Conan O’Brien Will Return as Oscars Host in 2027

Conan O’Brien needs another tux.

The legendary comedian and late-night host will return to steer the ship at the 99th Academy Awards, set for March 14, 2027, Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Lynette Howell Taylor shared Tuesday, with Robin Roberts sharing the news during Disney’s upfront presentation. This will be O’Brien’s third consecutive year hosting the illustrious cinematic awards ceremony, picking up the baton after Jimmy Kimmel’s fourth hosting stint in 2024.

“Conan has created remarkable energy around ‘The Oscars,’” said President of Disney Television Group Craig Erwich. “His singular comedic voice makes Hollywood’s biggest night one of the most entertaining celebrations of the year. We’re proud to welcome him back and look forward to what he and the producing team deliver next.”

Joining O’Brien are executive producers Raj Kapoor and Katy Mullan, who will return to that job for the fourth year in a row. Jeff Ross and Mike Sweeney will produce the show for a third time, with Sweeney additionally serving as a writer for the Oscars.

“We are thrilled to be working again with Conan, Raj, Katy, Jeff and Mike for the 99th Oscars,” said Kramer and Howell Taylor. “They are an incredible team and have produced such captivating, entertaining and heartfelt shows over the last two years. We are so grateful for their ongoing partnership as we honor our global film community — and we look forward to Conan superbly leading the celebration with his brilliance and humor.”

Kapoor and Mullan both won Emmys for Outstanding Variety Special (Live) in 2024 for their work on the 96th Academy Awards, with Kapoor holding an additional Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) Emmy as EP of “Adele: One Night Only.” O’Brien himself has six Primetime Emmys and 33 nominations, while Ross has two Emmys with 18 nominations and Sweeney has four Emmys with 24 nominations.

“Getting to reunite with Conan O’Brien for a third year at the Oscars is really special. He brings that signature humor everyone loves, along with a real warmth and generosity that carry through the entire show,” said Kapoor and Mullan. “He’s a true creative partner, someone we trust completely, and someone who makes the whole process genuinely fun, both behind the scenes and on stage. We’re incredibly grateful to keep building this together and can’t wait to share what’s next.”

The 2027 Oscars will mark the penultimate year of the long-running ceremony on ABC before it moves to YouTube with the 101st Academy Awards. The ceremony will also vacate the Dolby Theatre after 27 years at that time, moving to L.A. Live in downtown Los Angeles.

The 99th Oscars will be hosted on Sunday, March 14, 2027.