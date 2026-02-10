Home > Industry News > Awards

Oscar Nominees Luncheon 2026: Timothée Chalamet, Teyana Taylor, Leonardo DiCaprio and More Toast the Year’s Best Films | Photos

Kate Hudson, Elle Fanning and more A-list nominees gather at the Beverly Hilton Hotel

Oscars Luncheon 2026Timothée Chalamet, Teyana Taylor, Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Hudson and Elle Fanning attend the Oscar Nominees Luncheon in Los Angeles on Feb. 10, 2026. (Getty Images)
Timothée Chalamet, Teyana Taylor, Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Hudson and Elle Fanning attend the Oscar Nominees Luncheon in Los Angeles on Feb. 10, 2026. (Credit: Getty Images)

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences brought together this year’s contenders for its annual Oscar Nominees Luncheon on Monday at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, assembling actors, filmmakers and craftspeople from across the 98th Academy Awards slate for the anticipated pre-ceremony event.

The invitation-only luncheon is a longstanding stop on the awards calendar, giving nominees across all categories a chance to gather ahead of final voting and the Oscars ceremony on March 15.

This year’s attendees included acting nominees Emma Stone, Timothée Chalamet, Rose Byrne, Elle Fanning, Kate Hudson, Wagner Moura, Michael B. Jordan and Wunmi Mosaku, along with dozens of first-time nominees and veteran contenders behind the camera, from producers and writers to editors and composers.

Catch red carpet shots from this year’s event below as the industry’s buzziest talent came together to celebrate the year’s most impactful and award-worthy films.

Kate Hudson
(Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage)

Kate Hudson, actress, “Song Sung Blue”

Teyana Taylor
(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Teyana Taylor, actress, “One Battle After Another”

Leonardo DiCaprio
(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Leonardo DiCaprio, actor, “One Battle After Another”

Timothée Chalamet
(Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage)

Timothée Chalamet, actor, “Marty Supreme”

Michael B. Jordan
(Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage)

Michael B. Jordan, actor, “Sinners”

Ejae
(Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage)

Ejae, actress, “KPop Demon Hunters”

Emma Stone
(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Emma Stone, actress, “Bugonia”

Elle Fanning
(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Elle Fanning, actress, “Sentimental Value”

Wunmi Mosaku
(Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage)

Wunmi Mosaku, actress, “One Battle After Another”

Wagner Moura
(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Wagner Moura, actor, “The Secret Agent”

Delroy Lindo
(Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage)

Delroy Lindo, actor, “Sinners”

Ryan Coogler and Zinzi Coogler
(Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage)

Ryan Coogler, director, “Sinners” and his wife Zinzi Coogler,

Rose Byrne
(Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage)

Rose Byrne, actress, “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You”

Jacob Elordi
(Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage)

Jacob Elordi, actor, “Frankenstein”

Jessie Buckley
(Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage)

Jessie Buckley, actress, “Hamnet”

Jafar Panahi
(Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage)

Jafar Panahi, director, “It Was Just an Accident”

Chloe Zhao
(Photo by Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images)

Chloé Zhao, director, “Hamnet”

Paul Thomas Anderson
(Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage)

Paul Thomas Anderson, director, “One Battle After Another”

Josh Safdie
(Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage)

Josh Safdie, director, “Marty Supreme”

Lou Diamond Phillips
(Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage)

Lou Diamond Phillips, actor, “Keep Quiet”

Hannah Beachler
(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Hannah Beachler, production designer, “Sinners”

Jerry Bruckheimer
(Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage)

Jerry Bruckheimer, producer, “F1”

Francine Maisler
(Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage)

Francine Maisler, casting director, “Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere”

Clint Bentley
(Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage)

Clint Bentley, director, “Train Dreams”

Andy Jurgensen
(Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images)

Andy Jurgensen, editor, “One Battle After Another”

Pamela Abdy, Chairperson and CEO, Warner Bros. Film Group
(Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage)

Pamela Abdy, Chairperson and CEO, Warner Bros. Pictures

Writers-directors nominees in the Best Live Action Short Film category for "Jane Austen's Period Drama" Julia Aks (R) and Steve Pinder
(Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images)

Julia Aks (R) and Steve Pinder, writers and directors nominees in the Best Live Action Short Film category for “Jane Austen’s Period Drama”

Malgosia Turzanska
(Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage)

Malgosia Turzanska, costume designer, “Hamnet”

Cassandra Kulukundis
(Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage)

Cassandra Kulukundis, casting director, “One Battle After Another”

Cassandra Kulukundis and José Antonio Garcia
(Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage)

Cassandra Kulukundis and José Antonio Garcia

Autumn Durald Arkapaw
(Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage)

Autumn Durald Arkapaw, cinematographer, “One Battle After Another”

Joseph Kosinski
(Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage)

Joseph Kosinski, director, “F1”

Stephen Mirrione
(Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage)

Stephen Mirrione, editor, “F1”

"Sinners" (Warner Bros. Pictures)
