Jacob Elordi, Teyana Taylor, Josh O’Connor, Jenna Ortega Invited to Join Motion Picture Academy

Jacob Elordi, Josh O’Connor, Teyana Taylor and Jenna Ortega are among the 529 people invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, AMPAS announced Wednesday.

The total is a slight drop from the 534 invited to join last year and a significant reduction from the classes of 800, 900 and more that received invitations during the post-#OscarsSoWhite membership drive from 2016 to 2020, which saw the Academy double the number of its female members and people of color.

Since AMPAS reached that goal in 2020, it has cut back on its new-member invites, with last year’s class being the largest in four years.

Elordi, O’Connor, Taylor and Ortega were invited to join the Actors Branch, which extended invitations to 29 new members. Others invited include Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Jon Bernthal, Jemaine Clement, Paddy Considine, Josh Gad, Julia Garner, Mia Goth, Suzy Eddie Izzard, Scoot McNairy, Tig Notaro, Lily Rabe, Bill Skarsgård and Jenny Slate.

Invitations also went to directors Oliver Laxe, James Ponsoldt and Benny and Josh Safdie, and to casting director Cassandra Kulukundis, who in March won the first-ever Oscar for casting for “One Battle After Another.”

Other recent Oscar nominees who received invitations included “Hamnet” producers Liza Marshall and Nicolas Gonda, “Sentimental Value” producers Maria Ekerhovd and Andrea Berentsen Ottmar, “Bugonia” writer Will Tracy and “KPop Demon Hunters” songwriters Ejae and Mark Sonnenblick.

Most of the Academy’s branches invited between 20 and 30 new members, with a few exceptions. The Animation Branch extended the most invitations, with 43, followed by the Documentary Branch with 42 and the Visual Effects Branch with 37. The fewest invitations came from the Makeup Artists and Hairstylists Branch, which invited just 10 new members.

Nine people were invited by multiple branches but must choose a single branch to join. They include Laxe and the Safdies, who were invited by the Directors and Writers branches (with Josh Safdie also receiving an invitation from the Film Editors Branch); Ronald Bronstein, who was invited by the Film Editors and Writers branches; Chris Lavis, Florence Miailhe and Maciek Szczerbowski, who were invited by the Animation and Short Films branches; and Conall Jones and Craig Renaud, who were invited by the Documentary and Short Films branches.

According to the Academy’s figures, voting membership will rise to 10,338 and the organization will be 36% women, 25% from underrepresented communities and 22% international if every invitation is accepted. AMPAS does not disclose which prospective members accept invitations and which decline.

Each branch of the Academy has its own membership requirements, though those requirements can be waived for Oscar nominees or winners. Committees from each branch review prospective members and make recommendations to the Board of Governors, which has the final say on which candidates are invited to join.

Here is the full list of those invited to join:

Actors

Mathieu Amalric – “The Grand Budapest Hotel,” “The Diving Bell and the Butterfly”

Jon Bernthal – “King Richard,” “Ford v Ferrari”

Raúl Briones – “La Cocina,” “A Cop Movie”

Kenneth Choi – “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” “The Wolf of Wall Street”

Jemaine Clement – “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “What We Do in the Shadows”

Paddy Considine – “The Death of Stalin,” “In America”

David Dastmalchian – “Oppenheimer,” “Dune”

Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù – “My Father’s Shadow,” “His House”

Jacob Elordi – “Frankenstein,” “Saltburn”

Veronica Ferres – “The Comedian,” “Schtonk!”

Stephen Fry – “Love & Friendship,” “Gosford Park”

Josh Gad – “Marshall,” “Frozen”

Julia Garner – “Weapons,” “The Assistant”

Mia Goth – “Frankenstein,” “Pearl”

Wood Harris – “One Battle after Another,” “Remember the Titans”

Suzy Eddie Izzard – “Victoria & Abdul,” “Ocean’s Twelve”

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – “Sentimental Value,” “Women in Oversized Men’s Shirts”

Simu Liu – “Barbie,” “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”

Scoot McNairy – “A Complete Unknown,” “Argo”

Tig Notaro – “Am I OK?,” “Instant Family”

Josh O’Connor – “Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery,” “Challengers”

Jenna Ortega – “Death of a Unicorn,” “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice”

Daniella Pineda – “The Accountant 2,” “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom”

Lily Rabe – “The Tender Bar,” “Miss Stevens”

Anthony Ramos – “A House of Dynamite,” “In the Heights”

Miguel Sandoval – “Tortilla Heaven,” “Clear and Present Danger”

Bill Skarsgård – “Dead Man’s Wire,” “Nosferatu”

Jenny Slate – “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On,” “Obvious Child”

