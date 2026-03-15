Where to Watch ‘Hamnet’: Is Chloé Zhao’s Awards Frontrunner Streaming?

“Hamnet” is one of the most acclaimed films released in 2025. The drama, director Chloé Zhao’s first film since 2021’s “Eternals,” offers a reflective take on the origin of one of William Shakespeare’s most famous plays. It received immediate acclaim following its first festival screenings late last year and the general wave of support for it has not ebbed since then.

In fact, “Hamnet” is one of the most-nominated films at this year’s Oscars, having earned nominations in categories like Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Casting. The movie garnered eight total nominations this year, putting it in direct competition with other, similarly lauded films like “One Battle After Another” and “Sinners.”

With that in mind, here is how, when and where you can watch “Hamnet.”

When did “Hamnet” come out?

“Hamnet” was released in the United States on Nov. 26, 2025.

Is “Hamnet” streaming?

Yes! A Focus Features release, “Hamnet” is available to stream right now on Peacock. Those who do not have a Peacock subscription, meanwhile, can find the film available to rent or buy on major streaming marketplaces like Amazon’s Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango At Home and the Google Play store.

Who is in the “Hamnet” cast?

Jessie Buckley (“I’m Thinking of Ending Things,” “Chernobyl”) and Paul Mescal (“Aftersun,” “Normal People”) lead the “Hamnet” cast. In addition to them, the film’s supporting ensemble includes Joe Alwyn (“The Brutalist”), Noah Jupe (“Wonder”), Emily Watson (“Punch-Drunk Love”) and David Wilmot (“Station Eleven”). Newcomer Jacobi Jupe (“Peter Pan & Wendy”) plays the drama’s eponymous character.

Buckley, notably, earned an Oscar nomination this year for Best Actress for her performance in the film and is the current favorite to take home the award. Indeed, the actress has already won top prizes at this year’s BAFTAs, Critics Choice Awards and Golden Globes for her lead turn in “Hamnet.”

What is “Hamnet” about?

Based on Maggie O’Farrell’s 2020 novel of the same name, “Hamnet” explores William Shakespeare’s (Paul Mescal) relationship with his wife Agnes (Jessie Buckley). It provides a fictional account of how the death of their young son Hamnet (Jacobi Jupe) might have impacted and potentially inspired “Hamlet.”

Watch the trailer: