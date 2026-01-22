Oscars 2026: Wunmi Mosaku Slept In, Timothée Chalamet Dreamt Big and More Nominee Reactions

Wunmi Mosaku got the time wrong.

She thought that the nominations were going to be announced at 8:30 a.m. in Los Angeles and so she slept through her nomination for Best Supporting Actress for “Sinners,” part of the movie’s historic 16-nom tally.

“My husband came in at 5:34 saying, ‘You’ve been nominated for an Oscar.’ I was like, ‘No way,’” Mosaku said. Her first questions: Did her co-stars Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo also get nominated? (They, of course, did.)

“Yeah, I was in my bed in my head wrap,” Mosaku said.

Since then, it’s been a whirlwind typical of Oscar nominations morning.

“I got on the phone with my team, got on the phone with our families, then got on the phone with press. I haven’t looked at anything. Danielle Brooks [who announced the nominations] and is a friend of mine, she tried to call me. I haven’t even messaged her to say, I’ll call you back,” Mosaku said.

Of the movie’s record-setting nominations, Mosaku said, “I keep saying this, but this is gonna be my quote for my nomination day is, you know, when food is cooked with love, it tastes way better. And I feel like this farm was fully cooked with love, and so just seeing that everyone has gotten their nominations and flowers feels amazing, because it really was made with such love and admiration and reverence and peace. It was such a peaceful, joyful, magical set. And so it makes sense.”

Best Picture

Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, Yorgos Lanthimos, Emma Stone and Lars Knudsen, producers, “Bugonia”

“We’re incredibly grateful to see BUGONIA honored with these nominations, especially Best Picture, which represents the collective work and an extraordinary collaboration of our cast, crew and a creative team that pushed every boundary. We felt a real urgency to tell this story of a world spinning off its axis, and we are grateful to everyone who connected with it in cinemas around the world. We’re especially proud to see screenwriter Will Tracy and singular musician Jerskin Fendrix recognized for their exceptional work. Thank you to the Academy voters for this recognition, and to the teams at Element, Square Peg, CJ ENM, Fremantle and Focus who were with us every step of the way.”

Guillermo del Toro, writer/director/producer, “Frankenstein”

“Frankenstein has been a companion – a guardian angel- to me since childhood. It taught me to see tenderness in darkness and humanity in all those cast aside. To have this film recognized with nine nominations is deeply emotional and personal. This honor belongs to all the artists who gave themselves completely to this work, in front and behind the camera and to the prodigious heart and mind of one Mary Shelley, a teenager whose story has always reminded the world that in the absence of love, compassion or responsibility monsters are born or absolved. Thank you all for embracing our film so generously.”

Emilie Lescaux, Producer, “The Secret Agent”

“This is a very happy day for us and for Brazilian cinema. I am incredibly happy for Wagner, for the entire cast and crew across four countries, for Gabriel Domingues, our casting director, and for Kleber, who poured his heart and energy into this film over so many years. Seeing The Secret Agent receive four nominations is especially meaningful to us, as this film was made with the greatest possible creative freedom and carries a strong Brazilian identity, deeply rooted in Pernambuco and Recife. I am also deeply happy for Neon, who did a tremendous job throughout the campaign. I would also like to thank Vitrine, our Brazilian distributor, and everyone who supported us throughout this intense journey.”

Wagner Moura in “The Secret Agent” (Neon)

Kleber Mendonça Filho, Writer-Director, “The Secret Agent”

“Today is clearly a great day with these four nominations. One year ago, I was beginning post-production on The Secret Agent. That’s one hell of a full circle. It has been especially moving to feel the support we are receiving from cinephiles in so many countries and especially Brazil — from people who express pride in this international recognition and a strong sense of belonging, and I mean very young cinephiles and filmmakers. This response is truly special and deeply emotional for me.

My heartfelt thanks go to our extraordinary cast and crew, to my partner and producer Emilie Lesclaux, and to my dear friend Wagner Moura, with whom I am sharing this intense journey. I would also like to thank NEON and everyone working so passionately on this campaign. It is wonderful to work with cinephiles. Last thought: we are nominated for the first ever Best Casting award. I believe that a good film is like a village, and to have 60+ great faces that show how diverse and amazing and terrifyingly complex a country or a society can be is something I find very moving. Obrigado.”