Teyana Taylor – “One Battle after Another,” “A Thousand and One”

Animation

Chris Appelhans – “KPop Demon Hunters,” “Wish Dragon”

Rachel Bibb – “Ralph Breaks the Internet,” “Moana”

Ugo Bienvenu – “Arco,” “A Kind of Testament”

Sharon Bridgeman – “Over the Moon,” “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

Jude Brownbill – “Elio,” “Soul”

Tom Caulfield – “Zootopia 2,” “Wish”

Lillian Chan – “Space Cadet,” “Cities”

Mingjue Helen Chen – “KPop Demon Hunters,” “Raya and the Last Dragon”

Félix de Givry – “Arco,” “A Kind of Testament”

Camilla Deakin – “Kensuke’s Kingdom,” “Ethel & Ernest”

Mary Alice Drumm – “Elio,” “Coco”

Nathan Engelhardt – “Forevergreen,” “Zootopia 2”

Ruth Fielding – “Kensuke’s Kingdom,” “Ethel & Ernest”

Corrie Francis Parks – “SKRFF,” “Foreign Exchange”

Liane-Cho Han – “Little Amélie or the Character of Rain,” “Calamity Jane”

Jason Hand – “Moana 2,” “Encanto”

Maggie Kang – “KPop Demon Hunters,” “The LEGO Ninjago Movie”

Avneet Kaur – “Moana 2,” “Raya and the Last Dragon”

Liz Kearney – “Magic Beach,” “Memoir of a Snail”

John Kelly – “Retirement Plan”

Tom Knott – “Ultraman: Rising,” “The Little Prince”

Michael Lasker – “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” “The Mitchells vs. the Machines”

Chris Lavis* – “The Girl Who Cried Pearls,” “Madame Tutli-Putli”

Henri Magalon – “Little Amélie or the Character of Rain,” “Calamity Jane”

Florence Miailhe* – “Butterfly,” “The Crossing”

Yoriko Mizushiri – “Ordinary Life,” “Anxious Body”

Adrian Molina – “Elio,” “Inside Out 2”

Lucija Mrzljak – “Eeva,” “The Stork”

Betsy Nofsinger – “Kung Fu Panda 4,” “The Croods: A New Age”

Matt Nolte – “Elio,” “Brave”

Andrzej Radka – “Wolfwalkers,” “Ernest & Celestine”

Michelle Lee Robinson – “Encanto,” “Ralph Breaks the Internet”

Ritchie Sacilioc – “The Wild Robot,” “The Bad Guys”

JP Sans – “The Bad Guys 2,” “The Bad Guys”

Sean Sexton – “Kung Fu Panda 4,” “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”

Sajan Skaria – “Luca,” “Toy Story 4”

David Scott Smith – “The Croods,” “Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius”

Jeremy Spears – “Forevergreen,” “Zootopia 2”

Maciek Szczerbowski* – “The Girl Who Cried Pearls,” “Madame Tutli-Putli”

Lynn Tomlinson – “The Elephant’s Song,” “The Ballad of Holland Island House”

Maïlys Vallade – “Little Amélie or the Character of Rain,” “I Lost My Body”

Benjamin Willis – “The Bad Guys 2,” “Trolls Band Together”

Michelle L.M. Wong – “KPop Demon Hunters,” “Vivo”

Artist Representatives

Gabriel Cohen

Victoria Cook

Houston Costa

Philip d’Amecourt

Pete Franciosa

Matt Galsor

Emily Gerson Saines

Jason Heyman

Zach Kaplan

Aleen Keshishian

Anthony Mestriner

Jimmy Miller

Daniella Milton

Brent Morley

Abram Nalibotsky

Paul Nelson

Jim Osborne

Peter Principato

Bradley Rainey

Danielle Shebby

Stephen Travierso

Alexandra Trustman

Jason Weinberg

Alan Wertheimer

Andrew Zack

Casting Directors

Nicole Abellera – “Project Hail Mary,” “One of Them Days”

Nicole Arbusto – “His Three Daughters,” “Terri”

Chelsea Ellis Bloch – “Emily the Criminal,” “Honey Boy”

Scot Boland – “Flight,” “The Lovely Bones”

Nicole Daniels – “The Beguiled,” “Beginners”

Gabriel Domingues – “The Secret Agent,” “Power Alley”

Barbara Giordani – “Immaculate,” “The Two Popes”

Tanja Grunwald – “Another Round,” “The Hunt”

Dan Hubbard – “The Damned United,” “United 93”

Cassandra Kulukundis – “One Battle after Another,” “There Will Be Blood”

Shayna Markowitz – “Maestro,” “Joker”

Roberto Matus – “The Settlers,” “Endless Poetry”

