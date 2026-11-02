Hollywood Music in Media Nominations Include ‘The Odyssey,’ ‘Michael,’ ‘Behemoth!’ and Taylor Swift

The music from “The Odyssey,” “Michael,” “Brother vs. Brother,” “Behemoth!” and “Linda Perry: Let It Die Here” have received multiple nominations from the Hollywood Music in Media Awards, which announced its 2026 nominees on Monday.

Those five films received three nominations each across the song, score, supervision, performance and music video categories. Films receiving two nominations included “Wuthering Heights,” “La Bola Negra,” “The Debut,” “Toy Story 5” and “Wildwood.” ‘

Composer Daniel Pemberton received four nominations spread across the films “Project Hail Mary,” “The Drama” and “Musk” and the TV series “Slow Horses.” Mina Samy also received four noms, for the film “Ezma,” the international TV series “The Death Ward” and the short film “Stopped.” Ludwig Göransson earned three nominations, all for “The Odyssey.”

Pemberton and Göransson were both nominated for songwriting, as were David Byrne, Taylor Swift, James Blake, Travis Scott, Noah Kahan, Phoebe Bridgers, Jack Antonoff, Jesse Eisenberg, Miley Cyrus, Ed Sheeran and Diane Warren.

Nominated composers included Randy Newman, Hans Zimmer, John Williams, Kris Bowers, Michael Giacchino, Laura Karpman, James Newton Howard, Danny Elfman, Volker Bertelmann and the Behemoth! Collective, a group of nine composers who wrote the music for “Behemoth!”

TV nominees included composers for “The Pitt,” “South Park,” “Slow Horses,” “Widow’s Bay,” “Pluribus” and “East of Eden.”

Last year, the HMMA’s four song categories contained three of the five songs that went on to be nominated for Oscars, and 11 of the 15 songs shortlisted by the Academy’s Music Branch. The seven score categories contained four Oscar nominees and 11 of the 20 shortlisted scores.

The voting body of the HMMA is composed of members of the motion picture, television and recording academies, along with select journalists.

Winners will be announced at the 17th annual Hollywood Music in Media Awards, which will take place on Nov. 18 at the Avalon Hollywood.

Here is the full list of nominations:

SONG – FEATURE FILM

“Draw You Out” from “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping” – Written by Noah Kahan and Aaron Dessner. Performed by Noah Kahan.

“House Featuring John Cale” from “Wuthering Heights” – Written by Charlotte Aitchison, John Cale, Finn Keane, and Nathan Klein. Performed by Charli XCX.

“Light Over The Hill” from “Reminders of Him” – Written by Noah Cyrus, Justin Franks, and PJ Harding. Performed by Noah Cyrus.

“One Right Here” from “Maserati: The Brothers” – Written by Diane Warren. Performed by Andrea Bocelli and Jennifer Hudson.

“When I’m Home” from “The Odyssey” – Written by James Blake, Travis Scott, Ludwig Göransson, and Christopher Nolan. Performed by James Blake, Travis Scott, and Ludwig Göransson.

“Your God Is Sleeping” from “Behemoth!” – Written by Lukas Frank. Performed by Loren Kramar, Pascal Stevenson, Lukas Frank, and Gregory Uhlmann.

SONG – INDEPENDENT FILM

“Brothers Keep Goin’ Anyway” from “Brother Verses Brother” – Written and performed by Ethan Gold.

“Hollywood Man” from “Billy Knight” – Written and performed by Beck.

“How Could You Leave” from “Bloom” – Written by Brandon Jarrett and Amber Frank. Performed by Amber Frank.

“La Nieve” from “La Bola Negra” – Written by Álvaro Lafuente, Raül Refree, and Lucas Duran. Performed by Guitarricadelafuente.

“On Video” from “Primetime” – Written by Phoebe Bridgers, Jack Antonoff, and Christian Lee Hutson. Performed by Phoebe Bridgers.

