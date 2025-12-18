Harrison Ford to Receive SAG-AFTRA Life Achievement Award

Movie icon Harrison Ford has been named as the recipient of the 2025 SAG-AFTRA life achievement award, the organization announced on Thursday. He will receive the honor on March 1, 2026, at the 32nd Annual Actor Awards, previously known as the SAG Awards.

“Harrison Ford is a singular presence in American life; an actor whose iconic characters have shaped world culture,” SAG-AFTRA President Sean Astin said in a statement. “His career has been endlessly exciting, always returning to his love of acting. We are honored to celebrate a legend whose impact on our craft is indelible.”

Ford added, “I am deeply honored to be chosen as this year’s recipient of the SAG-AFTRA Life Achievement Award. To be acknowledged by my fellow actors means a great deal to me. I’ve spent most of my life on film sets, working alongside incredible actors and crews, and I’ve always felt grateful to be part of this community.”

Ford, 83, became a household name from his roles as Han Solo and Indiana Jones in the “Star Wars” and “Raiders of the Lost Ark” franchises. His long and diverse career has also included acclaimed roles in “Blade Runner,” “The Mosquito Coast,” “Frantic,” “Working Girl,” “Presumed Innocent,” “The Fugitive,” “Clear and Present Danger” and his Oscar-nominated role – his sole nomination, astonishingly – in Peter Weir’s “Witness.”

In recent years, Ford has also excelled in television with roles alongside Helen Mirren in the Paramount+ drama “1923” and an Emmy-nominated supporting turn in the comedy series “Shrinking.”

The SAG honor is the latest tribute for the actor, who has received career achievement awards from AFI, the Golden Globes, the Critics Choice Awards and the Cannes Film Festival.