‘Pluribus,’ ‘I Love LA,’ ‘DTF St. Louis’ Win Gotham Television Awards

“Pluribus,” “I Love LA” and “DTF St. Louis” won the top program awards at the Gotham Television Awards, which were handed out on Monday night in New York City.

Vince Gilligan’s “Pluribus” won in the Breakthrough Drama Series category, while Rachel Sennott’s “I Love LA” won for Breakthrough Comedy Series and Steven Conrad’s “DTF St. Louis” won for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series.

“Katrina: Come Hell and High Water” won the award for Breakthrough Nonfiction Series.

In the acting categories, the winners were Tim Robinson for “The Chair Company,” Chase Infiniti for “The Testaments” and Michael Shannon for “Death by Lightning” in the lead categories, and Laurie Metcalf for “Big Mistakes,” Babou Ceesay for “Alien: Earth” and David Harbour for “DTF St. Louis” in the supporting categories.

“Reflection in a Dead Diamond” won in the Outstanding Original Film category, while Cory Michael Smith won for film acting.

Honorary awards were given to Claire Danes (Performer Tribute), the Duffer Brothers (Visionary Tribute), Michelle Pfeiffer (Legend Tribute), Kerry Washington (Spotlight Tribute) and the cast of “Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette” (Ensemble Tribute).

The ceremony took place at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City.

The complete list of winners:

Breakthrough Comedy Series, presented by Paul Anthony Kelly and Sarah Pidgeon

I Love LA

Rachel Sennott, creator; Emma Barrie, Aida Rodgers, Lorene Scafaria, Rachel Sennott, Max Silvestri, executive producers (HBO Max)

The Breakthrough Comedy Series jury included: Nisha Ganatra, Ashley Park, Amita Rao, and Michael Urie

Breakthrough Drama Series, presented by Christopher Abbott and Laurie Metcalf

Pluribus

Vince Gilligan, creator; Jeff Frost, Vince Gilligan, Diane Mercer, Allyce Ozarski, Gordon Smith, Alison Tatlock, executive producers (Apple TV)

The Breakthrough Drama Series jury included: Joe Barton, Che Chisholm, Moses Ingram, Amanda Marsalis, and Miku Martineau

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, presented by Rhea Seehorn and Morgan Spector

DTF St. Louis

Steven Conrad, creator; Molly Allen, Jason Bateman, Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, Steven Conrad, Michael Costigan, David Harbour, James Lasdun, Michael Nelson, Jennifer Scher, Bruce Terris, Steve Tisch, K.C. Wenson, executive producers (HBO Max)

The Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series jury included: Elegance Bratton, Emma Corrin, Soo Hugh, Y’Lan Noel, and Jenn Shaw

Breakthrough Nonfiction Series, presented by Patrick Ball and Haley Lu Richardson

Katrina: Come Hell and High Water

Geeta Gandbhir, Spike Lee, Sam Pollard, executive producers (Netflix)

The Breakthrough Nonfiction Series jury included: Frank Evers, Rachel Grady, Evan Hayes, Dawn Porter, Soheil Rezayazdi, and Susanna Styron

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Comedy Series, presented by Jeremy Pope and Lili Reinhart

Tim Robinson, The Chair Company (HBO Max)

The Outstanding Lead Performance in a Comedy Series jury included: Gillian Jacobs, Mitra Jouhari, Anna Lambe, Abdullah Saeed, and Celeste Yim

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Drama Series, presented by Erika Alexander and Danielle Brooks

Chase Infiniti, The Testaments (Hulu)

The Outstanding Lead Performance in a Drama Series jury included: David Hatkoff, Emma Hunton, Michael Katleman, and Joy Sunday

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Limited or Anthology Series, presented byRachel Sennott and Owen Thiele

Michael Shannon, Death by Lightning (Netflix)

The Outstanding Lead Performance in a Limited Series jury included: Eric Garcia, Rachel Marsh, Zenzele Price, Kate Purdy, and Julie Schubert

Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Comedy Series, presented by Rebecca Hall and Alessandro Nivola

Laurie Metcalf in Big Mistakes (Netflix)

The Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Comedy Series jury included: Lionel Boyce, Dan Ewen, Audrey Morrissey, Huriyyah Muhammad, Timothy Simons, and Alex Song-Xia

Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Drama Series, presented by Grace Gummer and Myha’la

Babou Ceesay in Alien: Earth (FX/Hulu)

The Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Drama Series jury included: Nadine Bhabha, Rosaline Elbay, Supriya Ganesh, Stephanie Laing, and Daniele Melia

Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Limited or Anthology Series, presented by Dan Levy and Taylor Ortega

David Harbour in DTF St. Louis (HBO Max)

The Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Limited Series jury included: Chester Algernal Gordon, Annette Davey, Aja Naomi King, Lauren LeFranc, and Nava Mau

Outstanding Original Film, Broadcast or Streaming, presented by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and Malin Åkerman

Reflection in a Dead Diamond

Hélène Cattet, Bruno Forzani, directors; Pierre Foulon, producer (Shudder)

The Outstanding Original Film, Broadcast or Streaming jury included: Melissa Adeyemo, Caryn Coleman, Janus Metz, and Alex Russell

Outstanding Performance in an Original Film, presented by Ann Dowd and Mabel Li

Cory Michael Smith, Mountainhead (HBO Max)

The Outstanding Performance in an Original Film jury included: Dallas Liu, Oz Rodriguez, Paul Schnee, Shira-Lee Shalit, D. Smith, and James Sweeney