Writer/producer/director Ryan Coogler, producers Zinzi Coogler & Sev Ohanian, “Sinners”

“We are deeply grateful to be recognized by our peers and alongside so many artists we admire. What has meant just as much is the way ‘Sinners’ has connected with audiences around the world, the response has been truly humbling. This film exists because of the extraordinary collective effort of artists and collaborators who gave everything to the work. Our deepest thanks to The Academy, our cast and crew, to our Proximity Media team, to Warner Bros., and congratulations to the incredible nominees we’re proud to be in company with.”

Timothée Chalamet, Producer, “Marty Supreme”

“It feels truly surreal to be nominated, what an honor! None of this would have been possible without the vision and big dream Josh had for all of us. This is my dream film, my dream era and dream characters and my heart is filled with so much gratitude. Thank you to my incredibly talented team, I really couldn’t have done it without each and every person involved. Thank you to the Academy for considering me, I feel extremely grateful and blessed to be part of this exciting moment!”

“Today feels like a BIG DREAM. What an exceptional honor from the Academy. Nine nominations for an original film is not something we take for granted. I’m overjoyed to be recognized as both an actor and a producer on this project, and I’m deeply moved by the acknowledgment given to the incredibly hard-working crew.

Josh Safdie is truly deserving of this prestigious recognition and the film wouldn’t be the rough gem it is without Ronnie Bronstein, Odessa A’zion, Gwyneth Paltrow and the entire cast and crew’s hard work. Miyako Bellizzi gave 150% to this project and Darius Khondji and Jack Fisk are simply the GOATs.

See you MARCH FIFTEENTH. IT’S GO TIME. DREAM BIG.”

Clint Bentley, co-writer, director, “Train Dreams”

Clint Bentley, the co-writer and director of “Train Dreams,” was going to celebrate either way. He and his wife headed over to a friend’s house in Texas. They had some champaign ready.

“We were like, ‘We’re going to celebrate today regardless of what happens,’” Bentley said. They watched the nominations after they sent the kids away for school. And, much to his surprise, the movie came away with four nominations, including Best Picture.

“We all felt the film was special and I did the best I could with it, and I think we all put our hearts into it but I don’t know. I didn’t think it would go this far and never expected that we’d be having this conversation this morning,” said Bentley. “It’s all very surreal and I haven’t processed it yet. I’m still kind of, like, Oh, we got a Best Picture nomination. I don’t know what to do with that.”

He said the lack of a nomination for Joel Edgerton’s soulful, largely internal protagonist at the heart of “Train Dreams,” is the only part of the nominations that stung.

“I don’t think we would. I know we would not have that nomination for a film if it weren’t for his performance at the center. That’s the only bittersweet thing about the day. He deserves any recognition that he gets for that incredible performance,” said Bentley. “It’s so difficult to do what he did with that and to find that delicate balance, to do so much without saying anything in a lot of scenes, he carries so much of the movie just with his eyes.”

There have been many surreal moments along the way for Bentley and “Train Dreams,” but the most surreal might have been the phone call he got from a living legend.

“I got a call from Steven Spielberg and that blew my mind. After that, I was like, I’ve won already. I’m happy,” said Bentley.

Acting

Rose Byrne, Lead Actress, “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You”

“I am speechless and beyond honored to be amongst this extraordinary group of women: Jessie, Renate, Kate, and Emma. This is a radical film and was the gift of a lifetime to play Linda. I am so humbled to be recognized by the academy for this punk rock film and to be included amongst the astounding performances this year. This recognition is beyond my wildest dreams, and I share this with Mary Bronstein.”

Emma Stone, Lead Actress, “Bugonia”

“Thank you to the Academy for these nominations and to everyone who poured their hearts into Bugonia. None of this exists without our director, Yorgos. I am forever grateful for our creative partnership and friendship. I share this recognition with the beyond brilliant Jesse Plemons and our remarkable cast, crew and producers. To be in the company of all of these incredible nominees is a true honor, and I’m deeply thankful.”

Leonardo DiCaprio, Lead Actor, “One Battle After Another”

“Making this film was one of the most meaningful and collaborative experiences of my life. It was made possible by the generosity, courage, and talent of an extraordinary cast—Teyana, Chase, Benny, Regina, Sean—and by the commitment of our entire crew.

None of this would have been possible without Paul’s vision, dedication, and belief in this film. He brought to life a complex story that feels deeply relevant to the world we’re living in, and I’m honored the Academy has recognized it in this moment.

