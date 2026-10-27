‘The Invite,’ ‘All of a Sudden,’ ‘Clarissa’ Lead Gotham Film Awards Nominations

“The Invite,” “All of a Sudden,” “Clarissa,” “Possible Love” and “La Gradiva” led nominees for the 36th annual Gotham Awards, which the Gotham Film & Media Institute announced on Tuesday. Those five films tied for the most nominations, with four each. Among them, “Clarissa” and “The Invite” — the only two films that qualify as U.S. productions — earned Best Feature nods, while the other three all picked up nods for Best International Feature.

This year’s lineup is a very indie bunch — especially compared to last year, when Warner Bros.’ “One Battle After Another” and “Sinners” were nominated for multiple Gothams. “Josephine,” “Primetime,” “Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma,” “Tender Loving Care,” “Club Kid,” “Backrooms” and of course “You Can See Everything” also made the cut for the top prize.

In the non-gendered acting categories, Mahershala Ali (“Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother”), John Malkovich (“Wild Horse Nine”), Julianne Moore (“The Debut”) and Andrew Scott (“Elsinore”) were among the nominees for lead performance; names in the supporting category included Penélope Cruz (“The Invite”), Andrew Garfield (“Artificial”), Sandra Hüller (“Fatherland”) and Tao Okamoto (“All of a Sudden”).

The institute also announced that the Audience Award would return after a six-year hiatus, to be chosen among the following films: “Backrooms,” “La Bola Negra,” “The Drama,” “The Invite,” “Michael,” “Obsession,” “Project Hail Mary” and “You Can See Everything.”

The Gothams previously shared that at the ceremony to be held Nov. 30 in New York City, “La Bola Negra” would receive the Gotham Vanguard Tribute, “Michael” would be honored with the Gotham Musical Tribute and “Elsinore” would receive the Gotham Legacy Tribute in honor of Ian Charleson, the late actor portrayed by Andrew Scott in that film.

The Gotham Awards used to be restricted to low-budget films, but the budgetary limit has been removed. The rules now specify that films must be feature-length (70 minutes or more) with a theatrical release in 2026, and they must qualify as “filmmaking with a point of view … where the vision of an individual director, producer, writer or writer/director is abundantly evident.” To qualify in the Best Feature category, a film must also have a U.S. citizen or permanent U.S. resident in at least two of the positions of director, producer and screenwriter.

The last requirement disqualified non-U.S. productions “La Bola Negra,” “Possible Love,” “All of a Sudden” and “Fjord,” among others, though they are eligible in other categories.

Other films that were not submitted for Gothams consideration include “The Odyssey” and the upcoming “The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth.”

The Gotham Awards were established in 1991, with the Best Feature category introduced for the first time in 2004. Over the 22 years since then, 33 Gotham nominees have gone on to earn Oscar nominations for Best Picture, with the high coming last year when the Gothams expanded the top category from five to 10 nominees and four films ended up on both lists.

Six films have won both the Gotham and the top Oscar: “The Hurt Locker,” “Birdman,” “Spotlight,” “Moonlight,” “Nomadland,” “Everything Everywhere All at Once” and last year’s winner, “One Battle After Another.”

Nominees were chosen by five different nominating committees, made up largely of film critics and festival programmers. Separate juries of film professionals will vote for the winners, which will be announced on the Nov. 30 ceremony.

Here is the full list of nominees for the 2027 Gotham Awards.

Best Feature

“Clarissa”

Arie Esiri, Chuko Esiri, directors; Arie Esiri, Chuko Esiri, Theresa Park, Nicholas Weinstock, producers (NEON)

“Club Kid”

Jordan Firstman, director; Michael Bloom, Alex Coco, Galen Core, Ryan Heller, producers (A24)

“The Debut”

Jesse Eisenberg, director; Jesse Eisenberg, Ali Herting, Dave McCary, Emma Stone, producers (A24)

“Dreams in Nightmares”

Shatara Michelle Ford, director; Naima Abed, Shatara Michelle Ford, Pin-Chun Liu, producers (Lunette Films)

“The Invite”

Olivia Wilde, director; Ben Browning, Megan Ellison, David Permut, producers (A24)

“Josephine”

