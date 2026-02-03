‘Sinners’ DP Autumn Durald Arkapaw to Receive AFI Gala Special Award

Oscar-nominated “Sinners” cinematographer Autumn Durald Arkapaw will receive the Franklin J. Schaffner Alumni Medal on April 18 at the AFI Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute to Eddie Murphy at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

The Schaffner Alumni Medal celebrates the “extraordinary creative talents of AFI Conservatory Alumni who embody the qualities of filmmaker Franklin J. Schaffner: talent, taste, dedication and commitment to quality storytelling in film and television,” AFI said in a statement. Durald Arkapaw is a graduate of the AFI class of 2009.

“Autumn Durald Arkapaw is one of our generation’s defining voices in the art of visual storytelling,” said Bob Gazzale, AFI President and CEO. “She’s immersed us in the world of ‘Sinners’ and ‘Black Panther,’ and now AFI is honored to shine the light upon her — celebrating her impact on the art form and the pride she brings us as a graduate of the AFI Conservatory.”

In addition to earning her first Oscar nomination last month (one of a history-making 16 nods “Sinners” picked up), Durald Arkapaw won awards for her cinematography on the Ryan Coogler horror-musical-drama at the New York Film Critics Circle and the National Board of Review. “Sinners” is the first movie to combine Ultra Panavision 70 and Imax formats, and Durald Arkapaw is the first female DP to shoot in 65mm and Imax.

Durald Arkapaw previously worked with Coogler as DP on 2022’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” She also shot Gia Coppola’s 2024 indie “The Last Showgirl” and was nominated for the Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (One-Hour) Emmy for her work on Disney+’s “Loki.”

Among previous recipients of the Schaffner Alumni Medal are Darren Aronofsky, Lesli Linka Glatter, Siân Heder, Patty Jenkins, Janusz Kamiński, Mimi Leder, Matthew Libatique, David Lynch, Terrence Malick, Melina Matsoukas and Rachel Morrison.