Rick Montgomery – “Green Book,” “There’s Something about Mary”

Yoko Narahashi – “Touch,” “The Wolverine”

Jessica Ronane – “After the Hunt,” “Queer”

Marisol Roncali – “Emily the Criminal,” “Atomic Blonde”

Dilip Shankar – “Last Film Show,” “Monsoon Wedding”

Robert Sterne – “Paddington in Peru,” “The World’s End”

Jennifer Venditti – “Bugonia,” “Marty Supreme”

Cinematographers

Evgenia Alexandrova – “The Secret Agent,” “The Balconettes”

Ehab Assal – “Omar,” “Unexpected Peace”

Michael Bauman – “One Battle after Another,” “Licorice Pizza”

Ante Cheng – “Preparation for the Next Life,” “Jamojaya”

Christopher Chomyn – “Como caído del cielo,” “Wild about Harry”

Wilssa Esser – “Our Secret,” “Aurora”

Markus Förderer – “September 5,” “Red Notice”

Brian Rigney Hubbard – “Paint It Black,” “Rock Hudson: All That Heaven Allowed”

Amin Jafari – “It Was Just an Accident,” “Divine Comedy”

Kim Woo-hyung – “No Other Choice,” “Assassination”

Olympia Mytilinaiou – “Miss Violence,” “Maestra”

Tudor Vladimir Panduru – “The President’s Cake,” “Metronom”

Anna Patarakina – “Dreamers,” “The Lesson”

Laurie Rose – “Catherine Called Birdy,” “Rebecca”

Joe Saade – “Joyland,” “A Sad and Beautiful World”

Juan Sarmiento G. – “The Voice of Hind Rajab,” “Islands”

Malik Hassan Sayeed – “After the Hunt,” “He Got Game”

Glynn Speeckaert – “Marguerite,” “Life for Real”

Suren Tadevosyan – “Yasha and Leonid Brezhnev,” “The Reverse Side of the Medal”

Adolpho Veloso – “Train Dreams,” “Jockey”

Nicole Whitaker – “Dust Bunny,” “Chasing the Blues”

Paul Yee – “Joy Ride,” “Colewell”

Costume Designers

Nadia Acimi – “Sirāt,” “Fire Will Come”

Rita Azevedo – “The Secret Agent,” “Bacurau”

Miyako Bellizzi – “Marty Supreme,” “Uncut Gems”

Jacqueline Bouchard – “Thérèse,” “I’ve Loved You So Long”

Vera Chow – “Rosemead,” “Boogie”

Retno Ratih Damayanti – “Samsara,” “Before, Now & Then”

Malena de la Riva – “I’m No Longer Here,” “Museo”

Stefano De Nardis – “Book Club: The Next Chapter,” “L’imbroglio nel lenzuolo”

Michaela Horáčková Hořejší – “Franz,” “Princ Mamánek”

Siân Jenkins – “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande,” “The Lighthouse”

Sabrina Krämer – “Sound of Falling,” “Sweet Disaster”

Eka Lakhani – “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,” “Chekka Chivantha Vaanam”

Katarzyna Lewińska – “EO,” “In Darkness”

Stewart Meachem – “The Mistress of Spices,” “Billy Elliot”

Olga Mill – “Eileen,” “Hereditary”

Karen Muller Serreau – “Stillwater,” “At Eternity’s Gate”

Kumiko Ogawa – “Kokuho,” “Kill Bill – Vol. 1”

Giulia Piersanti – “Suspiria,” “Call Me by Your Name”

Peggy Schnitzer – “Honey Don’t!,” “Elvis & Nixon”

Emily Seresin – “Carmen,” “I Am Woman”

Nami Shinozuka – “Eiga Biri Gyaru,” “Herutā Sukerutā”

Anna Vilppunen – “Sisu,” “Tom of Finland”

PC Williams – “The Roses,” “Polite Society”

Karen Yip – “Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In,” “Anita”

Ellen Ystehede – “Sentimental Value,” “The Worst Person in the World”

Directors

Eugene Ashe – “Sylvie’s Love,” “Homecoming”

Marcelo Caetano – “Baby,” “Body Electric”

Zach Cregger – “Weapons,” “Barbarian”

Gyula Gazdag – “Hungarian Chronicles I-II,” “A Hungarian Fairy Tale”

Daniel Goldhaber – “Faces of Death,” “How to Blow Up a Pipeline”

Guan Hu – “Black Dog,” “The Eight Hundred”

Tom Harper – “Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man,” “The Aeronauts”

Raven Jackson – “All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt”

Kim Jee-woon – “Cobweb,” “I Saw the Devil”

Oliver Laxe* – “Sirāt,” “Fire Will Come”

