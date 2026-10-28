‘The Invite’ to Receive Vanguard Award at 2027 Palm Springs Film Festival

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“The Invite” will receive the Vanguard Award at a ceremony at the Palm Springs International Film Festival on Jan. 7, 2027. The Vanguard Award recognizes a cast and director in an “exceptional film project,” according to the Palm Springs Film Society. The festival runs Jan. 7-18.

“With ‘The Invite,’ Olivia Wilde has made a film that is both comedic and deeply human,” festival Chairman Nachhattar Singh Chandi said in a statement. “In addition to directing, she stars alongside three of the most compelling actors working today: Seth Rogen, Penélope Cruz, and Edward Norton. Each of them brings something irreplaceable to this story, and … we are thrilled to honor this incredible team with this year’s Vanguard Award.”