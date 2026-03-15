Oscars Betting Hits $100 Million — and Counting — Ahead of Chalamet-Jordan Best Actor Race

More than $100 million has already been placed in wagers ahead of Sunday’s Oscars ceremony, and that number could only continue to rise. The Wall Street Journal reported Oscar experts and movie fans alike are using Polymarket and Kalshi to place wagers on everything from what film will win Best Score to who will win the hotly debated Best Actor race — Timothée Chalamet or Michael B. Jordan.

Though Polymarket is still inaccessible to users in the U.S., Kalshi has attracted people from across the country.

Those placing bets on one of Hollywood’s biggest nights range from experienced betters to college students new to gambling. One 21-year-old the Journal spoke to admitted she had never gambled before, but decided after it seemed to her Chalamet’s bid for Best Actor may not be successful.

Her choice: “The Secret Agent” star Wagner Moura, who won the Golden Globe in January. If he wins, she’ll make $150 — ten times what she spent to place the bet.

The surge in interest in Polymarket and Kalshi comes months after the Globes were slammed for the show’s partnership with the former. As part of the promotion, announcers Marc Malkin and Kevin Frazier teased upcoming awards categories by displaying betting metrics from the app.

Media companies such as Deadline, Variety and The Hollywood Reporter — all owned by Penske Media Eldridge — promoted the partnership on their websites.

“Our partnership with Polymarket unlocks a groundbreaking new frontier, redefining how audiences engage with and connect to the content they love,” Craig Perreault, president of Penske Media Corp and part owner of the Golden Globes, said in a statement announcing the partnership. “Deepening the connection between fans and their favorite films, shows, and actors strengthens the entertainment industry and highlights the award-winning content celebrated at the Golden Globes.”