Rashid Masharawi – “Passing Dreams,” “Laila’s Birthday”

James Ponsoldt – “The End of the Tour,” “The Spectacular Now”

Haider Rashid – “Europa,” “It’s About to Rain”

Nicole Riegel – “Dandelion,” “Holler”

Alonso Ruizpalacios – “La Cocina,” “A Cop Movie”

Benny Safdie* – “The Smashing Machine,” “Uncut Gems”

Josh Safdie* – “Marty Supreme,” “Uncut Gems”

Julia Solomonoff – “Nobody’s Watching,” “The Last Summer of La Boyita”

Anocha Suwichakornpong – “Come Here,” “By the Time It Gets Dark”

Tusi Tamasese – “One Thousand Ropes,” “The Orator”

Fernanda Valadez – “Sujo,” “Identifying Features”

Documentary

Juan Arredondo – “Armed Only with a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud,” “The Prosecutors”

David Borenstein – “Mr. Nobody against Putin,” “Can’t Feel Nothing”

Isabel Castro – “Selena y Los Dinos,” “Mija”

Kahane Corn Cooperman – “The Antidote,” “Joe’s Violin”

Jessica Edwards – “Eno,” “Mavis!”

Mohammadreza Eyni – “Cutting through Rocks,” “Convergence: Courage in a Crisis”

Helle Faber – “Mr. Nobody against Putin,” “Mummy’s Boys”

Amber Fares – “Coexistence, My Ass!,” “The Devil Is Busy”

Maxyne Franklin – “The Edge of Democracy,” “Virunga”

Jeff Gilbert – “Holding Liat,” “Boys State”

Lizzie Gillett – “Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story,” “The Territory”

Ingvil Giske – “The Remarkable Life of Ibelin,” “The Painter and the Thief”

Anna Godas – “Every Little Thing,” “McEnroe”

Christalyn Hampton – “The Devil Is Busy,” “Maxine’s Baby: The Tyler Perry Story”

Oli Harbottle – “Every Little Thing,” “McEnroe”

Andrew Jarecki – “The Alabama Solution,” “Capturing the Friedmans”

Conall Jones* – “All the Empty Rooms,” “Stranger at the Gate”

Shalini Kantayya – “TikTok, Boom.,” “Coded Bias”

Alžběta Karásková – “Mr. Nobody against Putin,” “Blix Not Bombs”

Charlotte Kaufman – “The Alabama Solution,” “Occupy Cannes!”

Sara Khaki – “Cutting through Rocks,” “Convergence: Courage in a Crisis”

Paweł Łoziński – “The Balcony Movie,” “Father and Son”

Michelle Mizner – “2000 Meters to Andriivka,” “20 Days in Mariupol”

Jenni Morello – “The AI Doc: Or How I Became an Apocaloptimist,” “Victim/Suspect”

Peter Murimi – “The Battle for Laikipia,” “I Am Samuel”

Iris Ng – “There Are No Words,” “One of Ours”

Camilla Nielsson – “President,” “Democrats”

David Osit – “Predators,” “Mayor”

Joseph Patel – “SLY LIVES! (aka The Burden of Black Genius),” “Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)”

Alisa Payne – “The Perfect Neighbor,” “Stamped from the Beginning”

Craig Renaud* – “Armed Only with a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud,” “Shelter”

Marcia Rock – “I Remember,” “Duet”

Afsaneh Salari – “Writing Hawa,” “The Silhouettes”

Alicia Sams – “Art Spiegelman: Disaster Is My Muse,” “By the People: The Election of Barack Obama”

Radovan Síbrt – “Mr. Nobody against Putin,” “Blix Not Bombs”

Sky Sitney – “Life and Debt”

Robert Stengård – “The Remarkable Life of Ibelin,” “The Painter and the Thief”

Audrius Stonys – “Bridges of Time,” “Woman and the Glacier”

Rea Tajiri – “Wisdom Gone Wild,” “Lordville”

Catalina Villar – “Ana Rosa,” “The New Medellín”

Jeremy Workman – “Secret Mall Apartment,” “Lily Topples the World”

Dorottya Zurbó – “Agent of Happiness,” “The Next Guardian”

Executives

Angel An

Carolyn Bernstein

Farhana Bhula

Josh D’Amaro

Daniela Elstner

John Friedberg

Michael Heimler

Fionnuala Jamison

Liz Jenkins

Janine Jones-Clark

Nathanaël Karmitz

Natalie Rae Lehmann

Christina Leotis

Matt Levin

Dennis Lim

Theresa Steele Page

Mike Polydoros

Rayne Roberts

Andrea Scrosati

Shary Shirazi

Daniel Steinman

Lorna Tee

Jason Wald

Kevin Michael Wilson

Alex Almogabar Zahn

Zhang Xin

Film Editors

Martin Bernfeld – “Little Wing,” “Saban’s Power Rangers”