“This City May Have Chewed Me Up (But It Hasn’t Spit Me Out)” from “The Debut” – Written by Jesse Eisenberg. Performed by Julianne Moore.

SONG – DOCUMENTARY FILM

“Let Me Sell You a Dream” from “Musk” – Written by David Byrne and Daniel Pemberton. Performed by David Byrne.

“Light Up” from “Kylie” – Written by Kylie Minogue, Richard Stannard, Duck Blackwell, Luke Fitton, and Chris Martin. Performed by Kylie Minogue.

“Stay True” from “Nothing to See Here: Watts” – Written by Brandon “Stix” Salaam-Bailey, Marcus Hodge, Christopher Black, Johnny McKenzie, Rosemarie Peralta, and Daysha Morgan. Performed by Rosemarie featuring Jay Rock.

“What Lies With You” from “Linda Perry: Let It Die Here” – Written and performed by Linda Perry.

“Younger You” from “Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special” – Written by Miley Cyrus, Michael Pollack, Stefan Johnson, Jordan K. Johnson, Gregory “Aldae” Hein, and Jon Bellion. Performed by Miley Cyrus.

SONG – ANIMATED FILM

“Bottle Up” from “Paw Patrol: The Dino Movie” – Written by Ed Sheeran, Savan Kotecha, Johnny McDaid, and Ilya Salmanzadeh. Performed by The Backstreet Boys.

“BRB” from “Forgotten Island” – Written by Ryan Tedder and Gabriella Wilson. Performed by H.E.R. and Liza Soberano.

“I Knew It, I Knew You” from “Toy Story 5” – Written by Taylor Swift and Jack Antonoff. Performed by Taylor Swift.

“Someone to Hold” from “Steps” – Written by Justin Tranter. Performed by JENNIE.

“The Better Part of Bravery” from “Wildwood” – Written by Colin Meloy. Performed by The Decemberists.

SONG – ONSCREEN PERFORMANCE (FILM)

Ethan Gold – “Brothers Keep Goin’ Anyway” from “Brother Verses Brother.”

Jaafar Jackson – “Bad” from “Michael.”

Julianne Moore – “This City May Have Chewed Me Up (But It Hasn’t Spit Me Out)” from “The Debut.”

Linda Perry – “What Lies With You” from “Linda Perry: Let It Die Here.”

Nick Jonas – “How To Write A Song Without You” from “Power Ballad.”

SCORE – ANIMATED FILM

“Coyote vs. Acme” – Steven Price

“Hexed” – Kris Bowers

“Ray Gunn” – Michael Giacchino

“The Super Mario Galaxy Movie” – Brian Tyler

“Toy Story 5” – Randy Newman

“The Violinist” – Ricky Ho

“Wildwood” – Dario Marianelli

SCORE – FEATURE FILM

“Artificial” – Damon Albarn

“Behemoth!” – The Behemoth! Collective

“Heart of the Beast” – Jared Michael Fry

“Tenzing” – Rebekka Karijord

“The Odyssey” – Ludwig Göransson

“Wild Horse Nine” – Carter Burwell

“Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother” – Son Lux

SCORE – SCIFI/FANTASY FILM

“Disclosure Day” – John Williams

“Dune: Part Three” – Hans Zimmer

“Hope” – Michael Abels

“Project Hail Mary” – Daniel Pemberton

“Spider-Man: Brand New Day” – Michael Giacchino

“The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping” – James Newton Howard

