Showrunners and Creators of Emmy Season Breakfast 2026: ‘Matlock,’ ‘Widow’s Bay’ and More Hit the Scene | Photos

TheWrap kicked off its second annual Showrunners and Creators of Emmy Season Breakfast on Thursday with the small screen’s top creatives coming out to toast the year’s best TV — and share the industry know-how and experiences that got them to where they are.

Series creatives from freshman hits like “Widow’s Bay” and “Margo’s Got Money Troubles” to returning series like “Abbott Elementary” and “Matlock” all joined TheWrap at the Maybourne Beverly Hills for the occasion, with “Matlock” Emmy nominee Kathy Bates opening the event with welcoming remarks that toasted everyone in attendance.

“From the outside, what you do can look effortless, but we know better. We know it’s long hours, constant problem-solving and a tremendous amount of responsibility resting on the shoulders of one person — the showrunner,” Bates said. “I’ve been an actor for a long time, and I can tell you the tone of the set, the focus on the quality of work, it all comes from the person who’s steering the ship.”

“A great showrunner doesn’t have just a vision, they carry it with them in their bones — every day, through every script, every conversation, every adjustment,” she continued. “And at the same time, they make space for everyone else to do their best work. And boy, that’s a tall order. And it matters more than ever right now. There’s so much competing for attention, but the shows that stay with us, the ones that really mean something, always come from clear, grounded human leadership.”

Sponsors of TheWrap’s Showrunners and Creators of Emmy Season Breakfast 2026 include Warner Bros. Television Group, Threads, the event’s official social media sponsor, and Ketel One Vodka, the official spirits sponsor, alongside table partners Apple TV, Disney, Oklahoma Department of Commerce, Universal Studio Group and WME.

Check out the full photo gallery of attendees, below.