Deepa Bhatia – “Skater Girl,” “Taare Zameen Par”

Daysha M. Broadway – “Ricky,” “Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody”

Ronald Bronstein* – “Marty Supreme,” “Uncut Gems”

Nena Hsu Erb – “Joy Ride,” “Dealin’ with Idiots”

Amir Etminan – “It Was Just an Accident,” “No Bears”

Matheus Farias – “The Secret Agent,” “Pictures of Ghosts”

Cristóbal Fernández – “Sirāt,” “Mimosas”

Paola Freddi – “Another End,” “Monica”

Ahmed Hafez – “El Sett,” “Clash”

Jean-Christophe Hym – “Four Daughters,” “Stranger by the Lake”

Andy Jurgensen – “One Battle after Another,” “Licorice Pizza”

Dimitri Komm – “The Master and Margarita,” “T-34”

Joseph Krings – “Captain Fantastic,” “Supermensch: The Legend of Shep Gordon”

Parker Laramie – “Train Dreams,” “Sing Sing”

Viridiana Lieberman – “The Perfect Neighbor,” “Born to Play”

Melody London – “Novocaine,” “Down by Law”

Rebekka Lønqvist – “Mr. Nobody against Putin,” “Mr. Graversen”

Bret Marnell – “Ultraman: Rising,” “Smurfs: The Lost Village”

Nicolaj Monberg – “Mr. Nobody against Putin,” “Riders of Justice”

Olivia Neergaard-Holm – “The Chronology of Water,” “The Apprentice”

A. Sreekar Prasad – “RRR,” “Dil Chahta Hai”

Jane Rizzo – “The Hunt,” “Leave No Trace”

Laurent Rouan – “Case 137,” “The Night of the 12th”

Josh Safdie* – “Marty Supreme,” “Daddy Longlegs”

Evan Schiff – “Frankenstein,” “Nobody”

Eduardo Serrano – “The Secret Agent,” “Bacurau”

Michael P. Shawver – “Sinners,” “Black Panther”

Rosario Suárez – “Kill the Jockey,” “The Last Summer of La Boyita”

Makeup Artists and Hairstylists

Marisa Amenta – “The Secret Agent,” “I’m Still Here”

Jana Carboni – “Gladiator II,” “Napoleon”

Orla Carroll – “The Banshees of Inisherin,” “Cinderella”

Cliona Furey – “Frankenstein,” “Nightmare Alley”

Stephen Kelley – “Bill & Ted Face the Music,” “John Wick”

Jordan Samuel – “Frankenstein,” “Crimson Peak”

Anne Cathrine Sauerberg – “The Ugly Stepsister,” “The Girl with the Needle”

Shunika Terry – “Sinners,” “The Matrix Resurrections”

Kyoko Toyokawa – “Kokuho,” “The Great Passage”

Chiara Tripodi – “Send Help,” “The Naked Gun”

Marketing and Public Relations

Emily Lu Aldrich

Susie Arons

Thomas Beatty

Sharon Black

Ben Carlson

Rocío Chicharro Gutiérrez

Tom Cunha

Harris Dew

David Gray Edwards

Jonathan David Epstein

Andrew Ferguson

Danielle Freiberg

Madelyn Hammond

Josh Haroutunian

Teri Kane

Amanda Levin

Joey Monteiro

Megan Moss

Claire-Marie Murphy

Ben Proctor

Rachel Rosen

Tolley Shields

Hugh Kashnor Spearing

Kara Spector

Telly Wong

Music

Sara Bareilles – “Come See Me in the Good Light,” “Battle of the Sexes”

Vishal Bhardwaj – “Crazxy,” “Gustaakh Ishq”

Suad Bushnaq – “Yunan,” “Hobal”

Arturo Cardelús – “Dragonkeeper,” “Black Beach”

Angela Rose Claverie – “Silent Night,” “The Nun 2”

EJAE – “KPop Demon Hunters”

Karim Sebastian Elias – “Cutting through Rocks,” “Of Fathers and Sons”

James Fauntleroy – “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” “Dolemite Is My Name”

Robert Aiki Aubrey Lowe – “Seeds,” “Candyman”

Haim Mazar – “Self-Help,” “Desperation Road”

Denise Okimoto – “Dead Man’s Wire,” “First They Killed My Father”

Felipe Pacheco – “Sinners,” “Oppenheimer”

Laetitia Pansanel-Garric – “Olivia and the Invisible Earthquake,” “Hola Frida”

Nicolas Rabæus – “Hello Betty,” “Thunder”