Beth de Araújo, director; Beth de Araújo, Josh Beirne-Golden, Gemma Chan, David Kaplan, Josh Peters, Jordan Rapaport, Mark H. Rapaport, Robina Riccitiello, Marina Stabile, Channing Tatum, Crystine Zhang, producers (Sumerian Pictures)

“Mouse”

Kelly O’Sullivan, Alex Thompson, directors; Bonnie Comley, Pierce Cravens, Steven A. Jones, Ian Keiser, Chelsea Krant, Stewart F. Lane, Abigail Rose Solomon, Alex Thompson, Alex Wilson, producers (Independent Film Company)

“Paper Tiger”

James Gray, director; Andrea Bucko, Leonardo Maria del Vecchio, Gary Farkas, James Gray, Anthony Katagas, Andrea Leone, Raffaella Leone, Marco Perego, Carlo Salem, Rodrigo Teixeira, producers (NEON)

“Primetime”

Lance Oppenheim, director; Ari Aster, Fred Berger, William Iannaccone, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, Lars Knudsen, Brighton McCloskey, Robert Pattinson, producers (A24)

“Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma”

Jane Schoenbrun, director; Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, producers (MUBI)

“Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother”

Bassam Tariq, director; Babak Anvari, Bassam Tariq, Lucan Toh, producers (Amazon MGM Studios)

Best International Feature

“All of a Sudden”

Ryusuke Hamaguchi, director; Julien Deris, David Gauquié, Kosuke Oshida, Yuji Sadai, producers (NEON)

“Ben’Imana”

Marie-Clémentine Dusabejambo, director; Samantha Biffot, Pierre-Adrien Ceccaldi, Marie-Clémentine Dusabejambo, Marie Epiphanie Uwayezu, producers (Alexander)

“Blue Heron”

Sophy Romvari, director; Ryan Bobkin, Sara Wylie, Sophy Romvari, Gábor Osváth, producers (Janus Films)

“Everytime”

Sandra Wollner, director; David Bohun, Lixi Frank, Viktoria Stolpe, producers (1-2 Special)

“Fatherland”

Pawel Pawlikowski, director; Edward Berger, Lorenzo Gangarossa, Mario Gianani, Lorenzo Mieli, Ewa Puszczynska, Dimitri Rassam, Jeanne Tremsal, producers (MUBI)

“Filipiñana”

Rafael Manuel, director; Bianca Balbuena, Jeremy Chua, Omar El Kadi, Bradley Liew, Rafael Manuel, Alex Polunin, Nadia Turincev, producers (Kino Lorber)

“La Gradiva”

Marine Atlan, director; Inès Daïen Dasi, producer (1-2 Special)

“Minotaur”

Andrey Zvyagintsev, director; Charles Gillibert, Nathanaël Karmitz, Marco Perego, Andrey Zvyagintsev, producers (MUBI)

“Possible Love”

Lee Chang-dong, director; Lee Joon-dong, Lee Chang-dong, David Levine, Chadwick Prichard, producers (Netflix)

“Tender Loving Care”

Mike Leigh, director; Georgina Lowe, producer (Bleecker Street)

Best Documentary Feature

“Closure”

Michal Marczak, director; Monika Braid, Rémi Grellety, Karolina Marczak, Michal Marczak, Katarzyna Szczerba, producers (1-2 Special)

“A Fox Under a Pink Moon”

Soraya Akhlaghi, Mehrdad Oskouei, directors; Siavash Jamali, Mehrdad Oskouei, producers (Kino Lorber)

“NAZA”

Yuval Abraham, Rachel Szor, directors; Harry Davies, Lindsay Poulton, James Wilson, producers (NEON)

“Once Upon a Time in Harlem”

David Greaves, director; Anne de Mare, Liani Greaves, producers (NEON)

“You Can See Everything”

Nathan Fielder, Lance Oppenheim, directors; Maggie Ambrose, Tatiana Bears, Jack Davis, Nathan Fielder, Lance Oppenheim, producers (A24)

Best Director

Ryusuke Hamaguchi, “All of a Sudden” (NEON)

Sandra Wollner, “Everytime” (1-2 Special)

Andrey Zvyagintsev, “Minotaur” (MUBI)

Jane Schoenbrun, “Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma” (MUBI)

Mike Leigh, “Tender Loving Care” (Bleecker Street)

