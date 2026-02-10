Oscar Nominees Luncheon 2026: Timothée Chalamet, Teyana Taylor, Leonardo DiCaprio and More Toast the Year’s Best Films | Photos

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences brought together this year’s contenders for its annual Oscar Nominees Luncheon on Monday at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, assembling actors, filmmakers and craftspeople from across the 98th Academy Awards slate for the anticipated pre-ceremony event.
The invitation-only luncheon is a longstanding stop on the awards calendar, giving nominees across all categories a chance to gather ahead of final voting and the Oscars ceremony on March 15.
This year’s attendees included acting nominees Emma Stone, Timothée Chalamet, Rose Byrne, Elle Fanning, Kate Hudson, Wagner Moura, Michael B. Jordan and Wunmi Mosaku, along with dozens of first-time nominees and veteran contenders behind the camera, from producers and writers to editors and composers.
Catch red carpet shots from this year’s event below as the industry’s buzziest talent came together to celebrate the year’s most impactful and award-worthy films.
Kate Hudson, actress, “Song Sung Blue”
Teyana Taylor, actress, “One Battle After Another”
Leonardo DiCaprio, actor, “One Battle After Another”
Timothée Chalamet, actor, “Marty Supreme”
Michael B. Jordan, actor, “Sinners”
Ejae, actress, “KPop Demon Hunters”
Emma Stone, actress, “Bugonia”
Elle Fanning, actress, “Sentimental Value”
Wunmi Mosaku, actress, “One Battle After Another”
Wagner Moura, actor, “The Secret Agent”
Delroy Lindo, actor, “Sinners”
Ryan Coogler, director, “Sinners” and his wife Zinzi Coogler,
Rose Byrne, actress, “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You”
Jacob Elordi, actor, “Frankenstein”
Jessie Buckley, actress, “Hamnet”
Jafar Panahi, director, “It Was Just an Accident”
Chloé Zhao, director, “Hamnet”
Paul Thomas Anderson, director, “One Battle After Another”
Josh Safdie, director, “Marty Supreme”
Lou Diamond Phillips, actor, “Keep Quiet”
Hannah Beachler, production designer, “Sinners”
Jerry Bruckheimer, producer, “F1”
Francine Maisler, casting director, “Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere”
Clint Bentley, director, “Train Dreams”
Andy Jurgensen, editor, “One Battle After Another”
Pamela Abdy, Chairperson and CEO, Warner Bros. Pictures
Julia Aks (R) and Steve Pinder, writers and directors nominees in the Best Live Action Short Film category for “Jane Austen’s Period Drama”
Malgosia Turzanska, costume designer, “Hamnet”
Cassandra Kulukundis, casting director, “One Battle After Another”
Cassandra Kulukundis and José Antonio Garcia
Autumn Durald Arkapaw, cinematographer, “One Battle After Another”
Joseph Kosinski, director, “F1”
Stephen Mirrione, editor, “F1”