Congratulations to my fellow nominees for their remarkable work this season, and thank you again to the Academy.”

Andrew Scott and Ethan Hawke in “Blue Moon” (Sony Pictures Classics)

Ethan Hawke, Lead Actor, “Blue Moon”

“Playing Larry Hart was the greatest challenge of my 40 year acting career. To make this film alongside one of my best friends, the incomparable Richard Linklater, was an honor in itself. Today I’m thinking back to the first time I read Robert Kaplow’s brilliant, now Oscar-nominated script, which so vividly captures the dangers and the joy in pursuing an artistic life. Thank you to The Academy for recognizing our work, and with it the work of our cast, crew, and the entire company of artists who came together in Ireland to realize ‘Blue Moon.’”

Benicio del Toro, Supporting Actor, “One Battle After Another”

“This is crazy! Waking up to this is the best breakfast an actor can get. Thank you so much to the Academy for this recognition. To be acknowledged among this remarkable group of my peers, including my costar Sean, who have all done astounding work, is truly humbling. The role of Sensei was a gift and collaborating with Paul and Leo to bring him and his world to life, and to tell such a timely story, in such an epic way, was pure joy for me as an actor, a human being and a lover of movies. In the words of Sensei, Ocean waves for everyone!”

Renate Reinsve, Best Actress, “Sentimental Value”

Renate Reinsve and her “Sentimental Value” co-star Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas made history as the first Norwegian actresses to be nominated for a Norwegian-speaking role. Thankfully, they were together in Norway and got to celebrate with around 60 people who worked on the movie.

“It hasn’t really occurred to her that she was nominated, but she cried when I did, and the same, I cried when she was nominated, not when I was nominated. I just it’s too big to really take it all in,” said Reinsve.

The room, she said, was “packed with people,” when they started listening to the nominations.

“I just remember when they started reading the categories with Elle and Inga and Stellan, and we were so happy. I haven’t really landed from when they called my name, I just remember I was huddled in by so many people and just laying in first one person’s arms, and then I found Inga, and we were just crying,” Reinsve explained. “It’s so great also that we have this together as a team. It feels so great.”

Delroy Lindo, Best Supporting Actor, “Sinners”

“This is an extraordinary moment. To be a part of this history with ‘Sinners’ receiving the most nominations ever makes me both humbled and grateful. I knew when initially reading Ryan’s script that this was a special project and a character that I hoped to make equally special. I’ve been honored to play the role of Delta Slim. Working with the entire ‘Sinners’ team and collaborating with the amazingly gifted cast hasbeen a highlight of my career. My sincere thanks to the Academy for recognizing my work alongside my fellow nominees, and I stand proud with Ryan, Michael and Wunmi and all of the ‘Sinners’ artists on this historic day.”

Writing

Maggie O’Farrell, Adapted Screenplay, “Hamnet”

“What astonishing and joyous news. I’m so grateful to the Academy for these nominations, which recognise and celebrate the work of so many talented individuals who worked on Hamnet. When I was writing the novel, it never occured to me that such a turn of events would be possible: I’m having to pinch myself at regular intervals because it all seems like a dream. I had a wonderful time on set, and being able to co-write the script with Chloé was a fascinating experience. It’s fantastic to be sharing these nominations with the extended Hamnet film family: Chloé, Jessie, Paul, Jacobi, Emily, Joe, Noah, Fiona, Alice, Malgosia, Nina, Max, our brilliant producers Liza Marshall at Hera, Pippa Harris and Sam Mendes at Neal Street, Steven Spielberg and Amblin, Nic Gonda at Book of Shadows, and Focus Features / Universal.”

Robert Kaplow, Original Screenplay, “Blue Moon”

“As a writer I’m supposed to be adroit with language, but the nomination of BLUE

MOON for Best Original Screenplay this morning has left me wordless with

astonishment and gratitude. BLUE MOON is a bittersweet chamber piece. That it

garnered the attention of the Academy members restores my faith in the power of

small, intimate films—like those from Sony Pictures Classics—to still find an

audience. And I share this nomination equally with my two brothers in audacity:

Richard Linklater and Ethan Hawke. I use the word “audacity” because all three of us are still a little ‘awed’ and still a little ‘acidy.’”

Will Tracy, Adapted Screenplay, “Bugonia”

“I’m feeling very honored right now to be nominated for this award, especially amongst such sterling company. Working on the film with my friends was a hugely happy experience, and that’s all down to the trust and support of Yorgos Lanthimos, Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons, Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, Ari Aster, Lars Knudsen, all the fine folks at Focus Features and the Academy. I raise my mug to them.”