Breakthrough Director

Sophy Romvari, “Blue Heron” (Janus Films)

Jordan Firstman, “Club Kid” (A24)

Aleshea Harris, “Is God Is” (Amazon MGM Studios)

Marine Atlan, “La Gradiva” (1-2 Special)

Joel Alfonso Vargas, “Mad Bills to Pay (or Destiny, dile que no soy malo)” (Oscilloscope Laboratories)

John Early, “Maddie’s Secret” (Magnolia Pictures)

Best Original Screenplay

“Everytime,” Sandra Wollner (1-2 Special)

“La Gradiva,” Marine Atlan, Anne Brouillet (1-2 Special)

“Possible Love,” Lee Chang-dong, Oh Jung-mi (Netflix)

“Tender Loving Care,” Mike Leigh (Bleecker Street)

“Wild Horse Nine,” Martin McDonagh (Searchlight Pictures)

Best Adapted Screenplay

“All of a Sudden,” Ryusuke Hamaguchi (NEON)

“Clarissa,” Chuko Esiri (NEON)

“The Invite,” Rashida Jones, Will McCormack (A24)

“Minotaur,” Simon Lyashenko, Andrey Zvyagintsev (MUBI)

“Primetime,” Ajon Singh (A24)

Outstanding Lead Performance

Mahershala Ali, “Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother” (Amazon MGM Studios)

Gillian Anderson, “Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma” (MUBI)

Jeon Do-yeon, “Possible Love” (Netflix)

John Early, “Maddie’s Secret” (Magnolia Pictures)

John Malkovich, “Wild Horse Nine” (Searchlight Pictures)

Ian McKellen, “The Christophers” (NEON)

Julianne Moore, “The Debut” (A24)

Sophie Okonedo, “Clarissa” (NEON)

Andrew Scott, “Elsinore” (Focus Features)

John Turturro, “The Only Living Pickpocket in New York” (Sony Pictures Classics)

Outstanding Supporting Performance

Tom Courtenay, “Queen at Sea” (Greenwich Entertainment)

Esmé Creed-Miles, “Sense and Sensibility” (Focus Features)

Penélope Cruz, “The Invite” (A24)

Adam Driver, “Paper Tiger” (NEON)

Andrew Garfield, “Artificial” (NEON)

Skyler Gisondo, “Primetime” (A24)

Sandra Hüller, “Fatherland” (MUBI)

Kate O’Flynn, “Tender Loving Care” (Bleecker Street)

Tao Okamoto, “All of a Sudden” (NEON)

Channing Tatum, “Josephine” (Sumerian Pictures)

Breakthrough Performer

Adia, “Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother” (Amazon MGM Studios)

India Amarteifio, “Clarissa” (NEON)

Guitarricadelafuente, “La Bola Negra” (Netflix)

Colas Quignard, “La Gradiva” (1-2 Special)

Mason Reeves, “Josephine” (Sumerian Pictures)

Gotham Audience Award

“Backrooms”

Kane Parsons, director; Kori Adelson, Michael Clear, Dan Cohen, Chris Ferguson, Dan Levine, Shawn Levy, Roberto Patino, Osgood Perkins, Jenno Topping, James Wan, producers (A24)

“La Bola Negra”

Javier Ambrossi, Javier Calvo, directors; Javier Ambrossi, Javier Calvo, producers (Netflix)

“The Drama”

Kristoffer Borgli, director; Ari Aster, Lars Knudsen, Tyler Campellone, producers (A24)

“The Invite”

Olivia Wilde, director; Ben Browning, Megan Ellison, David Permut, producers (A24)

“Michael”

Antoine Fuqua, director; John Branca, John McClain, Graham King, producers (Lionsgate)

“Obsession”

Curry Barker, director; James Harris, Haley Nicole Johnson, Christian Mercuri, Roman Viaris, producers (Focus Features)

“Project Hail Mary”

Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, directors; Ryan Gosling, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Rachel O’Connor, Amy Pascal, Aditya Sood, Andy Weir, producers (Amazon MGM Studios)

“You Can See Everything”

Nathan Fielder, Lance Oppenheim, directors; Maggie Ambrose, Tatiana Bears, Jack Davis, Nathan Fielder, Lance Oppenheim, producers (A24)

(Steve Pond contributed to this report.)