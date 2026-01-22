‘Sentimental Value’ Team Celebrates 9 Oscar Nominations With Spilled Champagne and Tears | Video

The Oscar nomination announcement could not have begun better for “Sentimental Value,” with the very first two names spoken by presenter Danielle Brooks belonging to the film: Elle Fanning and Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, both nominated for Best Supporting Actress and first up, alphabetically, in the lineup.

You can see the cast and crew’s reaction to those two nominations, plus seven more, in the video above. Ibsdotter Lilleaas was in the crowd at a hangout in Oslo, Norway, where many of the principals assembled for the nominations. Director Joachim Trier and actor Stellan Skarsgård, both nominated as well, were in attendance via Zoom.

Skarsgård, a longtime veteran of European and Hollywood films, made history as the first actor from an international production ever nominated in the supporting actor category.

Best Actress nominee Renate Reinsve, the star of Trier’s “The World Person in the World” three years ago, is seen in an embrace in the video with Halfdan Ullmann Tøndel, the Norwegian filmmaker (and grandson of Liv Ullmann and Ingmar Bergman) who directed Reinsve in 2024’s Cannes prizewinner “Armand.” She just about spills her glass of champagne on herself in excitement, holding her face in her hand.

Ibsdotter Lilleaas, meanwhile, hugged her young son after learning of her nomination. The theater and television actress has enjoyed an international breakthrough with her role in the film.

Starting the day with nine nominations is one thing — breaking a record and making Oscars history is another. “Sentimental Value” and “The Secret Agent” together made 2026 the first year that international, predominantly non-English film performances are nominated in all four acting categories.

For the full ecstatic nominations reaction, check out the video above.