Hania Rani – “Sentimental Value,” “The Summer Book”

Ryan Romeyn Rubin – “F1,” “Dune”

Batu Sener – “Atatürk 1881-1919,” “Better Man”

Glenn Evan Slater – “Spellbound,” “Tangled”

Mark Sonnenblick – “KPop Demon Hunters,” “Spirited”

Daniel Waldman – “Knives Out,” “Joker”

DeVaughn Watts – “The Wild Robot,” “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”

Oren Yaacoby – “KPop Demon Hunters,” “Spirited”

Ben Zales – “Freakier Friday,” “Ballerina”

Producers

Karim Aïtouna – “Poisonous Roses,” “Where the Wind Comes From”

Andrea Berentsen Ottmar – “Sentimental Value,” “The Worst Person in the World”

Yulia Evina Bhara – “Autobiography,” “Tiger Stripes”

Olha Bregman – “Timestamp,” “Stop-Zemlia”

Eli Bush – “Marty Supreme,” “Lady Bird”

Mark Ceryak – “Sorry, Baby,” “Aftersun”

Lamia Chraïbi – “Mica,” “The End”

Robert Connolly – “Paper Planes,” “Emily”

Sylvain Corbeil – “Falcon Lake,” “It’s Only the End of the World”

Andrew D. Corkin – “Rosemead,” “The Desperate Hour”

Ben Cosgrove – “The Good German,” “Rumor Has It…”

Rodolfo Cova – “The Family,” “Fortitude”

Liz Destro – “Clerks III,” “The Little Hours”

Marta Donzelli – “The Last One for the Road,” “Sworn Virgin”

Maria Ekerhovd – “Sentimental Value,” “The Ugly Stepsister”

Tania El Khoury – “Backstage,” “The River”

Negar Eskandarfar – “Careless Crime,” “A Separation”

Nicolas Gonda – “Hamnet,” “The Tree of Life”

Adrián Guerra – “The Penguin Lessons,” “Buried”

Marianela Illas – “The Family,” “El Amparo”

Oleg Kokhan – “Animals in War,” “Eternal Homecoming”

Nataliya Libet – “Timestamp,” “Stop-Zemlia”

Kevin Loader – “My Cousin Rachel,” “The Personal History of David Copperfield”

Liza Marshall – “Hamnet,” “The End We Start From”

Matthew Miller – “Nirvanna The Band The Show The Movie,” “Blackberry”

Mason Novick – “Juno,” “Lisa Frankenstein”

Chad Oman – “F1,” “Top Gun: Maverick”

Leontine Petit – “Sweet Dreams,” “Mr. K”

Igor Savychenko – “When the Trees Fall,” “Brothers. The Final Confession”

Shan Zuolong – “Resurrection,” “Long Day’s Journey into Night”

Alexandru Teodorescu – “Dracula,” “Kontinental ‘25”

Volodymyr Yatsenko – “U Are the Universe,” “Reflection”

Production and Technology

Alicia Accardo

Jeff Barnes

Derek Bradley

Gregory Brentin

Marguerite Derricks

David Eubank

Maxine Gervais

Jillian Giacomini

Geoffrey Haley

Josh Haynie

Jim Helman

Farah Khan

Theodore Kim

Lori Korngiebel

Mark Meyer

John Moyer

Domonkos Párdányi

Alexandra Patsavas

Karyn Ruth Rachtman

Rajesh Ramachandran

Christopher Russell

Christopher Paul Scott

Steven S. Shapiro

Jamal Sims

Andrea Wertheim

Production Design

Serge Archambault – “Dune: Part Two,” “Beau Is Afraid”

Mohamed Attia – “Al Aref,” “Al Feel Al Azraq”

Andrew Bennett – “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” “No Time to Die”

Anthony Carlino – “One Battle after Another,” “Babylon”

Monique Champagne – “Sinners,” “Nickel Boys”

Gina Louise Sara Cromwell – “Downton Abbey,” “Mary Queen of Scots”

Tamara Deverell – “Frankenstein,” “Nightmare Alley”

Kelsi Ephraim – “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” “Palm Springs”

Zachary Fannin – “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” “Avatar: The Way of Water”

Thales Junqueira – “The Secret Agent,” “Baby”

Jason Kisvarday – “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” “Swiss Army Man”

Carlos Lagunas – “Cabrini,” “Sound of Freedom”

Elizabeth Linn – “West Side Story,” “Joker”

Florencia Martin – “One Battle after Another,” “Babylon”

Caty Maxey – “Civil War,” “Jurassic World”

Brad Ricker – “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” “Dune”

Clint Schultz – “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Star Trek”

Lisa Scoppa – “Caught Stealing,” “The Whale”

