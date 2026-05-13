Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards Add Kehlani, Meagan Good, RZA and Kirk Franklin as Honorees | Exclusive

Hollywood Unlocked is stacking up its list of honorees for its sixth annual Impact Awards next month, announcing Wednesday that Kehlani, Meagan Good, RZA and Kirk Franklin will all be honored at the June 5 ceremony, TheWrap can exclusively reveal.

Grammy-winning recording artist and “Folded” singer Kehlani will receive the Fearlessness Award, while Franklin — a 20-time Grammy winner and Gospel icon — will be honored with the Inspiration Award. “Harlem” actress Good will be presented with the Spirit Award and pioneering founder of the Wu-Tang Clan RZA will receive the Culture Award. The honors recognize individuals who have made lasting contributions to Black culture across entertainment, media and social impact.

The ceremony will take place at 7 p.m. at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles and stream live on Zeus Network. Previously announced film and TV producer Tyler Perry will receive the Innovator Award.

Tiffany Haddish will host the ceremony, with Babyface returning as musical director. The evening will include performances, an intimate dinner and an after party.

Founded by Jason Lee, the awards show highlights contributions across music, film, media and creative industries. A portion of proceeds will benefit the Hollywood Cares Foundation, Lee’s nonprofit organization focused on youth leadership and civic engagement in underserved communities.

Previous honorees include Sharon Stone, Cardi B, Don Lemon, Niecy Nash, Chloe Bailey, Law Roach, Whoopi Goldberg, Floyd Mayweather, Kelis and Lizzo.

The Impact Awards categories span Community, Culture, Fearlessness, Icon, Inspiration, Innovator, Social Impact and Pioneer awards, each recognizing different forms of cultural and community contribution.

Lee and Rob Smith executive produce the awards show.