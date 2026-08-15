‘Heated Rivalry’ and ‘Hacks’ Win at GALECA’s 2026 Dorian TV Awards

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“Heated Rivalry” and the final season of “Hacks” each took home top awards at the 18th annual Dorian TV Awards from GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics.

Both series won four awards each. “Heated Rivalry” was awarded the Best LGBTQ TV Show as well as Best TV Drama and awards for François Arnaud and creator Jacob Tierney.

“Hacks” was awarded as the Best TV Comedy and the Best Written TV Show. Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder each received honors for their acting performances for the final season.

The critics gave Lisa Kudrow the Galeca TV Icon Award for her final season of “The Comeback.”

“What excites me most about this year’s Dorian winners is the range—the swooning devotion of ‘Heated Rivalry,’ the tender complexity of ‘The Boyfriend,’ the bravery that cuts through ‘Half Man,’ and the community memory being kept alive in ‘Lilith Fair: Building a Mystery,’” said GALECA Vice President Gerrick Kennedy, who served as this year’s TV awards chair.

“To think, queer stories once needed to squeeze into a narrow lens to get made,” he added. “There is always room for progress, but this year’s winners prove our community’s stories are as varied and worth telling as any other.”

“Widow’s Bay,” “Half Man” and “Pluribus” each received honors at the awards show celebrating queer performances this year. HBO Max emerged on top with 10 awards. Apple TV earned five awards with the new release of “Pluribus” and Netflix followed closely behind with four wins.

See the full list of winners below:

Best TV Drama

“ Heated Rivalry “ (HBO Max)

“ “Industry” (HBO Max)

“The Gilded Age” (HBO Max)

“Pluribus” (Apple TV)

“The Pitt” (HBO Max)

Best TV Comedy

“Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

“The Comeback “(HBO Max)

“ Hacks “ (HBO Max)

“ “Shrinking” (Apple TV)

“Widow’s Bay” (Apple TV)

Best LGBTQ TV Show

“The Comeback” (HBO Max)

“Hacks” (HBO Max)

“Half Man” (HBO Max)

“ Heated Rivalry “ (HBO Max)

“ “Pluribus” (Apple TV)

Best TV Movie or Limited Series

“All Her Fault” (Peacock)

“Beef” (Netflix)

“DTF St. Louis” (HBO Max)

“ Half Man “ (HBO Max)

“ “Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette” (FX/Hulu)

Best Non-English Language TV Show

“Blossoms of Shanghai” (Criterion Channel)

“Dan Da Dan” (Netflix)

“Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End” (Crunchyroll)

“Mussolini: Son of the Century” (Mubi

“ Squid Game “ (Netflix)

“ “The Summer Hikaru Died” (Netflix)

Best LGBTQ Non-English Language TV Show

“ The Boyfriend “ (Netflix)

“ “Chosen Home” (Netflix)

“Go for It, Nakamura-kun!” (Crunchyroll)

“The Summer Hikaru Died” (Netflix)

“Tremembé” (Amazon MGM)

Best Written TV Show

“The Comeback” (HBO Max)

“ Hacks “ (HBO Max)

“ “Heated Rivalry” (HBO Max)

“Pluribus” (Apple TV)

“The Pitt” (HBO Max)

Best TV Performance — Drama

Marisa Abela, “Industry” (HBO Max)

Jamie Bell, “Half Man” (HBO Max)

Carrie Coon, “The Gilded Age” (HBO Max)

Myha’la Herrold, “Industry” (HBO Max)

Mark Ruffalo, “Task” (HBO Max)

Rhea Seehorn, “ Pluribus “ (Apple TV)

“ “ Connor Storrie, “Heated Rivalry” (HBO Max)

Hudson Williams, “Heated Rivalry” (HBO Max)

Noah Wyle, “The Pitt” (HBO Max)

Zendaya, “Euphoria” (HBO Max)

Best Supporting TV Performance — Drama

François Arnaud, “ Heated Rivalry “ (HBO Max)

“ “ Patrick Ball, “The Pitt” (HBO Max)

Isa Briones, “The Pitt” (HBO Max)

Richard Gadd, “Half Man” (HBO Max)

Katherine LaNasa, “The Pitt” (HBO Max)

Ken Leung, “Industry” (HBO Max)

Charles Melton, “Beef” (Netflix)