Hugues Tissandier – “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets,” “The Messenger: The Story of Joan of Arc”

Simon Weisse – “Asteroid City,” “The Grand Budapest Hotel”

Jane Wuu – “Star Trek,” “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button”

Short Films

Scott Aharoni – “Money Talks,” “Leylak”

David Atrakchi – “Five to One,” “Rise of a Star”

Arvin Belarmino – “Agapito,” “Hinakdal”

Miguel Angel Caballero – “The Ballad of Tita and the Machines,” “Acuitzeramo”

Bruno Carnide – “Memories of an Empty House,” “The Girl Who Walked on Snow”

Chiang Wei Liang – “Kaohsiung City, Yancheng District, Fubei Rd., No.31,” “Luzon”

Akinola Davies – “Lizard,” “Contactless”

Dani Feixas Roca – “Tito,” “Paris 70”

Andrew Freedman – “Retirement Plan,” “Undressing My Mother”

Kryzz Gautier – “Chimera,” “Keep Delete”

Conall Jones* – “All the Empty Rooms,” “Stranger at the Gate”

Abby Lynn Kang Davis – “The Queen of Basketball,” “A Concerto Is a Conversation”

Mickey Lai – “WAShhh,” “The Cloud Is Still There”

Tamika Lamison – “Superman Doesn’t Steal,” “The Magic Bracelet”

Chris Lavis* – “The Girl Who Cried Pearls,” “Madame Tutli-Putli”

Andrew Stephen Lee – “At Little Wheelie Three Days Ago,” “Manila Is Full of Men Named Boy”

Noëlle Lévénez – “The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent,” “Alarms”

Vea Mafile’o – “I Am Not Your Dusky Maiden,” “Lea Tupu’ Anga (Mother Tongue)”

Florence Miailhe* – “Butterfly,” “Urban Tale”

Natalie Musteata – “Two People Exchanging Saliva,” “The Appointment”

Sharon S. Park – “The Unreachable Star,” “Soak”

Jack Piatt – “The Singers,” “Lolo & The Barbershop”

Lkhagvadulam Purev-Ochir – “A South Facing Window,” “Snow in September”

Christopher Radcliff – “We Were the Scenery,” “Jonathan’s Chest”

Craig Renaud* – “Armed Only with a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud,” “Between Borders: American Migrant Crisis”

Alexandre Singh – “Two People Exchanging Saliva,” “The Appointment”

Maciek Szczerbowski* – “The Girl Who Cried Pearls,” “Madame Tutli-Putli”

Peter Tscherkassky – “Train Again,” “The Exquisite Corpus”

Tom Van Avermaet – “Hearts of Stone,” “Death of a Shadow”

Loren Waters – “Tiger,” “Udeyonv (What They’ve Been Taught)”

Sound

Eric Beam – “The Novice,” “Justice League”

Laia Casanovas – “Sirāt,” “Parallel Mothers”

Greg Chapman – “Frankenstein,” “Nightmare Alley”

Ryan Delavan Cole – “Deadpool & Wolverine,” “Miss Juneteenth”

Ron Eng – “The Nun,” “Mulholland Drive”

Victoria Franzan – “Belén,” “Heroic Losers”

Trevor Gates – “Twinless,” “Doctor Sleep”

Abdolreza Heidari – “It Was Just an Accident,” “Terrestrial Verses”

Warren Keith Hendriks – “Bad Boys: Ride or Die,” “Better Man”

Rawad Hobeika – “Palestine 36,” “Goodbye Julia”

Kim Eun-jung – “Concrete Utopia,” “Decision to Leave”

Patrushkha Mierzwa – “Killers of the Flower Moon,” “Ad Astra”

Michael Miller – “Spinal Tap II: The End Continues,” “Nosferatu”

Rodrigo Ortiz – “Primate,” “Patriots Day”

Jessie Pariseau – “Superman,” “Wicked”

Yasmina Praderas – “Sirāt,” “A Perfect Enemy”

Nina Rice – “The Sheep Detectives,” “Barbie”

Jacob Riehle – “Project Hail Mary,” “The Batman”

Nathan Robitaille – “Frankenstein,” “The Shape of Water”

Steve Schatz – “Project Hail Mary,” “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”

Tetsuo Segawa – “Matinee,” “Akira”

Hassan Shabankareh – “The Seed of the Sacred Fig,” “Finding Farideh”

Bernardo Uzeda – “My Name Is Daniel,” “Good Manners”

Tony Villaflor – “One Battle after Another,” “Vice”

Amanda Villavieja – “Sirāt,” “Mimosas”

Chris Welcker – “Sinners,” “Bill & Ted Face the Music”

Jack Whittaker – “Smurfs,” “Seberg”

