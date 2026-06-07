Tony Awards 2026 Winners: Updating Live

The 79th Tony Awards are taking place on Sunday in New York City. TheWrap will update the list of winners as they are announced.

“Liberation,” Bess Wohl’s generation-spanning feminist drama, won the award for best play. In TheWrap’s review, Robert Hofler said, “it’s entirely apt to write that it’s the year’s best play.”

“Ragtime,” a new version of the 1996 musical based on E.L. Doctorow’s 1975 novel, won the award for revival of a musical.

John Lithgow won the award for Best Actor in a Play for his performance as Roald Dahl in “Giant,” in a category that also included Nathan Lane in “Death of a Salesman,” Mark Strong in “Oedipus” and Daniel Radcliffe in “Every Brilliant Thing.”

Lesley Manville was named Best Actress in a Play for “Oedipus,” a modern adaptation of Sophocles’ 2,500-year-old Athenian tragedy.

In the featured actor and actress categories, Laurie Metcalf (“Death of a Salesman”) won in plays. Two performers from “The Lost Boys,” Ali Louis Bourzgui and Shoshana Bean, won in musicals.

Direction awards went to Joe Mantello for “Death of a Salesman” and Zhailon Levingston and Bill Rauch for “Cats: The Jellicle Ball.”

In awards handed out before the telecast began, “Schmigadoon!” won for its score, book and orchestrations, while “Death of a Salesman” won for lighting, sound and scenic design.

“The Lost Boys” won for lighting and scenic design. “Cats: The Jellicle Ball” took awards for its costumes and choreography.

Two musicals, “Schmigadoon!” and “The Lost Boys,” went into the ceremony leading all shows with 12 nominations each, including best musical, direction, score and book.

“Death of a Salesman” was the most-nominated play, with 11 noms.

The ceremony is taking place at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, with Pink hosting. The telecast begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Here is the complete list of nominees. Winners are indicated by *WINNER.

Best Musical

“The Lost Boys”

“Schmigadoon!”

“Titanique”

“Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)”

Best Play

“The Balusters”

“Giant”

“Liberation” *WINNER

“Little Bear Ridge Road”

Musical Revival

“Cats: The Jellicle Ball”

“Ragtime” *WINNER

“Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Picture Show”



Play Revival

“Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman”

“Becky Shaw”

“Every Brilliant Thing”

“Fallen Angels”

“Oedipus”

Actor in a Musical

Nicholas Christopher, “Chess”

Luke Evans, “Rocky Horror Picture Show”

Joshua Henry, “Ragtime”

Sam Tutty, “Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)”

Brandon Uranowitz,”Ragtime”

Actor in a Play

Will Harrison, “Punch”

Nathan Lane, “Death of a Salesman”

John Lithgow, “Giant” *WINNER

Daniel Radcliffe, “Every Brilliant Thing”

Mark Strong, “Oedipus”

Actress in a Musical

Sara Chase, “Schmigadoon!”

Stephanie Hsu, “The Rocky Horror Picture Show”

Caissie Levy, “Ragtime”

Marla Mindelle, “Titanique”

Christiani Pitts, “Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)”

Actress in a Play

Rose Byrne, “Fallen Angels”

Carrie Coon, “Bug”

Susannah Flood, “Liberation”

Lesley Manville, “Oedipus” *WINNER

Kelli O’Hara, “Fallen Angels”

Featured Actor in a Play

Christopher Abbott, “Death of a Salesman”

Danny Burstein, “Marjorie Prime”

Brandon J. Dirden, “Waiting for Godot”

Alden Ehrenreich, “Becky Shaw”Ruben Santiago-Hudson, “Joe Turner’s Come and Gone”

Richard Thomas, “The Balusters”

Featured Actress in a Play

Betsy Aidem, “Liberation”

Marylouse Burke, “The Balusters”

Aya Cash, “Giant”

Laurie Metcalf, “Death of a Salesman” *WINNER

June Squibb, “Marjorie Prime”

Featured Actor in a Musical

Ali Louis Bourzgui, “The Lost Boys” *WINNER

Andre De Shields, “Cats: The Jellicle Ball”

Bryce Pinkham, “Chess”

Ben Levi Ross, “Ragtime”

Layton Williams, “Titanique”

Featured Actress in a Musical

Shoshana Bean, “The Lost Boys” *WINNER

Hanna Cruz, “Chess”

Rachel Dratch, “The Rocky Horror Picture Show”

Ana Gasteyer, “Schmigadoon!”

