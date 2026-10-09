The 7 Best New Movies on Peacock in October

Peacock has plenty of movies streaming in October to get you in the Halloween spirit, whether you’re a horror fan or not. The streamer has a robust set of films joining its library, including the latest Steven Spielberg movie, a modern zombie classic and one of the greatest horror flicks of all time.

Here are the seven best new movies streaming on Peacock in October.

“10 Cloverfield Lane” (Paramount Pictures) “10 Cloverfield Lane” John Goodman is back in theaters right now in “Digger,” featuring the kind of big and committed performance the actor is known for. Somehow, Goodman has gone his entire career without picking up an Oscar nomination. His menacing turn in “10 Cloverfield Lane” would’ve been a worthy contender. Here, Goodman plays against type in a taut, engaging thriller that always keeps you guessing.

Wesley Snipes as Blade in “Blade” (New Line Cinema) “Blade” If you’re looking for something that’s a little lighter on scares while still having all the right Halloween vibes, “Blade” is a perfect choice. Wesley Snipes’ first feature as the Daywalker vampire hunter is a thrilling ride from start to finish, a slick and stylish superhero flick that feels unique among the subgenre.

Emily Blunt in “Disclosure Day” (Universal Pictures) “Disclosure Day” Steven Spielberg’s “Disclosure Day” doesn’t sit atop the master movie maker’s glorious filmography, but it’s still one of the best films of 2026. The film reunites Spielberg with screenwriter David Koepp for an extraterrestrial story that is thrilling, emotional and achingly sincere. Plus, it features a career best performance from Emily Blunt, who should seriously be in the awards conversation for Best Actress. Read Next

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Jeff Goldblum in The Fly (20th Century) “The Fly” David Cronenberg’s “The Fly” is one of the best horror movies of all time. The film, written by Cronenberg and Charles Edward Pogue and based on George Langelaan’s story of the same name, follows Jeff Goldblum as a scientist who undergoes a teleportation mishap that leaves him morphing into a human-fly hybrid. It’s a beautiful, disgusting movie that features crushing performances from Goldblum and Geena Davis both. A masterpiece.

“Friday the 13th” 1980 (Paramount Pictures) “Friday the 13th” The “Friday the 13th” franchise returns this month with “Crystal Lake,” a new prequel series streaming on Peacock starting Oct. 15. In the meantime, you can go back to the beginning with Sean S. Cunningham and Victor Miller’s 1980 horror classic, one of the quintessential films of the slasher subgenre. It’s a classic for a reason.

“Minions and Monsters” (Illumination/Universal) “Minions & Monsters” If you want something the whole family can watch this Halloween, then “Minions & Monsters” is arriving on Peacock just in time. The film drops a new group of the yellow babbling creatures into the dawn of the movie industry, making the Minions into aspiring filmmakers who have to try things a new way when they’re left out of the transition from silent to sound cinema. As the title promises, it’s filled with Minion- and monster-based mayhem with plenty of jokes to keep the adults in the room entertained. The “Despicable Me” franchise has possibly never been this good.