Sepideh Moafi, “The Pitt” (HBO Max)

Colman Domingo, “Euphoria” (HBO Max)

Karolina Wydra, “Pluribus” (Apple TV)

Best TV Performance — Comedy

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, “Wonder Man” (Disney+)

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear” (FX/Hulu)

Elle Fanning, “Margo’s Got Money Troubles” (Apple TV)

Ethan Hawke, “The Lowdown” (FX/Hulu)

Lisa Kudrow, “The Comeback” (HBO Max)

Dan Levy, “Big Mistakes” (Netflix)

Matthew Rhys, “Widow’s Bay” (Apple TV)

Tim Robinson, “The Chair Company” (HBO Max)

Jean Smart, “Hacks“ (HBO Max)

Best Supporting TV Performance — Comedy

Leslie Bibb, “Hacks” (HBO Max)

Colman Domingo, “The Four Seasons” (Netflix)

Paul W. Downs, “Hacks” (HBO Max)

Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks” (HBO Max)

Harrison Ford, “Shrinking” (Apple TV)

Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Kate O’Flynn, “ Widow’s Bay “ (Apple TV)

“ “ Ashley Padilla, “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Michelle Pfeiffer, “Margo’s Got Money Troubles” (Apple TV)

Meg Stalter, “Hacks” (HBO Max)

Best TV Musical Performance

Audra McDonald, “Rose’s Turn,” The 78th Tony Awards

Bad Bunny, The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show

Miles Caton, Raphael Saadiq, Misty Copeland, Eric Gales, Buddy Guy, Brittany Howard, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Jayme Lawson, Li Jun Li, Bobby Rush, Shaboozey and Alice Smith, “I Lied to You,” The 98th Academy Awards

Sabrina Carpenter and The Muppets, “Manchild,” The Muppet Show

Sabrina Carpenter, Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy, “Islands in the Stream,” The Muppet Show

Best Unsung TV Show

“ Boots “ (Netflix)

“ “English Teacher” (FX/Hulu)

“The Four Seasons” (Netflix)

“From” (MGM+)

“Murderbot” (Apple TV)

Best Current Affairs Show

“The Daily Show” (Comedy Central)

“Hot Ones” (YouTube)

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” (HBO Max)

“Late Night With Seth Meyers” (NBC)

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert“ (CBS)

Best TV Performance — Comedy

“Kylie” (Netflix)

“ Mr. Scorsese “ (Apple TV)

“ “Seen & Heard: The History of Black Television” (HBO Max)

“Selena y Los Dinos” (Netflix)

“The Yogurt Shop Murders” (HBO Max)

Best LGBTQ TV Documentary or Documentary Series

“Club Cumming” (WOW Presents Plus)

“Enigma” (HBO Max)

“It’s Dorothy!” (Peacock)

“ Lilith Fair: Building a Mystery “ (Hulu)

“ “Murder in Glitterball City” (HBO Max)

Best Genre TV Show

“Alien: Earth” (FX/Hulu)

“The Boys” (Amazon Prime Video)

“It: Welcome to Derry” (Max)

“Pluribus” (Apple TV)

“Widow’s Bay“ (Apple TV)

Best Reality Show

“The Boyfriend” (Netflix)

“Love on the Spectrum” (Netflix)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (MTV/Paramount+)

“Top Chef” (Bravo)

“The Traitors“ (Peacock)

Best Animated Show

“Bob’s Burgers” (Fox)

“Invincible” (Amazon Prime Video)

“Hazbin Hotel” (Amazon Prime Video)

“Long Story Short” (Netflix)

“South Park“ (Paramount+)

Most Visually Striking TV Show

“ Alien: Earth “ (FX/Hulu) (tie)

“ “Euphoria” (HBO Max)

“The Gilded Age” (HBO Max)

“Heated Rivalry” (HBO Max)

“Pluribus“ (Apple TV) (tie)

Campiest TV Show

“All’s Fair” (Hulu)

“The Comeback” (HBO Max)

“ The Hunting Wives “ (Netflix)

“ “Palm Royale” (Apple TV)

“The Traitors” (Peacock)

Wilde Wit Award

Hannah Einbinder

Stephen Colbert

Cole Escola

Alan Cumming

Richard Gadd

Galeca TV Icon Award — Lisa Kudrow

Galeca LGBTQIA+ TV Trailblazer — Jacob Tierney