Best Animated Feature

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain

Maïlys Vallade, director, “I am so shaken, this is really a huge honor to us as a small independent animated French feature film. An enormous thank you to the Academy – thank you so much for having watched our film and for sharing it!!! It was a long road for our absolutely talented team, to bring the incredible gaze of our little Amélie on the world. I am so excited for all the nominees, and to be part of this selection is insane!!”

Liane-Cho Han, director, “I still can’t believe it. Thank you so much to the Academy for nominating our Little Amélie, our little independent french animated movie. It’s such an honor that our film has been recognized for the Oscars, the ultimate Cinema prize. It’s a dream coming true!”

Arco

Ugo Bienvenu, director, “It’s a real honor for an indie filmmaker like me to stand in this incredible selection. Most of all, I am more than happy that a 2D handcrafted movie made by a young generation of French craftspeople is being highlighted by this prestigious competition. When I started creating this film, it was difficult to be optimistic about our shared future. With ‘Arco,’ I wanted to give a big hug to people in dark times. I hope audiences have felt that embrace. I want to deeply thank the Academy, this nomination feels like a big hug to share with my fellow nominees. Thank you.”

“Elio” (Disney/Pixar)

Elio

Director Madeline Sharafian, who had previously been nominated for a Best Original Animated Short (for “Burrow”), had stress dreams the night before the nomination. “the second one was extra weird, because for some reason, a ‘Scooby Doo’ video game got the nomination and we were confused, but then also being really polite and like, ‘Well, I’m really happy for them. What a monumental win for ‘Scooby Doo’.”

“And then we woke up we were the Scooby Doo video game,” joked director Domee Shi.

Both Shi and Sharafian slept through the nominations, but Shi, who is in New York, woke up, hit the gym, and “celebrated by eating something delicious,” in this case a “croissant the size of my face” from Lafayette Café and Bakery in New York. “It tasted as good as a nomination,” said Shi.

The directors see the nomination as validation for the ceaseless hard work of their crew, who created a sci-fi movie rich and distinct, with the biggest set Pixar had ever constructed (“It’s the size of Hong Kong,” said Sharafian). “Hundreds and hundreds of people poured their hearts and souls into this film, so this nomination just means so much because we’re just so happy that our little big film got love,” said Shi.

KPop Demon Hunters

“KPop Demon Hunters” directors Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans, who directed and co-wrote the movie, had no idea that their animated feature about demon-fighting pop singers would come to dominate the cultural conversation in 2025 and become the most-viewed Netflix original movie ever (by a considerable margin). But they did think they had made something special.

“I remember feeling as we were wrapping the movie, I just went, Dude, I love this movie, and I’m so happy. And I was actually pretty at peace with that. I did not anticipate all this, but I also was like, I feel like people will love this, because we do,” said Appelhans. They were wrapping the movie up about a year ago. And what a year it’s been.

And golden, we came in pretty late, right? EJ, so, I mean, like handing it off, what did you think? Were you like, we did it, we nailed it.

If they do take the stage, Kang will be sure to not be the first one up there, as has been the case with other awards shows this season.

“We have to fix this thing where I’m always on stage first and waiting for you and [producer] Michelle [Wong] to come up. My mom is like, ‘You look so lonely,’” Kang said.

Zootopia 2

“Zootopia 2” is a phenomenon – a singular force that, since opening at Thanksgiving, has taken the world by storm, quickly becoming the highest grossing animated movie in the history of the Walt Disney Company and (currently) the ninth highest grossing movie ever.

But the nomination for Best Animated Feature, according to directors Jared Bush and Byron Howard, along with producer Yvett Merino, is that it symbolizes and honors the hard work from the hundreds of animators, artists, technicians and craftspeople, that helped bring “Zootopia 2” to beautiful, animal-filled life.

“I think it’s just really exciting that everybody’s work is being recognized. There are so many people who worked on this and even just talking to everyone yesterday in the studio, they were like, ‘Oh, good luck.’ And I was like, ‘Good luck to everyone,’ because really, it is a celebration of everyone’s work, and to know that their hard work has been recognized is really exciting,” said Merino.