“Whalefall” – Joseph Trapanese

SCORE – HORROR/THRILLER FILM

“Backrooms” – Edo Van Breemen and Kane Parsons

“Clayface” – Volker Bertelmann

“Obsession” – Rock Burwell

“Resident Evil” – Hays Holladay

“Scream 7” – Marco Beltrami

“Send Help” – Danny Elfman

SCORE – INDEPENDENT FILM

“Billy Knight” – Lesley Barber

“La Bola Negra” – Raül Refree

“Primetime” – Ari Balouzian

“The Drama” – Daniel Pemberton

“The Incomer” – Tom Kingston

“The Invite” – Devonté Hynes

“Wicker” – Anna Meredith

SCORE – DOCUMENTARY

“Avedon” – David Fleming

“Running Wild: Return to the River” – Alex Heffes

“The Cycle of Love” – Patrick Jonsson

“The Eyes of Ghana” – Kris Bowers

“The Truth and Tragedy of Moriah Wilson” – Marco Beltrami

“You Can See Everything” – Ari Balouzian

SCORE – INDEPENDENT FILM (FOREIGN LANGUAGE)

“Ezma” – Mina Samy

“Fadia” – Daniel Markovich

“Girl and Wolf” – Arturo Cardelús

“Ha-Chan, Shake Your Booty!” – Nathan Halpern

“Heads Up” – Florian Simon Krefting

“The Cauliflower of Destiny” – Magdalena Sowul

MUSIC-THEMED FILM, BIOPIC OR MUSICAL

“Behemoth!” – Tony Gilroy (Director)

“Brother Verses Brother” – Ari Gold (Director)

“Descendants: Wicked Wonderland” – Kimmy Gatewood (Director)

“Michael” – Antoine Fuqua (Director)

“The Muppet Show” – Alex Timbers (Director)

MUSIC DOCUMENTARY – SPECIAL PROGRAM

“40 Watts from Nowhere” – Sue Carpenter (Director)

“Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special” – Sam Wrench (Director)

“Linda Perry: Let It Die Here” – Don Hardy (Director)

“Man on the Run” – Morgan Neville (Director)

“Mark Isham: The Voice Within” – Scientology Media Productions (Director)

“Oasis: Don’t Look Back in Anger” – Will Lovelace and Dylan Southern (Directors)

“The Rise of the Red Hot Chili Peppers: Our Brother, Hillel” – Ben Feldman (Director)

MUSIC SUPERVISION – FILM

“40 Watts from Nowhere” – Mara Kuge

“Michael” – John Warhurst

“Mr. Irrelevant” – Gabe Hilfer

“The Devil Wears Prada 2” – Julia Michels

“Tony” – Mandy Malmet

“Wuthering Heights” – Nicolette Di Dia

SONG – TV SHOW/LIMITED SERIES

“Morning Shall Come” from “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power S3” – Written by Bear McCreary, AURORA, and JD Payne. Performed by Bear McCreary and AURORA.

“Need Someone” from “The Pitt” – Written by Gavin Brivik and Andrew Bird. Performed by Andrew Bird.

“Raise Him Up” from “The Boys” – Written by Christopher Lennertz and Daveed Diggs. Performed by Daveed Diggs.

“Walk with Kings” from “The Greatest” – Written and performed by Marcus “Bellringer” Bell

“We Are South America” from “South Park” – Written and performed by Brad Paisley.

“Well” from “The Devil Between Us” – Written by AiLi Sun. Performed by Hua-Tao Teng.

“Worlds Collide” from “Sugarcreek Amish Mysteries” – Written and performed by Sandro Morales-Santoro and Glenna Gasparian.

SCORE – TV SHOW/LIMITED SERIES

“A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” – Dan Romer

“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power S3” – Bear McCreary

“Slow Horses” – Daniel Pemberton

“Spider-Noir” – Kris Bowers, Michael Dean Parsons

“Pluribus” – Dave Porter

“Widow’s Bay” – David Fleming

SONG – ONSCREEN PERFORMANCE – TV SHOW/LIMITED SERIES

Bryan Cranston – “Locked Out of Heaven” from “Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair.”

Daniel Hart – “The Loneliness” from “The Vampire Lestat.”

Daveed Diggs – “Raise Him Up” from “The Boys”

Kylie Cantrall, Malia Baker, and Descendants: Wicked Wonderland Cast – “Perfect Princess” from “Descendants: Wicked Wonderland.”

Sabrina Carpenter and The Muppets – “Manchild” from “The Muppet Show.”

MAIN TITLE – TV SHOW/LIMITED SERIES

“Fightland” (“Fightland”) – Written by Curtis Jackson III and Ky Miller. Performed by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson featuring Jeremih

“Lucky” (“Horns of a Bull”) – Written and performed by Fiona Apple

“Pluribus” (“Pluribus Theme”) – Written by Dave Porter. Performed by Kenya Hathaway

“Spider-Noir” (“Saving Grace”) – Written by Sebastian Kole, Warren Oak Felder, and Jayme Silverstein. Performed by Kirby

“The Greatest” (“Gladiator”) – Written by Wyclef Jean and Ben Watkins. Performed by Kofi Black

“The Vampire Lestat” (“All Fall Down”) – Written by Daniel Hart. Performed by Sam Reid.

SCORE – SHORT FILM (LIVE ACTION)

“Am I Going to Die?” – Finlay White

“Fault” – Stuart Michael Thomas

“Kafka’s Appraisal” – Hélène Muddiman

“So Close” – Katy Jarzbowski

“The Conduit” – Nikhil Koparkar

“The Seventh Turn” – Michael Wandmacher

SCORE – SHORT FILM (ANIMATED)

“Daffy Season” – Tom Howe

“Dear Upstairs Neighbors” – Yung Spielburg

“Epic Yarn” – Fabrizio Mancinelli

“Honey Business” – Tae-hyeon Kim

“League of Legends” – K/DA

“Lilo & Scratch” – Haim Mazar and Grace Fisher

SCORE – SHORT FILM (DOCUMENTARY)

“Cosmic Symphony” – Laura Karpman

“For Deer Life” – Patrick Kendell-Smith

“Stopped” – Mina Samy

“The Alfa” – Katya Richardson

“The Baddest Speechwriter of All” – Cameron Moody

“Untold Mr.T: Pity the Fool” – Ilan Eshkeri

SCORE – DOCUMENTARY SERIES – TV/DIGITAL

“Africa: Earth’s Wild Home” – Pinar Toprak

“Kingdom” – Segun Akinola

“Mind Over Matter” – Michael Frankenberger

“Moon: Nature’s Secret Force” – Sophy Purnell

“The Dinosaurs” – Lorne Balfe

SCORE – TV SHOW/LIMITED SERIES (FOREIGN LANGUAGE)

“Collision” (Spanish) – Juan Carlos Enriquez

“Drops of God Season 2” (French & Japanese) – Ian Arber

“Free Women” (Italian) – Stefano Lentini

“Lalka (The Doll)” (Polish) – Baasch

“The Death Ward” (Arabic) – Mina Samy

“The Frenchman” (Arabic) – Layal Watfeh and Ahmad Mustafazaki

SCORE – VIDEO GAME (CONSOLE & PC)

“007 First Light” – Written by The Flight (Joe Henson and Alexis Smith)

“Aeruta” – Written by Red Eyes Studios, Alice Lee, Michael Wyckoff, Rhyan D’errico & Patrick John Lu

“Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced” – Written by Brian Tyler & Stephen Lukach

“Cairn” – Written by The Toxic Avenger, Martin Stig Andersen & Gildaa

“Crimson Desert” – Written by Hwiman Ryu and Inro Joo

“Fallen Aces: Episode 2” – Written by Josh Barron

“Rayman Legends Retold” – Written by Christophe Héral, Grant Kirkhope & Billy Martin

“Star Wars: Zero Company” – Written by Gordy Haab

SONG – VIDEO GAME (CONSOLE & PC)

“First Light” from “007 First Light”. Written by Lana Del Rey and David Arnold. Performed by Lana Del Rey.