Alexa Zimmerman – “Black Phone 2,” “Little Women”

Brad Zoern – “Frankenstein,” “The Shape of Water”

Visual Effects

Stephen Aplin – “Jurassic World Rebirth,” “Aladdin”

Christopher Batty – “Transformers One,” “Aquaman”

Daniel Bethell – “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga,” “The Flash”

Jelmer Boskma – “Eternals,” “Ant-Man and the Wasp”

Russell Bowen – “The Lost Bus,” “Venom: Let There Be Carnage”

Gavin Boyle – “Creation of the Gods II: Demon Force,” “Creation of the Gods I: Kingdom of Storms”

Mike Brazelton – “Madame Web,” “Bullet Train”

Stuart Bullen – “Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning,” “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”

TJ Burke – “Project Hail Mary,” “Ballerina”

Charmaine Chan – “Jurassic World Rebirth,” “The Creator”

Nicolas Chevallier – “F1,” “The Fall Guy”

Amy Beth Christenson – “Transformers One,” “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”

Sonia M. Contreras – “Tron: Ares,” “The Irishman”

Keith Dawson – “F1,” “Ready Player One”

Donnie Dean – “Sinners,” “Nickel Boys”

Tara DeMarco – “The Marvels,” “The Bronze”

Raul Essig – “Wicked: For Good,” “Wicked”

Bill Georgiou – “Twisters,” “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”

Becky Graham – “Death on the Nile,” “Bhoot: Part One – The Haunted Ship”

Pablo Grillo – “Paddington in Peru,” “The Little Mermaid”

Robert Harrington – “F1,” “Thunderbolts*”

Nicole Herr – “The Lion King,” “The Jungle Book”

Christian Kaestner – “Gladiator II,” “Alien: Covenant”

Shawn Kelly – “Venom: The Last Dance,” “Avengers: Infinity War”

Andy Kind – “How to Train Your Dragon,” “The Little Mermaid”

Brandon K. McLaughlin – “The Lost Bus,” “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Jay Mehta – “Creation of the Gods I: Kingdom of Storms,” “Maharshi”

Glenn Joseph Melenhorst – “How to Train Your Dragon,” “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum”

Espen Nordahl – “The Electric State,” “Sinners”

Thomas Proctor – “Mortal Kombat II,” “Justice League”

Michael Ralla – “Sinners,” “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Joshua Keir Simmonds – “The Sheep Detectives,” “Together”

Fausto Tejeda – “Now You See Me: Now You Don’t, “The Ambush”

Marjolaine Tremblay – “The Shack,” “Game Night”

Guido Wolter – “Sinners,” “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”

Clement Yip – “Atlas,” “Sonic the Hedgehog 3”

David Zaretti – “The Lost Bus,” “The Running Man”

Writers

Jesse Andrews – “Elio,” “Luca”

Ronald Bronstein* – “Marty Supreme,” “Uncut Gems”

Cheo Hodari Coker – “Creed II,” “Notorious”

Gary Dauberman – “It Chapter Two,” “It”

Santiago Fillol – “Sirāt,” “Fire Will Come”

Dan Fogelman – “Cars 2,” “Crazy, Stupid, Love.”

Holly Gent – “Nouvelle Vague,” “Where’d You Go, Bernadette”

Tearepa Kahi – “Muru,” “Hunt for the Wilderpeople”

Alireza Khatami – “The Things You Kill,” “Terrestrial Verses”

Oliver Laxe* – “Sirāt,” “Fire Will Come”

Lee Kyoung-mi – “No Other Choice,” “The Truth Beneath”

Satoko Okudera – “Kokuho,” “Rebirth”

Vince Palmo – “Nouvelle Vague,” “Where’d You Go, Bernadette”

Shadmehr Rastin – “It Was Just an Accident,” “As Simple as That”

Klaudia Reynicke – “Reinas,” “Love Me Tender”

Benny Safdie* – “The Smashing Machine,” “Uncut Gems”

Josh Safdie* – “Marty Supreme,” “Uncut Gems”

Nader Saïvar – “It Was Just an Accident,” “The Witness”

Tarik Saleh – “Eagles of the Republic,” “Cairo Conspiracy”

Joe Shrapnel – “The Woman in Cabin 10,” “Rebecca”

Will Tracy – “Bugonia,” “The Menu”

Aslihan Unaldi – “Afloat,” “Skate Kitchen”

Anna Waterhouse – “The Woman in Cabin 10,” “Rebecca”

Christopher Makoto Yogi – “I Was a Simple Man,” “August at Akiko’s”

Nathan Zellner – “Damsel,” “Kumiko, the Treasure Hunter”

Sameh Zoabi – “Tel Aviv on Fire,” “The Idol”