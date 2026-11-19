Jack Antonoff, Ludwig Göransson, Daniel Pemberton, Linda Perry, Taylor Swift, Diane Warren and the songwriters and composers from “La Bola Negra” were among the winners at the 17th annual Hollywood Music in Movies Awards, which were handed out on Wednesday night in Hollywood.

In the song categories, Antonoff and Swift won for their song “I Knew It, I Knew You” from “Toy Story 5,” Warren won for “One Right Here” from “Maserati: The Brothers,” Perry won for “What Lies With You” from “Linda Perry: Let It Die Here” and Guitarricadelafuente, Raul Refree and Lucas Duran won for “La Nieve” from “La Bola Negra.”

Göransson won his eighth HMMA Award for his score to “The Odyssey,” while the other winning film composers were Dario Marianelli for “Wildwood,” Daniel Pemberton for “Project Hail Mary,” Rock Burwell for “Obsession,” Kris Bowers for “The Eyes of Ghana” and Refree for “La Bola Negra.”

Refree was the only composer to win for both a score and a song.

TV winners included David Fleming for “Widow’s Bay” and Marcus “Bellringer” Bell for the song “Walk With Kings” from “The Greatest.”

In categories devoted to onscreen performances, Jaafar Jackson and Daveed Diggs won for their work in the film “Michael” and the TV show “The Boys,” respectively. “Behemoth!” was named the best music-themed film, biopic or musical and “The Rise of the Red Hot Chili Peppers: Our Brother, Hillel” won the award for the best music documentary.

In the last 12 years, the winner of the HMMA for feature film has gone on to win the Oscar for Best Original Score two times, while one of the HMMA song winners has won the Best Original Song Oscar five times.

The ceremony took place at the Avalon in Hollywood.

Here is the complete list of winners:

SONG – FEATURE FILM

“One Right Here” from “Maserati: The Brothers”

Written by Diane Warren. Performed by Andrea Bocelli and Jennifer Hudson.

SONG – INDEPENDENT FILM

“La Nieve” from “La Bola Negra”

Written by Guitarricadelafuente, Raül Refree, and Lucas Duran. Performed by Guitarricadelafuente.

SONG – DOCUMENTARY FILM

“What Lies With You” from “Linda Perry: Let It Die Here”

Written and performed by Linda Perry.

SONG – ANIMATED FILM

“I Knew It, I Knew You” from “Toy Story 5”

Written by Taylor Swift and Jack Antonoff. Performed by Taylor Swift.

SONG – ONSCREEN PERFORMANCE (FILM)

Jaafar Jackson – “Bad” from “Michael”

SCORE – ANIMATED FILM

Dario Marianelli – “Wildwood”

SCORE – FEATURE FILM

Ludwig Göransson – “The Odyssey”

SCORE – SCIFI/FANTASY FILM

Daniel Pemberton – “Project Hail Mary”

SCORE – HORROR/THRILLER FILM

Rock Burwell – “Obsession”

SCORE – INDEPENDENT FILM

Raül Refree – “La Bola Negra”

SCORE – DOCUMENTARY

Kris Bowers – “The Eyes of Ghana”

MUSIC-THEMED FILM, BIOPIC OR MUSICAL

“Behemoth!” – Tony Gilroy (director)

MUSIC DOCUMENTARY – SPECIAL PROGRAM

“The Rise of the Red Hot Chili Peppers: Our Brother, Hillel” – Ben Feldman (director)

SONG – TV SHOW/LIMITED SERIES

“Walk with Kings” from “The Greatest”

Written and performed by Marcus “Bellringer” Bell.

SCORE – TV SHOW/LIMITED SERIES

David Fleming – “Widow’s Bay”

SONG – ONSCREEN PERFORMANCE – TV SHOW/LIMITED SERIES

Daveed Diggs – “Raise Him Up” from “The Boys”

MAIN TITLE – TV SHOW/LIMITED SERIES

“Pluribus” (“Pluribus Theme”)

Written by Dave Porter. Performed by Kenya Hathaway.

SCORE – SHORT FILM (LIVE ACTION)

Michael Wandmacher – “The Seventh Turn”

SCORE – SHORT FILM (ANIMATED)

Tom Howe – “Daffy Season”

SCORE – SHORT FILM (DOCUMENTARY)

Laura Karpman – “Cosmic Symphony”

SCORE – INDEPENDENT FILM (FOREIGN LANGUAGE)

Magdalena Sowul – “The Cauliflower of Destiny”

SCORE – DOCUMENTARY SERIES – TV/DIGITAL

Segun Akinola – “Kingdom”

SCORE – TV SHOW/LIMITED SERIES (FOREIGN LANGUAGE)

Stefano Lentini – “Free Women” (Italian)

SCORE – VIDEO GAME (CONSOLE & PC)

“Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced” – Brian Tyler and Stephen Lukach

SONG – VIDEO GAME (CONSOLE & PC)

“First Light” from “007 First Light”

Written by Lana Del Rey and David Arnold. Performed by Lana Del Rey.

SONG/SCORE – MOBILE VIDEO GAME

“Call of Duty: Mobile” – Jade Audio and Vladyslav Saychenko

MUSIC SUPERVISION – TV SHOW/LIMITED SERIES

Nora Felder – “The Boroughs”

MUSIC SUPERVISION – FILM

Julia Michels – “The Devil Wears Prada 2”

MUSIC SUPERVISION – VIDEO GAME

Steve Schnur – “Star Wars: Zero Company”

SONG/SCORE – COMMERCIAL ADVERTISEMENT

Xfinity – “Change Happens Fast” – Alexandra Petkovski (aka FJØRA)

SOUNDTRACK ALBUM

“Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced” – Ubisoft Music

SONG – SHORT FILM

“Tunapaa (We Rise)” from “Tunapaa (We Rise)”

Written by Scott R. Hansen. Performed by TruRaw featuring Sandriana.

SCORE – TV/STREAMED MOVIE

“Remarkably Bright Creatures” – Dickon Hinchliffe

MUSIC DESIGN – TRAILER

“Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4” Reveal Trailer – 2WEI and Hour to Home

MAIN TITLE – TV SHOW (FOREIGN LANGUAGE)

“Kaan Insaan” (Arabic) – Layal Watfeh

MUSIC VIDEO

“By Any Means” from “By Any Means”

Directed by Fran Strine.

SONG / SCORE – NEW MEDIA

“Dungeon Fighter Online Virtual Music Group”

Written by EJAE, Alex Karlson, and T-MA. Performed by I-D, R.E.D, and Jason Richardson.

LIVE CONCERT FOR VISUAL MEDIA

Warframe Tennoconcert 2026 – Digital Extremes

EXHIBITIONS, THEME PARKS, SPECIAL PROJECTS

Cirque du Soleil ʻAuana – Cirque du Soleil and Evan Duffy