Nichelle Lewis, “Ragtime”

Original Score

Caroline Shaw, “Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman”

Steve Bargonetti, “August Wilson’s Joe Turner’s Come and Gone”

The Rescues, “The Lost Boys”

Cinco Paul, “Schmigadoon!” *WINNER

Jim Barne and Kit Buchan, “Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)”

Book of a Musical

David Hornsby and Chris Hoch, “The Lost Boys”

Cinco Paul, “Schmigadoon!” *WINNER

Marla Mindelle, Constantine Rousouli and Tye Blue, “Titanique”

Jim Barne and Kit Buchan, “Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)”

Scenic Design of a Play

Hildegard Bechtler, “Oedipus”

Takeshi Kata, “Bug”

David Korins, “Dog Day Afternoon”

Chloe Lamford, “Death of a Salesman” *WINNER

David Rockwell, “Fallen Angels”

Scenic Design of a Musical

dots, “The Rock Horror Picture Show”

Soutra Gilmour, “Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)”

Rachel Hauck, “Cats: The Jellicle Ball”

Dane Laffrey, “The Lost Boys” *WINNER

Scott Pask, “Schmigadoon!”

Costume Design of a Play

Brenda Abbandandolo, “Dog Day Afternoon”

Qween Jean, “Liberation”

Jeff Mahshie, “Fallen Angels” *WINNER

Emilio Sosa, “The Balusters”

Paul Tazewell, “Joe Turner’s Come and Gone”

Costume Design of a Musical

Linda Cho, “Ragtime”

Linda Cho, “Schmigadoon!”

Qween Jean, “Cats: The Jellicle Ball” *WINNER

Ryan Park, “The Lost Boys”

David I. Reynoso, “The Rocky Horror Picture Show”

Lighting Design of a Play

Isabella Byrd, “Dog Day Afternoon”

Natasha Chivers, “Oedipus”

Stacey Derosier, “August Wilson’s Joe Turner’s Come and Gone”

Heather Gilbert, “Bug”

Heather Gilbert, “The Fear of 13”

Jack Knowles, “Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman” *WINNER



Lighting Design of a Musical

Kevin Adams, “Chess”

Jane Cox, “Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show”

Donald Holder, “Schmigadoon!”

Adam Honoré, “Cats: The Jellicle Ball”

Adam Honoré and Donald Holder (Lighting Design) and 59 Studio (Projection Design), “Ragtime”

Jen Schriever and Michael Arden, “The Lost Boys” *WINNER

Sound Design of a Play

Justin Ellington, “August Wilson’s Joe Turner’s Come and Gone”

Tom Gibbons, “Oedipus”

Lee Kinney, “The Fear of 13”

Josh Schmidt, “Bug”

Mikaal Sulaiman, “Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman” *WINNER

Sound Design of a Musical

Kai Harada, “Cats: The Jellicle Ball”

Kai Harada, “Ragtime” *WINNER

Adam Fisher, “The Lost Boys”

Brian Ronan, “Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show”

Walter Trarbach, “Schmigadoon!”

Director of a Musical

Michael Arden, “The Lost Boys”

Lear deBessonet, “Ragtime”

Christopher Gattelli, “Schmigadoon!”

Tim Jackson, “Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)”

Zhailon Levingston and Bill Rauch, “Cats: The Jellicle Ball” *WINNER

Director of a Play

Nicholas Hytner, “Giant”

Robert Icke, “Oedipus”

Kenny Leon, “The Balusters”

Joe Mantello, “Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman” *WINNER

Whitney White, “Liberation”

Choreography

Christopher Gattelli, “Schmigadoon!”

Ellenore Scott, “Ragtime”

Ani Taj, “Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show”

Omari Wiles and Arturo Lyons, “Cats: The Jellicle Ball” *WINNER

Lauren Yalango-Grant and Christopher Cree Grant, “The Lost Boys”

Orchestrations

Doug Besterman and Mike Morris, “Schmigadoon!” *WINNER

Ethan Popp, Kyler England, Adrianne “AG” Gonzalez and Gabriel Mann, “The Lost Boys”

Lux Pyramid, “Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)”

Brian Usifer, “Chess”

Andrew Lloyd Webber, David Wilson, Trevor Holder and Doug Schadt, “Cats: The Jellicle Ball”

Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre: Andre Bishop, James Lapine, Jules Fisher

Special Tony Award: League of Resident Theatres (LORT)

Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award: Mary-Mitchell Campbell

Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre: 1/52 Project, Jake Bell, Kenn Lubin, Loren Plotkin