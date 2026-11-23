In 2016, Czech film student Jana Hojdová wrote a letter to three-time Oscar-winning cinematographer Robert Richardson (“Platoon,” “JFK,” “The Aviator,” “Hugo”). The result, 10 years later, is “Robert Richardson: The White Devil,” an engrossingly live-wire portrait of an artist’s career.

This film shows Robert as a genius and, as the title says, a major hellion. You stayed at his home in Cape Cod for a few months during the pandemic, and it’s great to see you push him, sometimes combatively, to talk about himself.

Bob’s work is fascinating, just all by itself. But when COVID happened, I completely switched from making a technical film to making a personal film. He gave me full access to all his photos and videos and journals. And analyzing his life became like therapy for him, like a mirror, even if it was difficult. I was filming him nonstop and he didn’t feel comfortable. And that was the point.

How much footage did you shoot?

Six hundred and fifty hours. When I came back from Cape Cod, I was transcribing all the footage and I knew that I would reflect his personal life through clips of his films. It took three years to edit and I was very reluctant to include myself in the documentary. I’m a bit like Bob, much more comfortable behind the camera. But I grew to understand that it was important for the audience, because they could connect to me in order to better understand him.

You even accompanied him to the Oscars in 2020, when he was nominated for “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.“

Yes, I just told him that I needed to be there in case he won. At the time, I was thinking it would be a nice end to the film. He said no at first. He hates it. He’s totally stressed in the spotlight. It’s a paradox that he’s much more comfortable shooting in dangerous situations than sitting in the audience at the Oscars. And even now, when we’ve had some screenings for this movie, he’s so nervous.

Robert Richardson in “Robert Richardson: The White Devil” (Barletta Productions)

We see one of Robert’s home videos from 1992, where he recorded himself watching the Oscars when he won for “JFK.“ What did you think when he showed you that?

He didn’t show it to me. I found it in a box in his basement. I had chills when I watched it. It’s amazing to see how he couldn’t believe that he had won an Oscar and how excited he was, [at home] with his wife and his baby daughter. And it’s Bob, of course, so he had to record all of that instead of going to the ceremony.

Your film includes in-depth interviews with his three most important collaborators: Oliver Stone, Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino. How crucial was their participation?

Absolutely crucial. I knew that if I wanted to make a film that was complex, these three had to be there. It’s like three different marriages, though to be honest Bob probably spent more time with them than his own family, sadly. It took me on different paths to get to them — Oliver said yes immediately and then talked for 20 minutes on my first question. With Scorsese, it took three years, and with Quentin, I got a message on a Thursday that said, “He will be available in Tel Aviv on Monday.”

But yes, they were so important for this. They share the personal, human things about Bob that you can’t get from YouTube videos or American Cinematographer. Oliver came to one of our screenings in L.A., and you can see that there is still a strong relationship between them, even if they don’t see each other as much anymore.

What was your biggest takeaway from all the conversations with Robert?

I think it’s what he says about not finding a balance. In the Czech Republic, we are talking a lot now about work-life balance and how to find it. I have a 3-year-old daughter and I would love to be with her all the time, but also I know that it’s difficult. When Bob’s daughters were growing up, he was home for 11 days a year. He lost so much by just not being there. And this is an important message for the film industry.

This story first ran in the Race Begins issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine. Read more from the issue here.