Added Bush: “The other thing that’s exciting because Oscars, depending where you’re celebrating, all of film and animation is such an important part of that. And this year, as we’re trying to get people to come back to theaters, it’s a great way to celebrate all the animation is doing as well. And I think that’s really, really important, because it takes so many people to make one of these films, and it’s great to see their work celebrated.”

“The fact that people get excited about movies, like we were excited about movies growing up. That’s why we’re in this business. Having grown up watching these shows and watching the Oscars especially, it’s the capper of the season showcasing really, really great storytelling, it’s been a wonderful journey from for me and to actually get to attend these awards and spend time around these filmmakers that have accomplished monumental things,” said Howard. “I love hearing filmmaker stories and stories from the different studios. And we were in animation, we’re kind of a small community, lwe really do know a lot of the folks working all these different studios, so we I think it’s a very good, supportive community. And just like Jared said, I’m glad animation is making a bigger spot and helping to get people back in those seats.”

It takes a village to make a sprawling metropolis like Zootopia.

Casting

Jennifer Venditti, “Marty Supreme”

“This is a historic day for everyone in the casting community, truly a win for us ALL. When you are deep in the trenches bringing human life to an incredible script like Marty Supreme, it’s hard to imagine this could ever happen.

I take great pride in the privilege of doing this work, exploring the full spectrum of humanity through the lens of casting and to have that recognized by the Academy is both an immense honor and truly mind-blowing especially to be nominated for the very first Casting Oscar and seeing my name among these giants in the craft. I am deeply humbled and profoundly emotional.

I share this nomination with my incredible visionary collaborator and director, Josh Safdie, who has given me such extraordinary creative gifts by allowing me to work and create in such unique ways.

I feel so much joy seeing nearly the entire Marty Supreme family recognized. Thank you for SEEING us. And to my brilliant team. You are the quiet architects of this moment. This is for all of us.

Thank you to the ACADEMY.”

Music

Jerskin Fendrix, Original Score, “Bugonia”

“I love Yorgos and I love my colleagues. Thank you to the Academy, the London Contemporary Orchestra, Air Studios, Alex Putman, Will Carkeet & Graeme Stewart.”

Costume Design

Malgosia Turzanska, Costume Designer, “Hamnet”

“I am absolutely stunned! I honestly still cannot believe it! I was watching the announcement in Krakow with my Mom, who had a stick in one hand (in case if I got too sad and needed reminding to get over myself haha!) and a bottle of champagne in the other. I am so proud to be among these incredible nominees, what an absolute honor. I also know I would be nowhere without my incredible costume team, and all of our incredible Hamnet collaborators — Chloé, Jessie, Paul, Fiona, Nicole, and especially Łukasz — to quote my Mom again — he is the person who made my costumes look the way they did, so this nomination is also his.”

Miyako Bellizzi, “Marty Supreme”

“It feels truly surreal to be nominated, what an honor! None of this would have been possible without the vision and big dream Josh had for all of us. This is my dream film, my dream era and dream characters and my heart is filled with so much gratitude. Thank you to my incredibly talented team, I really couldn’t have done it without each and every person involved. Thank you to the Academy for considering me, I feel extremely grateful and blessed to be part of this exciting moment!”

Deborah Scott, “Avatar: Fire and Ash”

Deborah Scott, costume designer for “Avatar: Fire and Ash” understands that you might not even understand what her nomination for Best Costume Design means when it comes to James Cameron’s sprawling, largely computer-generated sci-fi epic.

“It’s an unusual nomination. It’s an unusual format to work in,” Scott said. She was sleeping when the nominations came through and immediately got texts from friends on the East Coast. “I was like, Huh. And then I was very surprised, very happy, and delighted – delighted for my team, delighted for the ‘Avatar’ family.”

Scott crafted every bead, every garment that you see in “Avatar: Fire and Ash,” even if it is ultimately realized in the computer. This is a hard thing to wrap your head around, for sure.

“I have to give a kudos to my Academy branch for acknowledging the fact that this is outside the norm. It’s not. And to embrace that is big. I’m hugely grateful,” Scott said. “I think it shows an incredible perspective on where we may be going, how costume design can be in a lot of different formats, not just the traditional way we think of it. The fact that we’re making all the costumes, but they don’t appear in that format when you see the film, they’re completely in a virtual reality version of the same costume.”

Scott thinks more people are understanding it now – that she is crafting things before a virtual version is constructed.

