came less than a week after the Academy made their own ruling regarding AI on May 1. The Academy came out with a strong rebuttal against AI, stating that roles must be “demonstrably performed by humans with their consent” and screenplays “must be human-authored” for consideration.

The Globes rules are rather vague in comparison, failing to specify what delineates primary human authorship from substantial AI generation. The update noted that all rulings made by the Golden Globes Eligibility Committee regarding AI and awards are final.