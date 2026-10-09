Oscars International Race Kicks Off With More Than 100 Entries for the First Time Ever

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The Oscar race in the Best International Feature Film category officially opened on Friday with 29 contending films on an Academy members-only screening platform, but there’s lots more where those came from. For the first time ever, more than 100 films have either been submitted by their home countries or have qualified by winning awards at a handful of Oscar-approved film festivals.

As of Friday, Oct. 9, an even 100 films have been announced as submissions from individual countries, while another three won the top awards at the Sundance, Berlin and Toronto film festivals, which for the first time have been granted Oscar-qualifying status by the Academy. (Another three films won qualifying festival awards from Sundance, Cannes and Venice, but they were also submitted by Montenegro, Romania and Denmark, respectively.)

The 103 films have not all been vetted by the Academy, which examines all submissions to make sure they are at least 50% in a language other than English, have received a theatrical release during the eligibility period and were made with sufficient creative control from the submitting country. Over the last five years, an average of a little more than three films a year have been either withdrawn after submission or deemed ineligible, with the high coming last year when six announced films were not on the official eligibility list.

But even if another large number of submissions are found to be ineligible, this year’s final total is likely to easily top the old record for eligible films, 93, which was set in 2020 and matched in 2022. Since then, the number of qualifying films has been in the 80s, with 88 in 2023, 85 in 2024 and 86 in 2025.

This year’s total is swollen by the new rule that allows seven additional films to qualify by winning film-festival awards (with Sundance qualifying both its world narrative and world documentary winners and Berlin, Cannes, Venice, Toronto and Busan sending one each). In addition, a few countries that have never before entered the race have done so this year, with Cyprus, El Salvador and Rwanda submitting for the first time.

The most high-profile films in the race include Austria’s “Rose,” Belgium’s “Coward,” Denmark’s “Woman Unknown,” France’s “Minotaur,” Germany’s “Everytime,” Japan’s “All of a Sudden,” Palestine’s “Citizen Osama,” Poland’s “Fatherland,” Romania’s “Fjord,” South Korea’s “Possible Love” and Spain’s “La Bola Negra.”

Academy members received an email on Friday inviting them to opt in and participate in first-round voting in the category. At the same time, a section of the private Academy Screening Room platform devoted to the international category opened with 29 submissions available for viewing. They were arranged in alphabetical order by the film title rather than the name of the submitting country, which reflects the fact that beginning this year, the official recipient of the international Oscar will be the film itself rather than the country of origin.

Currently available films include Algeria’s “Roqia,” Canada’s “Nina Roza,” the Czech Republic’s “If Pigeons Turned to Gold,” Greece’s “Broken Vein,” Hungary’s “Silent Friend,” Ireland’s “Aontas,” Israel’s “Tell Me Everything,” Sweden’s “Adult Supervision,” Ukraine’s “Traces” and the United Kingdom’s “Rehearsals for a Revolution,” which had not been publicly identified as the U.K. submission.

Members who opt in to cast ballots will be separated into groups and will receive an assignment list of movies that are required viewing in late October. Last year, the seven groups were each assigned a different 12 or 13 films as mandatory viewing, although this year’s record number of submissions will likely require more groups or more films in each group.

First-round voting will take place from Dec. 7 through Dec. 11, with a 15-film shortlist announced on Dec. 15. Michèle Ohayon and James Wilson will serve as co-chairs of the International Feature Film Executive Committee.

The category has grown at a time when the Academy has become increasingly national, with about 25% of its members based outside the U.S. For the last three years in a row, two of the 10 Best Picture nominees have been non-English-language films, with five of those six nominees also competing in the Best International Feature Film category.

Here is the list of reported submissions and festival-qualifying films: (TheWrap has an expanded version of the list with descriptions of all the films and links to trailers, here)

Country submissions:

ALBANIA: “A State Film,” Roland Sejko

ALGERIA: “Roqia,” Yanis Koussim

ARGENTINA: “The Virgin of the Quarry Lake,” Laura Casabe

ARMENIA: “In the Land of Arto,” Tamara Stepanyan

AUSTRALIA: “First Light,” James J. Robinson

AUSTRIA: “Rose,” Markus Schleinzer

BANGLADESH: “Roid,” Mejbaur Rahman Sumon

BELGIUM: “Coward,” Lukas Dhont

BOLIVIA: “The Condor Daughter,” Alvaro Olmos Torrico

BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA: “The Widower,” Hari Secic

BRAZIL: “Gugu’s World,” Allan Deberton

BULGARIA: “The Dreamed Adventure,” Valeska Grisebach

CAMBODIA: “Becoming Human,” Poley Ly

CAMEROON: “Mabanda,” Kang Quintus

CANADA: “Nina Roza,” Genevieve Dulude-de Celles

CHAD: “Soumsoum, the Night of the Stars,” Mahamat-Saleh Haroun

CHILE: “The Meltdown,” Manuela Martelli

CHINA: “Once Upon a Time in the Middle East,” Wen Muye

COLOMBIA: “Rains Over Babel,” Gala del Sol

COSTA RICA: “If We Don’t Burn, How Do We Light Up the Night,” Kim Torres

CROATIA: “God Will Not Help,” Hana Jusic

CUBA: “Malecon,” Carlos Larrazabal

CYPRUS: “Hold Onto Me,” Myrsini Aristidou

CZECH REPUBLIC: “If Pigeons Turned to Gold,” Pepa Lubokacki

DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF THE CONGO: “Rumba Royale,” Yohane Dean Lengol and Hamed Mobasser

DENMARK: “Woman Unknown,” May el-Toukhy

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC: “Melodrama,” Andres Farias