“I think we all need to embrace the technology of the future. James Cameron is just doing it now, because he’s a genius. He’s never not going to do something that’s bold and immersive,” Scott said.

Makeup and Hairstyling

Kazu Hiro, Prosthetic Designer, “The Smashing Machine”

“I’m truly honored and grateful for this nomination. The Smashing Machine was a project that required total trust, patience, and empathy from everyone involved, and I’m thankful to be recognized alongside such incredible artists. I share this recognition with our director Benny Safdie, the talented Dwayne Johnson, and the entire filmmaking team. I’m also thankful to my makeup and prosthetics team, whose craftsmanship and dedication made this work possible. To be acknowledged by the Academy is incredibly meaningful to me, and I’m sincerely grateful.”

Kyoko Toyokawa, Naomi Hibino and Tadashi Nishimatsu, “Kokuho”

We would like to express our sincere gratitude to the Academy. Being nominated for the Academy Awards is truly an honor. The hair and makeup work in the other films was outstanding, so we feel incredibly grateful and amazed to have received this recognition. We are especially honored that the white makeup and Kabuki wigs used in the film’s essential Kabuki scenes were acknowledged, as well as the expression of a character’s life journey spanning over 50 years. We are deeply happy to have been part of this project. Our heartfelt thanks go to the director, the producers, the entire crew, and the cast. Thank you very much.”

Production Design

Hannah Beachler, Production Designer, “Sinners”

“Y’all! Wow! So humbled, and grateful! This is truly amazing. Thank you to all the voting members of the Academy for this incredible, spectacular nomination, and for all the nominations for Sinners. Thank you for feeling the love and reverence, and the ancestors in this film.”

Monique Champagne, Set Decorator, “Sinners”

“I am humbled and honored to be nominated by the academy for this award. SINNERS has altered my life and the lives of so many who brought it into being, and watching it become part of the cultural fabric has been both surreal and deeply moving. It is a rare privilege to contribute to work that resonates this far, and I’m profoundly grateful to have been part of it. I am especially thankful to our entire crew, and in particular to our leaders: Hannah, whose vision shaped the world of this film with such care and intention, and Ryan, whose trust and golden heart made this work possible.”

Fiona Crombie and Alice Felton, Production Designers, “Hamnet”

“Thank you to the Academy for the wonderful recognition of our work on Hamnet. It is a film that was made with great love and care from every person on set. To have that recognised means the world.”

Best Original Song

EJAE, “Golden” from “KPop Demon Hunters”

EJAE, one of the writers behind the year’s biggest song, “Golden” from “KPop Demon Hunters,” is not a morning person. In fact, her fiancé had to wake her up. Together, they walked into their living room, while she FaceTimed her co-writer Mark.

“We just screamed really loud once the read the nominations,” she said.

The Oscar nomination for Best Original Song, she said, was outside the realm of comprehension for her.

“I never, ever in my life, thought I’d ever be noticed by the Oscars at all, let alone have people performing a song that’s nominated by Oscars. It’s really hard to take it seriously, because I just don’t believe it really,” said EJAE. “I’ve been watching the Oscars all my life and the Best Song category, it’s always insane songwriters that I look up to. I mean, Diane Warren is one of the nominees.”

Of course, now that she’s nominated she’s got to start thinking about her performance at the Oscars – is there going to be choreography? Matching outfits? The sky is the limit.

“I’m not thinking about choreography, just thinking about singing,” EJAE said.

Cinematography

Autumn Durald Arkapaw, “Sinners”

Autumn Durald Arkapaw’s nomination for “Sinners” has a historical dimension – she is only the fourth woman (ever) nominated for best cinematography and the first woman of color to be nominated in the category.

“I’ve been spending a lot of time with my team, who I love, you know, everyone that I made this film with, so it makes it really easy to talk about and be excited for everyone, because we were excited making it, and I care about everyone, so I think the fact that I’m getting this nomination for a film like this, and that it’s Ryan, and what he’s done for all of our team members, heads of department, are women of color,” said Arkapaw. “He’s always believed in us and given us huge opportunities, like when I did ‘Wakanda’ with him, that was a very big film and then moving on to this, it feels right that it’s with him and it’s for this film. And I think that’s important. Because I think when young kids will look it up, like young girls, it’ll matter that it’s this film not any film.”

Part of the success of “Sinners,” outside of awards season, has been the exhibition of the movie in various formats, including IMAX, 70mm and more, which Arkapaw really appreciated.