“Lone Survivor” from “Delta Force”. Written by Jules Mathieu and Melqui Alvarez. Performed by Delta Force & Blaze Johnson Jr.

“Pain is Salvation” from “Europa Universalis V”. Written by Håkan Glänte. Performed by Norrköping Symphony Orchestra and Göteborg Baroque and the Gothenburg Symphony Vocal Ensemble.

“Salvation” from “League of Legends”. Written by J.D. Spears and Mary Clare Clemons (Forts). Performed by Mary Clare Clemons (Forts).

“Shining Star” from “Marvel Rivals”. Written by Nao and Danny Koo. Performed by Chrissy Costanza.

“The Wanderer” from “Marvel’s Wolverine”. Written and performed by Hudson Freeman and David Fleming.

“Voyaging Star’s Farewell” from “Wuthering Waves”. Music by jixwang, Lyricist: Xulai. Performed by Tarokiki with featuring vocals by Emi Evans.

SONG/SCORE – MOBILE VIDEO GAME

“Call of Duty: Mobile” – Jade Audio, Vladyslav Saychenko

“Dear Van Gogh” – Kevin Penkin

“Mobile Games: Bang Bang” – Mason Lieberman, Casey Lee Williams & Zekai Liu.

“Monster Hunter Outlanders” – Tadayoshi Makino and Yuko Komiyama

“Onmyojigame” – 2WEI, WeiXuan Yan, Albert Chang, AL Ho

“Reverse: 1999” – Ricky Lee, April Wang

“The Division Resurgence” – Astraea, Feel For Music, Sonic Mayhem

“Wuthering Waves” – Sihan

MUSIC SUPERVISION – TV SHOW/LIMITED SERIES

“JaŸ-Z in 8” – Sean Fernald and Jody Friedman

“Margo’s Got Money Troubles” – Ciara Elwis

“Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story” – Amanda Krieg Thomas & Anna Romanoff

“P-Valley” – Stephanie Diaz-Matos, Sarah Bromberg, and Katori Hall

“The Boroughs” – Nora Felder

“The Chi” – Derryck ‘Big Tank’ Thornton

“The Greatest” – Robin Urdang

“Widow’s Bay” – Toko Nagata

MUSIC SUPERVISION – VIDEO GAME

“Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced” – Bénédicte Ouimet & Erik-Jon Evangelista

“Doom: The Dark Ages | Revelations” – David Kizale and Hugo Martin

“Overwatch” – Ongoing Seasonal Content and Various Collaborations incl YOASOBI, LE SSERAFIM

“Rayman Legends Retold” – Manu Bachet

“Sea of Remnants – Cutscene Music” – Jingfei Wang, Sibo Huang, and Kaifan Ye

“Star Wars: Zero Company” – Steve Schnur

“Valorant” – Jonny Altepeter

SONG/SCORE – COMMERCIAL ADVERTISEMENT

“Angry Birds 3” – Heitor Pereira

“Champions Are Made for Clay (Roland-Garros)” – Niccolò Pacella for Bleeding Fingers Music

“Garnier: The Signature” – Laurent Courbier

“Jalisco Is Mexico” – Juan Carlos Enriquez

“Sea of Remnants” – AL Ho, Sibo Huang

“Xfinity – Change Happens Fast” – Alexandra Petkovski (aka FJØRA)

SOUNDTRACK ALBUM

“Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced” – Ubisoft Music

“Moon: Nature’s Secret Force” – Sky Music

“Prehistoric Planet: Ice Age” – Milan Records

“Ted Lasso Season 4” – WaterTower Music

“Star Wars: Galactic Racer” – Walt Disney Records

SONG – SHORT FILM

“At The End of the Door” from “Alkebulan III: The Water Remembers” – Written by Matt B, Angela V. Benson, Matte ‘Tarley’ Shahidu. Performed by Matt B featuring Kabusa Oriental Choir & Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

“Gravel Hill” from “Gravel Hill” – Written and performed by Amanda Abizaid and Paul Webster.

