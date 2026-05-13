Home > Industry News > Awards

Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards Add Kehlani, Meagan Good, RZA and Kirk Franklin as Honorees | Exclusive

The sixth annual ceremony previously announced it is recognizing Tyler Perry with its Innovator Award

Kehlani, Meagan Good, RZA and Kirk Franklin will all be honored at the 2026 Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards. (Getty Images)
Kehlani, Meagan Good, RZA and Kirk Franklin will all be honored at the 2026 Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards. (Getty Images)

Hollywood Unlocked is stacking up its list of honorees for its sixth annual Impact Awards next month, announcing Wednesday that Kehlani, Meagan Good, RZA and Kirk Franklin will all be honored at the June 5 ceremony, TheWrap can exclusively reveal.

Grammy-winning recording artist and “Folded” singer Kehlani will receive the Fearlessness Award, while Franklin — a 20-time Grammy winner and Gospel icon — will be honored with the Inspiration Award. “Harlem” actress Good will be presented with the Spirit Award and pioneering founder of the Wu-Tang Clan RZA will receive the Culture Award. The honors recognize individuals who have made lasting contributions to Black culture across entertainment, media and social impact.

The ceremony will take place at 7 p.m. at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles and stream live on Zeus Network. Previously announced film and TV producer Tyler Perry will receive the Innovator Award.

Debra Martin Chase, Whitney White, Alana Raquel Bowers and Destiny Lilly (Courtesy BWOB)
Read Next
Black Women on Broadway 2026 Awards to Honor Debra Martin Chase, Whitney White, Alana Raquel Bowers and Destiny Lilly | Exclusive

Tiffany Haddish will host the ceremony, with Babyface returning as musical director. The evening will include performances, an intimate dinner and an after party.

Founded by Jason Lee, the awards show highlights contributions across music, film, media and creative industries. A portion of proceeds will benefit the Hollywood Cares Foundation, Lee’s nonprofit organization focused on youth leadership and civic engagement in underserved communities.

Previous honorees include Sharon Stone, Cardi B, Don Lemon, Niecy Nash, Chloe Bailey, Law Roach, Whoopi Goldberg, Floyd Mayweather, Kelis and Lizzo.

The Impact Awards categories span Community, Culture, Fearlessness, Icon, Inspiration, Innovator, Social Impact and Pioneer awards, each recognizing different forms of cultural and community contribution.

Lee and Rob Smith executive produce the awards show.

pluribus-rhea-seehorn-karolina-wydra-apple
Read Next
Hollywood Climate Summit Returns With 'Pluribus,' 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds,' 'The Plastic Detox' Panels | Exclusive

Benjamin Lindsay

Benjamin is Deputy Managing Editor at TheWrap. He covers and assigns breaking news as it relates to entertainment, media and politics. With 10 years of experience covering film, television and theatre professionally, Benjamin was most recently Managing Editor at Backstage, a company for which he held various roles across its performing arts and awards departments…

Comments