“You can’t control how someone sees it. Someone comes up and says, ‘I saw it on a plane,’ or ‘I saw it on my phone’ or ‘I saw an iPad,’ but to have us go through all the trouble to make it happen on this format and the studio to support that, and like to make prints, because you can shoot something on film, but you also have to make prints of it and that’s expensive,” said Arkapaw. “And to believe in it that much and put them in those theaters and that people came multiple times. You can’t dream this stuff up, so it’s been very nice that people have actually seen it the way it was shot.”

Visual Effects

Avatar: Fire and Ash

Richard Baneham (executive producer/visual effects supervisor): “It’s always deeply meaningful to be recognized by your peers. Film, by its very nature, is a collaborative art form—and nowhere is that truer than in visual effects. This was truly a massive team effort. My sincere thanks to everyone involved, especially our teams at Lightstorm Lab and the production crews in both Los Angeles and New Zealand. Congratulations to our incredible collaborators at Weta for their extraordinary contributions, and to the team at ILM, who truly excelled. A special thank you to JD and Richie Swarm, and the phenomenal practical effects team, who empowered us to capture performances in the tank under real-world conditions—bringing an authenticity that elevated every frame. And of course, thank you to our partners at Disney and 20th Century Studios for their continued support. None of this would be possible without our visionary writer, director, and editor, Jim Cameron, who has led a revolution on the visual effects side to truly bring the soul of our characters to the screen. And to Jon Landau for forever being the glue that holds the Avatar family together. All in all, this has been an amazing team to be a part of, and I’m incredibly proud of what we achieved together.”

Joe Letteri (senior visual effects supervisor), Eric Saindon (senior visual effects supervisor) and Daniel Barrett (senior animation supervisor), Wētā FX: “We extend our sincere thanks to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for the nomination of ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ in the category of Visual Effects. It is a profound honor to be recognized by the Academy, and we are exceptionally proud to stand alongside such a distinguished and accomplished group of films. This nomination represents the dedication, collaboration, and craftsmanship of an extraordinary team of artists and filmmakers, and we are deeply appreciative of the Academy’s recognition of their work.”

Sinners

Michael Ralla (Visual Effects Supervisor) & James Alexander (Visual Effects Producer)

“We’re incredibly humbled and honored by this Academy Award nomination for our Visual and Special Effects work and deeply grateful for all the support ‘Sinners; has received.

To be recognized alongside this year’s incredible nominees is truly overwhelming, the work was remarkable all around this year.

Sinners is a deeply soulful film that takes audiences on a powerful ride that transcends genres, time and space, and we’re incredibly proud to have contributed to this monumental effort in filmmaking by a visionary director who is also an incredibly kind human being.

This honor belongs to our entire ‘Sinners’ family. Thank you to the Academy, Warner Bros., and to Ryan and Zinzi Coogler, and Sev Ohanian for trusting us with this film as well as to our closest collaborators: Our incredibly talented fellow department heads, crew and cast members as well as our wives & families.

This nomination belongs to everyone who put their heart and soul into bringing ‘Sinners’ to life, especially the people who substantially contributed behind the scenes: Our VFX Producer James Alexander, ILM VFX Supervisor Nick Marshall as well as our entire VFX crew and all VFX partners: Storm Studio, Rising Sun Pictures, Industrial Light & Magic, Base FX, Outpost, and Light Visual Effects.”

Donnie Dean (Special Effects Coordinator)

“I’m incredibly grateful to the Academy for this nomination for Sinners. While my name appears on the nomination for Best Visual Effects, this recognition carries the work of an entire team. This project demanded everything from the practical effects crew at Spectrum FX — creativity, discipline, trust, and resilience. This honor belongs to everyone who showed up fully and held the work to the highest standard.

The first meeting with Ryan Coogler set the tone for everything that followed. Getting to know Zinzi, Sev, and the Proximity team only deepened the commitment to helping tell this powerful story — true collaborators in every sense.

Deep appreciation for the creative partnership of Michael Ralla, James Alexander, cinematographer Autumn Durald Arkapaw, and production designer Hannah Beachler, as well as the steadfast support of Will Greenfield and Kenneth Yu throughout the process.

Endless gratitude to mentor, longtime friend, and Spectrum FX president Matt Kutcher, along with Lisa Kutcher, the entire Spectrum FX team, and Warner Bros., whose trust and confidence made this moment possible. Truly humbling.”