“Red Reverie” from “Dear Upstairs Neighbors” – Composed by Phil Sgrosso, Joe Rickard, Yung Spielburg, and Cove Reber. Performed by Yung Spielburg.

“Tunapaa (We Rise)” from “Tunapaa (We Rise)” – Written by Scott R. Hansen. Performed by TruRaw feat. Sandriana.

“What Do You Wanna Play?” from “Spooky Month: The Wacky Wicked Woods” – Written and produced by Bryan Teoh. Sung by Kayleigh McKee.

SCORE – TV/STREAMED MOVIE

“A Grand Biltmore Christmas” – Tommy Fields

“East of Eden” – Laura Karpman

“Redemption River” – Noah Horowitz

“Remarkably Bright Creatures” – Dickon Hinchliffe

“The Man with the Bag” – John Debney

“Voicemails for Isabelle” – Este Haim & Amanda Yamate

MUSIC DESIGN – TRAILER

“Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced” – Woodkid

“Blueline” – Kankawee Nilthajan

“Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 Reveal Trailer” – 2WEI, Hour to Home

“Destiny 2” – Brendon Williams

“Guild Wars 3” – Kazuma Jinnouchi

“Valorant” – Grabbitz, Oli Sykes, Courtney LaPlante

MAIN TITLE – TV SHOW (FOREIGN LANGUAGE)

“Gusto Italiano” (Italian) – Davide Caprelli

“Kaan Insaan” (Arabic) – Layal Watfeh

“Reykjavik Fusion” (Icelandic) – Veigar Margeirsson

“The Death Ward” (Arabic) – Mina Samy

“Wuyue Kingdom” (Mandarin Chinese) – Zhiyi Wang

MUSIC VIDEO

“Beautiful” from “Beautiful” – Directed by Sara Gilbert.

“BRB” from “Forgotten Island” – Directed by Bianca Catbagan and H.E.R.

“By Any Means” from “By Any Means” – Directed by Fran Strine.

“Curva Grande” from “Curva Grande: Pictures at the Exhibition. The Paintings of Bob Peak” – Directed by Robert Townson

“I’m So In Love With You” from “I’m So In Love With You” – Directed by William D. Murrell Jr.

“Tunapaa (We Rise)” from “Tunapaa (We Rise)” – Directed by Jeremiah Mzungu and Ileni Joseph.

“When I’m Home” from “The Odyssey” – Directed by Travis Scott.

SONG / SCORE – NEW MEDIA

“Dungeon Fighter Online Virtual Music Group” – Written by EJAE, Alex Karlson and T-MA. Performed by I-D, R.E.D, Jason Richardson.

“La Pandora’s Box” – Written by Nadeem Majdalany.

“Promise2Live Global Livestream” – “Vampire in The Mirror” Written and performed by Nadia Lanfranconi.

“The Run” – Written by Glen Gabriel.

“Xavier” – Written by Kyle Townsend and Brian Garcia. Performed by Fetty Wap.

LIVE CONCERT FOR VISUAL MEDIA

“Arknights Ambience Synesthesia 2026” – Various Artists

“Kork & Helene Bøksle” – Knut Avenstroup Haugen

“Live from the Temple” – Abbie Thomas & The Crazy Hearts

“Warframe Tennoconcert 2026” – Matthew Chalmers

“Wuthering Waves Concert Tour” – Kuro Games

EXHIBITIONS, THEME PARKS, SPECIAL PROJECTS

“Centered in the Universe (Griffith Observatory)” – Scott Liggett, William Ashford and Alan Ett

“Cirque du SoleilʻAuana” – Cirque du Soleil and Evan Duffy

“League of Legends”: “Know My Name”” – True Damage

“National Geographic: Boundless” – Erik Desiderio

“Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker The Music Game” – Music for Musical Jigsaw Puzzles and sound design for NutHouse