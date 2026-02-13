TheWrap’s Palm Springs Film Festival Portrait Studio: Timothée Chalamet, Teyana Taylor and More | Exclusive

Stray confetti, empty bottles and maybe a few hangovers were still in evidence on January 3 of this year, as New Year’s celebrations had barely ended when the Palm Springs International Film Awards filled an enormous ballroom with stars and filmmakers in the thick of this year’s awards race.

The real world intruded and honoree Leonardo DiCaprio was unable to get to the desert resort in time because of military action in Venezuela, not too far from where he was vacationing off St. Barts. But Timothée Chalamet, Ethan Hawke, Kate Hudson, Michael B. Jordan, Rose Byrne, the cast and creators of “Hamnet” and “Sentimental Value” and others made it, representing movies that would go on to earn 59 Oscar nominations among them. (It would have been more if PS honorees Adam Sandler and Amanda Seyfried had gotten what they deserved, but every year has its disappointments.)

As usual, TheWrap was backstage with our exclusive photo studio, shooting our portfolio for the 14th time in a collaboration with our sister publication, TheWrapBook, and with the festival’s new presenting sponsor, Kering.

(Photographed by Jeremy Liebman for TheWrap) Kate Hudson, Best Actress, “Song Sung Blue,” in Georges Chakra gown (Photographed by Jeremy Liebman for TheWrap) Timothée Chalamet, Best Actor, “Marty Supreme,” in Givenchy (Photographed by Jeremy Liebman for TheWrap) “Hamnet” nominees Jessie Buckley, Best Actress, and Chloé Zhao, Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay; with “Hamnet” star Paul Mescal (Photographed by Jeremy Liebman for TheWrap) Jessie Buckley, Best Actress, “Hamnet,” in Dries Van Noten (Photographed by Jeremy Liebman for TheWrap) Teyana Taylor, Best Supporting Actress, “One Battle After Another,” in Miss Sohee and Tiffany & Co. jewelry (Photographed by Jeremy Liebman for TheWrap) Michael B. Jordan, Best Actor, “Sinners,” in Prada (Photographed by Jeremy Liebman for TheWrap) Ethan Hawke, Best Actor, “Blue Moon,” in Prada (Photographed by Jeremy Liebman for TheWrap) “Sentimental Value” Joachim Trier, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, in Prada Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Best Supporting Actress, in Dolce & Gabbana Stellan Skarsgård, Best Supporting Actor, in Hermes Elle Fanning, Best Supporting Actress, in vintage gown and Cartier jewelry Renate Reinsve, Best Actress, in Givenchy (Photographed by Jeremy Liebman for TheWrap) Rose Byrne, Best Actress,“If I Had Legs I’d Kick You,” in Celine (Photographed by Jeremy Liebman for TheWrap) Josh Safdie, Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, Best Film Editing, “Marty Supreme,” in Louis Vuitton

A version of this story first ran in the Oscar Nominations Guide issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine. Read more from the issue here.