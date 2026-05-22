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Showrunners and Creators of Emmy Season Breakfast 2026: ‘Matlock,’ ‘Widow’s Bay’ and More Hit the Scene | Photos

Creators from “Margo’s Got Money Troubles,” “The Paper” and “Abbott Elementary” were just some of the awards-worthy TV joining TheWrap in Beverly Hills

TheWrap's Showrunners and Creators of Emmy Season Breakfast 2026 (Unique Nicole and Randy Shropshire via Getty Images for TheWrap)
TheWrap's Showrunners and Creators of Emmy Season Breakfast 2026 (Unique Nicole and Randy Shropshire via Getty Images for TheWrap)

TheWrap kicked off its second annual Showrunners and Creators of Emmy Season Breakfast on Thursday with the small screen’s top creatives coming out to toast the year’s best TV — and share the industry know-how and experiences that got them to where they are.

Series creatives from freshman hits like “Widow’s Bay” and “Margo’s Got Money Troubles” to returning series like “Abbott Elementary” and “Matlock” all joined TheWrap at the Maybourne Beverly Hills for the occasion, with “Matlock” Emmy nominee Kathy Bates opening the event with welcoming remarks that toasted everyone in attendance.

“From the outside, what you do can look effortless, but we know better. We know it’s long hours, constant problem-solving and a tremendous amount of responsibility resting on the shoulders of one person — the showrunner,” Bates said. “I’ve been an actor for a long time, and I can tell you the tone of the set, the focus on the quality of work, it all comes from the person who’s steering the ship.”

“A great showrunner doesn’t have just a vision, they carry it with them in their bones — every day, through every script, every conversation, every adjustment,” she continued. “And at the same time, they make space for everyone else to do their best work. And boy, that’s a tall order. And it matters more than ever right now. There’s so much competing for attention, but the shows that stay with us, the ones that really mean something, always come from clear, grounded human leadership.”

Steve Pond, Michael Koman, Greg Daniels, Celeste Hughey, Susanna Fogel, David Iserson, Eva Anderson (2nd row) Eric Ledgin, Jennie Snyder Urman, Patrick Schumacker, Justin Halpern, Katie Dippold and Bruce Mille
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Sponsors of TheWrap’s Showrunners and Creators of Emmy Season Breakfast 2026 include Warner Bros. Television Group, Threads, the event’s official social media sponsor, and Ketel One Vodka, the official spirits sponsor, alongside table partners Apple TV, Disney, Oklahoma Department of Commerce, Universal Studio Group and WME.

Check out the full photo gallery of attendees, below.

(Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)

Jennie Snyder Urman and Kathy Bates of “Matlock”

(Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)

Greg Daniels, Oscar Nuñez, Chelsea Frei and Michael Koman of “The Paper”

(Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)

Ava Coleman, Joya McCrory, Quinta Brunson, Kate Peterman, Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker and Brittani Nichols of “Abbott Elementary”

(Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)

Kathy Bates

(Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)

Katie Dippold, Showrunner and Creator, “Widow’s Bay”

. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)

Patrick Schumacker, Co-Showrunner, “Abbott Elementary”

Carolyn Cicalese, Susanna Fogel
(Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)

Carolyn Cicalese and Susanna Fogel of “Ponies”

(Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)

Oscar Nuñez and Chelsea Frei of “The Paper”

(Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)

Justin Halpern, Co-Showrunner, “Abbott Elementary”

(Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)

Jennie Snyder Urman, Showrunner and Creator, “Matlock”

(Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)

Joya McCrory, Writer and Producer, “Abbott Elementary”

(Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)

Eric Ledgin, Showrunner and Creator, “St. Denis Medical”

(Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for TheWrap

Quinta Brunson, Co-Showrunner and Creator, “Abbott Elementary,” Randall Winston, Producer, “Shrinking,” and Brittani Nichols, Writer and Executive Producer, “Abbott Elementary”

(Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for TheWrap

Oscar Nuñez, Michael Koman, Greg Daniels and Chelsea Frei

(Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for TheWrap

Katie Dippold

(Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for TheWrap

Eva Anderson, Executive Producer and Writer, “Margo’s Got Money Troubles,” and Celeste Hughey, Showrunner and Creator, “The Burbs”

(Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for TheWrap

Greg Daniels and Steve Pond, TheWrap Executive Editor, Awards

(Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)

Susanna Fogel and David Iserson of “Ponies”

(Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for TheWrap)

VIP gift bag courtesy of Diageo

(Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for TheWrap)

Ketel One Vodka and Seedlip alcohol-free Bloody Mary

(Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)

Chelsea Frei, Carolyn Cicalese and Susanna Fogel

(Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for TheWrap

Kathy Bates and Jennie Snyder Urman

(Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for TheWrap

Susanna Fogel and David Iserson

(Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for TheWrap

Randall Winston and Eric Ledgin

(Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for TheWrap

Patrick Schumacker, Ava Coleman and Quinta Brunson

(Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for TheWrap

Patrick Schumacker

(Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for TheWrap)

Quinta Brunson

Greg Daniels, Showrunner & Creator, “The Paper” and Director of Creator & Public Figure Partnerships, North America, Meta

(Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for TheWrap)


Greg Daniels and Megan Bycel, Director of Creator & Public Figure Partnerships, North America, Meta

(Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for TheWrap
)

Gianna Sobol, Writer, “The Testaments” and Nate Burke, Writer and Executive Producer, “The Testaments”

(Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for TheWrap)

Shannon Mattingly, Senior Director, Media Partnerships, Meta and Chelsea Frei

(Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for TheWrap

TheWrap’s Showrunners and Creators of Emmy Season Breakfast 2026

(Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for TheWrap

Oscar Nuñez, Greg Daniels, Kathy Bates and Jennie Snyder Urman

(Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for TheWrap

Eric Ledgin and Randall Winston

(Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for TheWrap

Alex von Bargen, Head of WrapStyle and Publisher of “TheWrapBook”

(Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for TheWrap)

Alex von Bargen welcomes Kathy Bates to the stage

(Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for TheWrap

Kathy Bates shares opening remarks during TheWrap’s Showrunners and Creators of Emmy Season Breakfast 2026

(Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for TheWrap

Steve Pond introduces the panelists

(Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for TheWrap

TheWrap’s Showrunners and Creators of Emmy Season Breakfast 2026

(Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for TheWrap

Justin Halpern

(Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for TheWrap

Katie Dippold

Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for TheWrap

Bruce Miller, Showrunner and Creator, “The Testaments”

California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for TheWrap

Susanna Fogel

(Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for TheWrap

David Iserson

(Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for TheWrap

(Back L to R) Steve Pond, Michael Koman, Greg Daniels, Celeste Hughey, Susanna Fogel, David Iserson and Eva Anderson; (Front L to R) Eric Ledgin, Jennie Snyder Urman, Patrick Schumacker, Justin Halpern, Katie Dippold and Bruce Miller

(Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for TheWrap

Michael Koman, Greg Daniels and Celeste Hughey

(Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for TheWrap

Patrick Schumacker and Justin Halpern

(Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for TheWrap

Celeste Hughey

(Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for TheWrap

Steve Pond and TheWrap’s Showrunners and Creators of Emmy Season Breakfast 2026 panelists

(Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)

David Iserson

(Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)

Bruce Miller

(Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)

Eva Anderson

(Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)

Nate Burke

(Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)

Sherry Campbell, Community Outreach Director, Emerge Studios, Michael Musante, Meg Gould, Executive Director, Tulsa Office of Film, Music, Arts & Culture and Jeanette Stanton, Director, Oklahoma Film & Music Office

(Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for TheWrap)

Alessandra Torre, Lead, Entertainment & Creator Industry Partnerships, Meta, Gianna Sobol and Megan Bycel

(Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)

Susanna Fogel, Carolyn Cicalese and David Iserson

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Benjamin Lindsay

Benjamin is Deputy Managing Editor at TheWrap. He covers and assigns breaking news as it relates to entertainment, media and politics. With 10 years of experience covering film, television and theatre professionally, Benjamin was most recently Managing Editor at Backstage, a company for which he held various roles across its performing arts and awards departments…

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