ECUADOR: “The Ivy,” Ana Cristina Barragan

EGYPT: “The Stories,” Abu Bakr Shawky

EL SALVADOR: “Vertices,” Arturo Lopez Rodas

ESTONIA: “Our Erika,” German Golub

FINLAND: “The Squirrel,” Markus Lehmusruusu

FRANCE: “Minotaur,” Andrey Zvyagintsev

GEORGIA: “Guria,” Levan Koguashvili

GERMANY: “Everytime,” Sandra Wollner

GREECE: “Broken Vein,” Yannis Economides

GUATEMALA: “Mountains of Fire,” Jayro Bustamante

HONG KONG: “Sons of the Neon Night,” Juno Mak

HUNGARY: “Silent Friend,” Ildiko Enyedi

ICELAND: “The Ground Beneath Our Feet,” Yrsa Roca Fannberg

INDIA: “Gondhal,” Santosh Davakhar

INDONESIA: “Four Seasons in Java,” Kamila Andini

IRAN: “Land of Angels,” Babak Khajehpasha

IRAQ: “No Paradise If You Are Killed by a Woman,” Halkawt Mustafa

IRELAND: “Aontas,” Damian McCann

ISRAEL: “Tell Me Everything,” Moshe Rosenthal

ITALY: “The Spiral,” Paolo Stippoli

JAPAN: “All of a Sudden,” Ryusuke Hamaguchi

JORDAN: “Sink,” Zain Duraie

KAZAKHSTAN: “Abel,” Elzat Eskendir

KENYA: “One Woman One Bra,” Vincho Nchogu

KOSOVO: “Dua,” Blerta Basholi

KYRGYZSTAN: “Cassandra,” Bekzat Pirmatov

LATVIA: “Ulya,” Viesturs Kairiss

LEBANON: “Furies,” Rami Kodeih

LITHUANIA: “How to Divorce During the War,” Andrius Blazevicius

LUXEMBOURG: “Child,” Cyrus Neshvad

MALAYSIA: “The Fox King,” Woo Ming Jin

MALTA: “Żejtune,” Alex Camilleri

MEXICO: “On the Road,” David Pablos

MONGOLIA: “Independence: Keeper of the Prophecy,” Tamir Bat-Ulzii

MONTENEGRO: “To Hold a Mountain,” Biljana Tutorov and Petar Glomazic

MOROCCO: “Strawberries,” Laila Marrakchi

NEPAL: “Elephants in the Fog,” Abinash Bikram Shah

NETHERLANDS: “Paikar,” Dawood Hilmandi

NEW ZEALAND: “Mārama,” Taratoa Stappard

NIGERIA: “Dear Ajayi,” Damilola Orimogunje

NORTH MACEDONIA: “17,” Kosara Mitic

NORWAY: “Growth of the Soil,” Hans Petter Moland

PAKISTAN: “Hanging by a Wire,” Mohammed Ali Naqvi

PALESTINE: “Citizen Osama,” Ahmed Hassouna

PANAMA: “Chichero,” Aaron Bromley and Arturo Montenegro

PARAGUAY: “Narciso,” Marcelo Martinessi

PERU: “Night Has Come,” Paolo Tizon

PHILIPPINES: “Filipinana,” Paolo Tizon

POLAND: “Fatherland,” Pawel Pawlikowski

PORTUGAL: “The Scent of Things Remembered,” Antonio Ferreira

ROMANIA: “Fjord,” Crisitian Mungiu

RWANDA: “Ben’Imana,” Marie Clementine Dusabejambo

SAUDI ARABIA: “A Matter of Life and Death,” Anas Ba-Tahaf

SENEGAL: “The Attachment,” Mamadou Khouma Gueye

SERBIA: “Wanderlust,” Nenad Pavlovic

SINGAPORE: “We Are All Strangers,” Anthony Chen

SLOVAKIA: “Flood,” Martin Gonda

SLOVENIA: “Fantasy,” Kukla

SOUTH AFRICA: “Variations on a Theme,” Devon Delmar and Jason Jacobs

SOUTH KOREA: “Possible Love,” Lee Chang-dong

SPAIN: “La Bola Negra,” Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrossi

SRI LANKA: “Riverstone,” Lalith Rathnayake

SWEDEN: “Adult Supervision,” Alex Schulman

SWITZERLAND: “Who Is Still Alive,” Nicolas Wadimoff

SYRIA: “The Other Side of the Sun,” Tawfik Sabouni

TAIWAN: “A Foggy Tale,” Chen Yu-hsun

THAILAND: “9 Temples to Heaven,” Sompot Chidgasornpongse

TURKEY: “Like a Limbless Tree,” Tunc Davut

UKRAINE: “Traces,” Alisa Kovalenko

UNITED KINGDOM: “Rehearsals for a Revolution,” Pegah Ahangarani

URUGUAY: “A Loose End,” Daniel Hendler

VENEZUELA: “Death Has No Master,” Jorge Thielen Armand

VIETNAM: “Spirit Guardians: The Last Secret of the First Emperor,” Nguyen Phan Quang Binh

Film-festival qualifiers:

SUNDANCE (narrative): “Shame and Money,” Visar Morina

BERLIN: “Yellow Letters,” Ilker Çatak

TORONTO: “Angh,” Theja Rio

Film-festival qualifiers that were also submitted by their home countries:

CANNES: “Fjord” (Romania)

VENICE: “Woman Unknown” (Denmark)

SUNDANCE (documentary): “To Hold a Mountain” (Montenegro)

The final Oscar-qualifying festival, the Busan International Film Festival, will announce its winner on Oct. 15.