Actress Wendi McLendon-Covey explained why she couldn’t make it to the Oscars for the “Bridesmaids” reunion, saying she’s currently recovering from plastic surgery.

“In response to some of the dms I’m getting: I had a neck lift last week because I’m tired of looking like a melting candle,” McLendon-Covey, who played Rita in the film, explained in an Instagram post on Sunday. “So I had to skip the Academy Awards.”

See the post below.

She cleared that air that there is no beef between her and her former costars.

“No drama. Everything is fine,” McLendon Covey clarified.

Ellie Kemper, who played Becca in the film, even popped into McLendon-Covey’s comment section to share words of encouragement.

“Beautiful gull!!” Kemper wrote.

Sunday night, the cast of “Bridesmaids” – Melissa McCarthy, Rose Byrne, Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, and Kemper – presented two awards during the 98th Academy Awards ceremony and served as the perfect shot in the arm as the long presentation rolled on.

A funny bit where the cast read little messages from some of the nominees was the highlight, whether it was Stellan Skarsgård applauding all the “work” the ladies had done to keep themselves looking good or Leonardo DiCaprio apologizing for looking at Byrne all night.

The cast of the hit woman-led comedy have always been tight. Back in February, Byrne and Wiig discussed how the group bonded through a girls trip to a male strip club, an experience that was supposed to make it into the film.

“It was a bonding, fun, ridiculous — like, so fun,” Byrne said at the time. “It’s a good idea. It was a great idea. And Kristen’s a party animal! But it was fun. Just relax, let loose — it was that opportunity to do that, and it was just so silly and it was a good call.”